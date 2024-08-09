Highlights Team USA overcame a 17-point deficit against Serbia in a nail-biting comeback victory.

Serbia's strong three-point shooting cooled off in the fourth quarter, allowing USA to seize the game.

NBA stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant led the charge in the miraculous fourth-quarter comeback.

Team USA has a heavy target on their backs. They entered the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as the heavy gold medal favorite, to no one's surprise. Their quest to stand at the top of the podium included a nail-biting 95-91 comeback victory over Serbia on Thursday. If the United States fell, it would have been an upset of epic proportions. While the Serbian squad has three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and dynamic scorer Bogdan Bogdanovic to lead the roster, the US completed a miraculous comeback victory after falling behind by 17 points in the first half.

Before the game began, Serbian Head Coach Svetislav Pešić knew his squad was in store for a legendary battle.

"We are playing against the best team in the history of national teams." - Svetislav Pešić

Serbia had the gold medal favorites on the ropes until the final moments in the fourth quarter when LeBron James , Stephen Curry , Kevin Durant , and Joel Embiid took over down the stretch. The USA needed all its NBA stars to make an improbable fourth-quarter comeback of the ages and cement their spot in the final to face France for Olympic gold.

Serbia Got Hot From Three

Jokić found shooters all over the floor in the first three quarters

Serbia was on fire from beyond the arc for most of the contest. As the second quarter began, they were 7-11 from three-point range. By the end of the third frame, they converted 15 of their 30 triples and led 76-63. Aleksa Avramović led Serbia's three-point barrage, going 4-6 from deep, and finishing with 15 points. After Serbia took an eight-point lead into the second frame, they kept the momentum going with an 11-2 run. The US quickly found themselves trailing by 17 mid-way through the second quarter.

Serbia's game plan was evident from the start. Bogdanoivć and Jokić ran a lot of high pick-and-rolls. The US could not afford to leave a sharpshooter like Bogdanović open, so they were forced to go over screens. This left Jokić open for pocket passes, and arguably the best player in the world found Avramović and Ognjen Dobrić (3-5 3PT) among others for triples when the US' defense collapsed. Jokić led the game with 11 assists, showing the world his other-wordly court vision. If Bogdanović's defender was forced to go under the screen, Serbia's all-time leading scorer was not afraid to let it fly, going 3-10 from downtown.

Bogdanović led Serbia with 20 points and has enjoyed an amazing Olympic performance in Paris. He posted a 30-point (10-14 FG) masterclass against South Sudan in group play. He came into these games off a career-best season with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023-24 campaign.

Bogdan Bogdanović 2023-24 Career-High Stats PPG 16.9 MPG 30.4 3PA 8.1 SPG 1.2

Comeback For the Ages

NBA superstars led the way in an unbelievable fourth-quarter comeback

Serbia's hot shooting cooled off when they began the fourth frame with a 76-63 lead. They shot 0-9 from deep in the quarter, and the US took advantage. Durant and Devin Booker hit back-to-back triples to cut the deficit to 78-73. Embiid, who finished with 19 points, had seven straight points that cut Serbia's lead down to just two. From this point on, the Hall of Fame trio of James, Durant, and Curry delivered clutch bucket after clutch bucket.

Curry, James, and Durant Stats vs Serbia Stat Curry James Durant Points 36 16 9 Rebounds 8 12 3 Assists 2 10 1

Curry broke out in a big way with 14 of the first 15 US points to begin the game. He kept his team afloat with 36 points, and knocked down a three on the move to give the US a lead for the first time since the contest's first possession.

The momentum completely shifted to the US at this moment. James and Curry converted two transition layups, and Durant drained a contested mid-range jumper to put the US up 93-89. Fittingly, Curry iced the game with two key free throws to send his country to the gold medal match. Durant, James, and Curry scored the final 13 US points.

"This is the most fun I've had in a very long time, to dig deep like we did with this group and get a win, it’s special." - Stephen Curry

France and the US will enter the gold medal game battle tested in their respective semi-final round. The host nation, led by rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama , would love nothing more than to celebrate at the top of the podium. However, James and Team USA have other plans. The two nations clash on the court for Olympic gold on August 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Basketball fans will not want to miss this exciting matchup.