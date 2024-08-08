Highlights Team USA's win over Serbia will be remembered as Steph Curry's remarkable 36-point game.

LeBron James' triple-double and leadership were key to a dramatic comeback by the US.

The win sends Team USA to the Gold Medal Game to face France.

In what will go down as one of the all-time great Olympic Men's Basketball games, Team USA trailed Serbia by 13 points entering the fourth quarter.

They proceeded to score 32 points in the final 10 minutes to win 95-91 in a thrilling comeback.

It will also go down as The Stephen Curry Game.

Here are three takeaways from Team USA's dramatic win over Nikola Jokic , Bogdan Bogdanovic and Serbia.

1 Stephen Curry Carries Team USA to Victory

Curry did what only he can

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Steph Curry had never played in the Olympics. He was relatively quiet in Team USA's first four games, all blowouts.

But he saved his best when his team needed it most and put on a vintage Curry performance, hitting nine three-pointers (9-for-14) to score a game-high 36 points.

Curry was hot from the start, scoring 14 of Team USA's first 15 points. He hit a trio of triples in the opening minutes and finished with 17 points in the first quarter.

For fans who've watched Steph cook throughout his career, it was plain to see something special was brewing.

His ninth and final three put the US ahead before he and LeBron James closed out the comeback to move Team USA on to the Gold Medal Game.

2 LeBron James, Team USA Leader

James wouldn't let the US lose

Photo by Pool/Getty Images

LeBron had his first triple-double of this Olympics and only the fourth ever, scoring 16 points while adding 12 rebounds and 10 assists. But those stats don't do justice to what James meant to Team USA in this game.

When the US needed a bucket to stave off one of Serbia's many runs, it was often James bully-balling someone in the post for an easy two.

When Bogdanović, who scored a team-high 20 points for the Serbians, turned to the US bench or former Team USA star Carmelo Anthony in the front row, it was James who responded with the same chippy attitude.

Curry may have lit up the scoreboard, but LeBron lit a fire under his team when it needed it most.

If it was ever a question, it's not anymore: LeBron James is this team's leader.

3 Team USA Fights Through First Bout of Adversity

The group rallied in dramatic fashion when it needed to

Photo by RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images

Preferably for the US, its first adversity of the Olympics would have been a little less adversarial, but James, Curry and Joel Embiid flipped the script on what could have been one of the most shocking losses in USA basketball history.

Considering the talent this team came to Paris with and the heavy expectations placed on it to win a fifth consecutive gold medal, a loss in the semifinals would have been near catastrophic.

Instead, Team USA dominated the final 10 minutes to turn a 13-point deficit into a four-point victory.

Embiid had his best game of the tournament, scoring 19 points against Jokic, including a critical seven-point individual run during the fourth-quarter rally. Kevin Durant hit two clutch three-pointers.

Fittingly, Curry ended the game with a pair of free throws that all but sealed the win.

Many expected this team to cruise to gold. In fact, the US beat Serbia by 26 points in the Olympic opener. This wasn't supposed to be a test.

But it became a test, and Team USA passed it with flying red, white and blue colors. Now, only Victor Wembanyama and France stand between them and another Olympic Gold Medal.