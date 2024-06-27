Highlights History shows that even if you don't perform well in the group stage, you can still go far.

Portugal failed to win a group game at Euro 2016 but went on to win the whole tournament.

England qualified top of Group C at Euro 2024 but only won once, against Serbia.

The group stage of EURO 2024 is over. And for some, while the three-games-a-day schedule brought a great deal of excitement. For England, Denmark, Slovenia, and Serbia fans, there is a sense that moving on quickly is the best course of action following an insipid Group C - arguably the worst group in international tournament history.

It might sound extreme, but the statistics would suggest it's a fair judgement. In six matches, there was only one win — and that was England eking out a 1-0 victory over Serbia on matchday one. Elsewhere, with five other draws, the highest scoring finished 1-1. In all, this led to just seven goals - the worst record ever, on par with a certain England group during EURO 2016, where the Three Lions would crash out just a game later at the hands of a defiant Iceland team in the round of 16.

England came into the tournament with high hopes that they would finally bring football home for the first time since 1966, but a lacklustre group stage performance quickly quashed any lingering hope emanating from a country that was built on the foundations of optimism. Yet, by delving into the history books, things might not be as bad as they currently appear for Gareth Southgate, with previous winners of major tournaments proving the motherhood statement that "slow and steady wins the race" could well be true. And while cynics may choose to focus on the underwhelming performances, a first-placed finish should help believers offer a better perspective on a situation that, realistically, could be much worse.

Portugal at Euro 2016

They won none of their group games but prevailed as tournament winners

Portugal's journey to winning Euro 2016 was a dramatic, historic, yet far from convincing campaign. Under the guidance of coach Fernando Santos, Portugal started their tournament in Group F, alongside Iceland, Austria, and Hungary. Despite drawing all three group stage matches, they advanced as one of the best third-placed teams. They drew 1-1 with Iceland, were held to a goalless draw by Austria, and played a thrilling 3-3 draw against Hungary.

In the knockout stages, Portugal faced Croatia in the Round of 16. A tense match was decided in extra time by a Ricardo Quaresma goal, securing a 1-0 victory. In the quarter-finals, Portugal took on Poland. The match continued the trend of the previous fixtures, ending 1-1 after 120 minutes, before being decided by penalties, which Portugal won 5-3.

It was only in the semi-final against Wales that Portugal picked up a first victory in 90 minutes. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani secured a 2-0 victory, propelling Santos' side into the final, where a goal from Eder in injury time of the first-half of extra time was the difference. Interestingly, though, nobody remembers how Portugal got to the final. The only thing that matters is that they were champions, despite only winning once in 90 minutes throughout the entire competition.

Euro 2016: Group F Pos Team Played W D L GD Points 1. Hungary 3 1 2 0 +2 5 2. Iceland 3 1 2 0 +1 5 3. Portugal 3 0 3 0 0 3 4. Austria 3 0 1 2 -3 1

Denmark at Euro 1992

They hadn't even qualified to play in the tournament but ended up as champions

Another example which illustrates that teams can recover from a shaky start to perform exceptionally well in the knockout stages of international tournaments is Denmark during their unprecedented and unassuming Euro 1992 run.

Under Richard Moller Nielsen, Denmark hadn't initially qualified and only participated in the 1992 European Championships due to Yugoslavia's disqualification following the escalating political conflict and warfare that led to its breakup. After a mixed group stage with one win (2-1 vs. France), one draw (0-0 vs. England), and one loss (1-0 vs. Sweden), it seemed almost unfathomable that they would make it all the way, let alone because they weren't even meant to be in the tournament anyway.

But after beating the Netherlands in the semi-finals via a penalty shootout, they would then go on to dish out one last surprise in the final by vanquishing Germany 2-0, with goals from John Jensen and Kim Vilfort ensuring the Danes would secure their first - and only - piece of major silverware. It remains one of the greatest underdog stories in world football.

Euro 1992: Group 1 Pos Team Played W D L GD Points 1. Sweden 3 2 1 0 +2 5 2. Denmark 3 1 1 1 0 3 3. France 3 0 2 1 -1 2 4. England 3 0 2 1 -1 2

Italy at the 1982 World Cup

Three draws in the group didn't deter the Italians from winning a third World Cup

Italy's journey to winning their first post-WWII World Cup in 1982 remains one of the most memorable in football history. Hosted in Spain, the Italian national team, led by coach Enzo Bearzot, started cautiously in the group stage with three consecutive draws against Poland, Peru, and Cameroon. Despite their sluggish start, though, Italy advanced to the second group stage, where they faced the unenviable task of bettering Argentina and Brazil.

In a stunning turnaround, Italy defeated both football powerhouses. They first overcame the 1978 champions Argentina 2-1, with goals from Marco Tardelli and Antonio Cabrini, followed by a 3-2 victory against Brazil. Paolo Rossi, who had struggled initially after returning from a two-year ban, rediscovered his form, scoring a hat-trick against the then three-time winners.

In the semi-finals, Italy faced Poland once more and secured a convincing 2-0 win at the second time of asking, with Rossi scoring both goals. The final match against West Germany saw Italy dominating from the start. Rossi opened the scoring, and goals from Marco Tardelli and Alessandro Altobelli sealed a 3-1 victory, clinching Italy's third World Cup title.

Italy's 1982 campaign not only showcased tactical brilliance but also resilience and determination, with Rossi's resurgence and Bearzot's strategic acumen guiding them to glory in a tournament filled with iconic moments and unexpected triumphs. Ultimately, The Azzurri's 1982 tale was one that exhibited a real 'phoenix from the ashes' type narrative, which will help England fans believe they still have a chance at glory despite suffering from a less-than-ideal group venture.

World Cup 1982: Group 1 Pos Team Played W D L GD Points 1. Poland 3 1 2 0 +4 4 2. Italy 3 0 3 0 0 3 3. Cameroon 3 0 3 0 0 3 4. Peru 3 0 2 1 -4 2

Argentina at the 1990 World Cup

Just one win in the group stage didn't spell the end of the road for La Albiceleste

Now, while Argentina didn't retain their title in the 1990 World Cup, they were still able to showcase their ability to navigate tough matches and demonstrate resilience on their way to the final. Under Carlos Bilardo, and with a star-studded lineup featuring Diego Maradona, they struggled in the group stage, securing just one win against the Soviet Union, whilst suffering a surprising defeat to Cameroon.

It was very uncharacteristic from the serial winners of the tournament, but they quickly shifted into another gear when they realised they would be at crossroads if their below-par performances continued into the elimination phases of the summer. Like England of the contemporary years, all they needed was a couple of weeks to acclimatise and adapt to the new look squad.

In the Round of 16, Argentina faced their arch-rivals Brazil and emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 win. They proceeded to the quarter-finals, where they met Yugoslavia and managed to progress after a goalless draw followed by a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. In the semi-finals, Argentina faced the host nation Italy in a highly contentious match that ended 1-1 after extra time. The Argentines triumphed once more in a penalty shootout, advancing to the final for the third time in their history.

But whereas they had previously held a 100% record in finals up until 1990, all their hard work would come undone by a West German side that had the likes of Andreas Brehme and Lothar Matthaus making up vital cogs in their well-oiled machine. Still, the resilience it took to make it there in the first place remains a testament of how a win by any means necessary strategy isn't always a bad thing.

World Cup 1990: Group B Pos Team Played W D L GD Points 1. Cameroon 3 2 0 0 -2 4 2. Romania 3 1 1 1 +1 3 3. Argentina 3 1 1 1 +1 3 4. Soviet Union 3 1 0 2 0 2