Highlights Stephen Curry led Team USA with 24 points, hitting 8 threes to secure the gold medal.

Wembanyama's dunk over Embiid energized France, but the Americans prevailed.

Despite criticism, Joel Embiid's performance contributed to the American victory.

Team USA defeated Victor Wembanyama and France in the gold medal game at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games . Long-favored to bring home gold, the Americans have set a men's basketball record with five straight golds. Stephen Curry led the way for the United States, raining in a barrage of threes in the fourth quarter to ice the game, as the Americans won, 98-87.

Statistical Leaders - Gold Medal Game Category Team USA Team France Points Curry (24) Wembanyama (26) Rebounds Davis (10) Batum (8) Assists James (9) Batum, Strazel, De Colo (3) Steals Davis (2) Yabusele, Gobert, De Colo (2) Blocks Davis (4) Coulibaly (1) FGA Curry (14) Wembanyama (19) 3PT Made Curry (8) Wembanyama (3)

While the box score might point to who won or who lost, it never tells a complete story. Here are the three best moments from the gold medal game.

3 Wembanyama Brings Down the House

In the first quarter, Wembanyama got past Joel Embiid

While this is not necessarily the best play Victor Wembanyama has ever had, and it came in a loss, he still brought the house down and sent a clear message: this won't be an easy game.

Joel Embiid , who has made plenty of enemies in France, got caught up by Wembanyama's hesitation move before he glided through the air for an easy two points. Embiid was booed by French fans every time he stepped foot on the court, and ultimately finished with only four points and three rebounds in only 11 minutes.

While the Parisians can take some satisfaction in Embiid's shortcomings, he ultimately won a gold medal and sent the French home settling for Silver.

2 Guerschon Yabusele Posterizes LeBron James

The Frenchman lived out every basketball player's dream

Yabusele was one of the best players in the Olympic Basketball Tournament, and he hammered home the best dunk of the tournament, and perhaps his life. Every NBA player wants to dunk on LeBron James , and he did it on the world stage.

Much like Wembanyama getting past Embiid, it was all fruitless, but Yabusele's dunk heard around the world brought the crowd to its feet, dropped jaws, and boosted France's momentum. His dunk made it a five-point game, and France kept it close from there on out.

1 Curry Goes Nuclear

Stephen Curry reminded fans that he is the best shooter in the world

Curry finished by going 8-13 from deep, but he made four straight threes when France was mounting a comeback to silence the crowd and cement America as the best team in the world.

Curry, 36, is near the end of his career and his first gold medal was the feather in his cap. He is hands down the best shooter of all-time, and when his number was called in the gold medal game, he stepped up when it mattered most, sending Wembanyama and France to the second-place spot on the Olympic podium.