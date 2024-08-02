Highlights Team USA has won convincingly in their first two Olympic games.

Coach Steve Kerr is utilizing matchup-based rotations.

Players like Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Joel Embiid understand Kerr's strategy is for the team's success.

There's been a load of hoopla surrounding the Team USA Men's Olympic Basketball squad.

On the floor, things have been relatively straightforward so far for the United States. A 110-84 win over Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the Olympic opener was followed by a 103-86 win over South Sudan.

Team USA now faces Puerto Rico in its final pool play game. Considering Puerto Rico is 0-2 with losses to both Serbia and South Sudan, it feels safe to assume that it should be another comfortable win for head coach Steve Kerr's group.

The team's most difficult part of its first two games has come off the floor, as Kerr faces questions about his group's rotation. Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton didn't see the floor against Serbia. Then, Joel Embiid rode the pine for the entire 40 minutes against South Sudan.

With a 12-man roster full of high-level NBA talent, someone is bound to be left out. But having three players get a "DNP-Coach's Decision" in the first two games seems a bit odd.

Apparently, though, it's not odd at all.

Steve Kerr Explains Team USA's Rotations

There's a perfectly logical explanation

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As some coaches tend to do during the NBA season, minutes are allocated to certain players based on matchups.

Embiid, for example, is a big man who has experience battling Jokic. South Sudan featured a more athletic, wing-heavy lineup without traditional big men.

So Kerr simply played the matchups, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

"It doesn't make a whole lot of sense for us to put our five leading scorers on the floor from an NBA season because those guys don't complement each other well. Just coaching basketball, it's pretty simple for us, regardless of all the noise."

Arguably the greatest player in Team USA basketball history, Kevin Durant , has been Kerr's sixth man through the first two games. There haven't been any public complaints from Tatum, Haliburton or Embiid, who chose to play for the US.

All 12 players know what's at stake; they just happen to be playing on perhaps the most loaded roster in USA basketball history. (Although the 1992 Dream Team may have a gripe with that.)

Kerr's lineups will continue to be matchup-based, but all the players know what's at stake: a gold medal.