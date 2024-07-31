Highlights Jayson Tatum started against South Sudan after much was made about Steve Kerr's rotation against Serbia.

It was Joel Embiid who sat this time in favor of Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo.

Team USA's deep bench proved why it's the gold medal favorite at the 2024 Olympics.

One of the top stories heading into the Men's Basketball Tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was South Sudan's near upset of Team USA in a July 20 exhibition game.

The United States needed a LeBron James layup in the final seconds and a missed runner from South Sudan's Carlik Jones at the buzzer to hold on for a 101-100 victory in what could've been one of the biggest upsets in Olympic basketball history (even in an exhibition).

It was a different story when the two teams matched up when it mattered, as Team USA ran away with a comfortable 17-point win in the second game of Group C pool play.

The US is now 2-0 at the Olympics, while South Sudan falls to 1-1 after beating Puerto Rico 90-79 for its first Olympics victory.

Here are three takeaways from Team USA's emphatic 103-86 win.

1 Jayson Tatum Starts

Much ado about nothing

If South Sudan's near upset was the most significant storyline heading into the Olympics, the most significant storyline to emerge from Team USA's opening game was the absence of Jayson Tatum .

The Boston Celtics star didn't make an appearance in the team's Olympic opener against Serbia, and that followed head coach Steve Kerr around in the ensuing three days.

In an interview with Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Kerr admitted that leaving Tatum on the bench for all 40 minutes made him feel "like an idiot."

Well, Tatum started against South Sudan.

He wasn't overly productive, scoring just four points and grabbing five rebounds, but South Sudan's wing-heavy lineup required extra wing minutes from the US, and Tatum got them.

2 Joel Embiid Doesn't Start

It was the big man's turn to ride the pine

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Joel Embiid put up solid numbers in the two teams' exhibition game, but his plodding feet put him at a disadvantage against South Sudan's athleticism.

Kerr went with Anthony Davis in the starting lineup, and he finished with eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. But the story in the frontcourt was Bam Adebayo .

Adebayo was Team USA's best player, scoring a team-high 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with a pair of threes while adding seven rebounds, a steal and two blocks.

Embiid wasn't overly effective against Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the team's first game, which raises the question of whether it was simply a bad matchup for him against South Sudan or if Davis and Adebayo are going to start soaking up more center minutes as the Olympics move forward.

3 Team USA Is Deep

The bench showed up in a big way

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

To continue the trend from points one and two above, the US can thrive without NBA superstars like Tatum and Embiid.

Adebayo, for example, starred off the bench, and Kevin Durant continued in a Sixth-Man role, chipping in 14 points after his opening-game explosion.

Tyrese Haliburton made his Olympic debut and hit a pair of threes. Anthony Edwards continued to thrive in his role, scoring 13 points and adding three steals. Derrick White had 10 points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting from deep and grabbed three steals of his own.

This version of Team USA is considered the best since the 1992 Dream Team because it is strong and talented from spots 1 through 12, and that showed in the win over South Sudan.