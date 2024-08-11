Highlights Stephen Curry's clutch three-point shooting sealed Team USA's fifth straight Olympic Gold in basketball.

France's Victor Wembanyama was special in the final, despite the loss.

With aging stars like Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant riding into the sunset, can Team USA continue its dominance on the international stage?

Team USA is Gold. The United States captured their fifth straight gold medal in Men's Basketball after taking down host nation France, 98-87, in the final of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

France put up a strong effort against Team USA's Hall of Fame-laden squad. But in the end, the Americans proved that they are still the king of basketball on the world stage.

Here are three takeaways from Team USA's Gold Medal clinching win over Victor Wembanyama , Rudy Gobert , and France.

1 Stephen Curry Says "Night Night" to France

Curry came through when Team USA needed them most

After struggling through the first four games of the tournament, Stephen Curry showed up when his team needed him the most. Two days later, he did it again.

France had Team USA sweating when they cut the lead into a one-possession game with just under three minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Then, Steph Curry happened.

The Golden State Warriors superstar went on his classic Curry flurry to spoil France's bid to win Gold in Paris. Curry went nuclear in the final three minutes of the game, where he cashed in four three-pointers in a 2:11 stretch to put France to bed.

Curry pulled out his signature "night night" celebration after draining "the golden dagger" to seal his first ever Olympic Gold Medal.

This marks the second straight time that Curry came through for Team USA in a high-stakes game. There is a world where the United States would not have been in the Gold Medal game if the two-time NBA MVP did not score 36 points and drain nine three-pointers to lead Team USA to their comeback win over Serbia.

As mentioned, Curry had struggled to start the Olympics. As it turned out, he was just saving his best for last.

After making just 5-of-20 from three in his first four games, the four-time NBA champion connected on 17 three-pointers over the last two games, including eight in the Gold Medal Game.

He scored just a combined 29 points through the first four games of the tournament. He averaged 30 in the two most important ones.

Stephen Curry Performance - Semis and Final Category Semifinal vs. Serbia Final vs. France PTS 36 24 REB 8 1 AST 2 5 FGM-A 12-19 8-13 3PM-A 9-14 8-12

An Olympic Gold Medal was the only accolade missing from the future Hall of Famer's stacked hardware collection. After his performance in Paris 2024, Steph Curry certainly earned this one for himself.

2 Future is Bright for Victor Wembanyama and France

France gave Team USA a valiant fight

Despite failing to get the Cinderella ending in Paris, France should feel proud of the way they performed in the 2024 Olympics, especially in the knockout rounds.

France entered the Gold Medal game against Team USA as heavy underdogs. Most sportsbooks favored the United States by at least 16 points to win. But they pushed the Americans to the limit and certainly had their chance to pull off the upset. That is until Curry took over in the clutch.

Still, one cannot discount the fight that the French put together on the big stage. France's young phenom, Victor Wembanyama, showed that he wasn't phased by the bright lights as he led his team with 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting.

The scariest part about it? He's just getting started. With Wembanyama only projected to get better, the future is bright for the French National team.

The scarier part? This team isn't just a Wemby show. Guerschon Yabusele was a big revelation in this tournament. France could have more reinforcements in the future with guys like Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr potentially joining down the line.

3 Will Team USA Continue Its Olympic Dominance?

This is likely the last go-round for James, Curry, and Durant

In Team USA's Gold Medal-clinching win, three stars shined brightest: Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. They also happen to be the three oldest players on the team.

The United States is undoubtedly the most talented basketball nation in the world. Devin Booker , who had a terrific tournament, will likely be still around and so will guys like Anthony Davis , Anthony Edwards , and Jayson Tatum .

Team USA Top Performers vs. France (Not named Stephen Curry) Category LeBron James Kevin Durant Devin Booker PTS 14 15 15 REB 6 4 6 AST 10 4 3 FGM-A 6-10 5-12 6-10 3PM-A 1-2 3-9 2-5

But as noted earlier, France is on the come-up. Serbia, led by Nikola Jokic , gave them a major scare in the semifinal. Germany won the 2023 FIBA World Cup and is looking to bounce back after failing to make the podium in the Olympics. And Canada, despite a disappointing exit in Paris, should have a bright future as well, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team.

With that, it's worth asking if Team USA will continue its Olympic dominance now that the rest of the world is getting better and their top players are likely riding into the sunset on the international stage.