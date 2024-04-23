Highlights Pep Guardiola is one of the most successful managers in the history of football, racking up a raft of honours at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

The Catalan coach has a winning record against almost every side he has ever faced, but some clubs have routinely caused problems for his teams.

Jurgen Klopp has had success against Guardiola for Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

Hailing Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world is almost a cliche at this point. Pundits, players and opponents fall over themselves to sing his praises - and with plenty of justification.

The Catalan coach developed an advanced style of tiki-taka at Barcelona that not only earned every available trophy but inspired a generation of managers across the continent. More success followed at Bayern Munich before Guardiola dominated the Premier League with Manchester City and won the second European treble of his illustrious career.

Threaded between these golden moments, there have inevitably been some low points. A select group of clubs has been able to get the better of Guardiola on more than one occasion. Here are the most successful teams to have ever faced the Catalan, with a few surprising names included.

Teams with the Best Records Against Pep Guardiola Rank Team Games Wins Draws Losses =1 Liverpool 22 7 7 8 =1 Chelsea 28 15 5 8 =3 Tottenham 19 9 3 7 =3 Manchester United 25 15 3 7 =5 Real Madrid 25 13 6 6 =5 Arsenal 30 20 4 6 =7 Borussia Dortmund 15 9 2 4 =7 Leicester 17 13 0 4 =9 Wolves 12 8 1 3 =9 Atletico Madrid 14 10 1 3

Related 10 Managers with the Best Record Against Pep Guardiola GIVEMESPORT looks at the ten managers in European football who have beaten Pep Guardiola the most number of times over his career.

10 Atletico Madrid

Three wins

Guardiola lost his first two games to Atletico Madrid before Diego Simeone had even begun his long reign at the helm of the capital club. Abel Resino and Quique Sanchez Flores were in charge of two rare reverses earned by the goals of Diego Forlan.

Simeone never defeated Guardiola when they shared La Liga but did knock his Bayern Munich side out of the Champions League semi-finals in 2016. Saul Niguez weaved through a thicket of dark shirts to score the only goal in the first leg in Madrid. Guardiola's side won the reverse fixture in Munich but crashed out on away goals.

Competition Date Pep Guardiola Team Result La Liga 1st March 2009 Barcelona 4-3 La Liga 14th February 2010 Barcelona 2-1 Champions League 27th April 2016 Bayern Munich 1-0

9 Wolves

Three wins

Nobody could ever tell what level of performance Adama Traore would produce for Wolverhampton Wanderers - least of all the winger himself. Guardiola was unfortunate enough to see the jet-heeled forward peak twice against his team in the same season.

Wolves did the double over Manchester City during the 2019/20 campaign, scoring five goals against the defending Premier League champions - four of which were either converted or created by Traore. Guardiola likened his opponent's blistering pace to "a motorcycle" which City emphatically failed to catch. Pedro Neto emerged as Traore's mercurial replacement in the Midlands and seared through Guardiola's team in September 2023, playing a decisive role in a deserved 2-1 win. Even against the best, electric pace can be lethal.

Competition Date Pep Guardiola Team Result Premier League 6th October 2019 Man City 2-0 Premier League 27th December 2019 Man City 3-2 Premier League 30th September 2023 Man City 2-1

8 Leicester

Four wins

Jamie Vardy had an unorthodox preparation for matches. Three Red Bulls, coffee and a ham and cheese omelette doesn't sound like the recipe for success, but it certainly set him up well when facing Guardiola's team. Leicester's tireless striker scored nine goals against Manchester City, including two hat-tricks.

Vardy scores goals against us and all the teams. Because even in the box and in the final third, he is one of the best strikers I have ever seen.

Blessed with the searing speed that serves as one of the few weak points in Guardiola systems, Vardy speared through City to score three in a 4-2 thumping during his first encounter with the Catalan coach in December 2016. Even as he entered his autumn years, Vardy retained his pace and thereby the key to City's downfall. Aged 33, Leicester's talisman rattled off another treble in a 5-2 evisceration at the Etihad Stadium in September 2020.

Competition Date Pep Guardiola Team Result Premier League 10th December 2016 Man City 4-2 Premier League 26th December 2018 Man City 2-1 Premier League 27th September 2020 Man City 5-2 Community Shield 7th August 2021 Man City 1-0

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After 686 career games, Leicester City became the first side to ever score five goals against a team managed by Pep Guardiola in September 2020.

7 Borussia Dortmund

Four wins

There is an abundantly obvious common theme threaded throughout Borussia Dortmund's triumphs over Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp. The affable German coach has the best record against his Catalan counterpart of any manager, winning half of the eight games the pair contested while in charge of Bundesliga behemoths, Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Klopp spoiled Guardiola's arrival in Bavaria, orchestrating an inspired counter-attacking display to slice through Bayern in the 2013 DFL Supercup. Dortmund's talismanic coach left the club in 2015 and took his secret to success against Guardiola with him. The former Bayern boss has avoided defeat in seven consecutive encounters with the Black and Yellows since Klopp's departure.

Competition Date Pep Guardiola Team Result DFL Supercup 27th July 2013 Bayern Munich 4-2 Bundesliga 12th April 2014 Bayern Munich 3-0 DFL Supercup 13th August 2014 Bayern Munich 2-0 DFB Pokal 28th April 2015 Bayern Munich 3-1

Related Tiki-Taka Explained: Origins of the Famous Soccer Tactic A explanation of where Tiki-Taka came from, the influence of Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola, and Barcelona's dominance.

6 Real Madrid

Six wins

Guardiola has been raised in opposition to Real Madrid since childhood. The former Barcelona academy graduate, captain and manager is an open advocate of Catalan independence, the ideological opposite of Spain's capital city. The distaste is shared. Guardiola's friend and author Lu Martin told The Athletic: "The press in Madrid hate him, they hate him."

The first five encounters between Guardiola's Barcelona and Real Madrid ended in victory for the Catalan club. It wasn't until Jose Mourinho arrived in 2010 to form one of the greatest managerial rivalries of all time that Madrid finally bested their familiar foe. Carlo Ancelotti has been the author of Guardiola's demise since he left Barcelona, knocking his Bayern Munich and Manchester City sides out of the Champions League in three different seasons.

Competition Date Pep Guardiola Team Result Copa del Rey 20th April 2011 Barcelona 1-0 La Liga 21st April 2012 Barcelona 2-1 Champions League 23rd April 2014 Bayern Munich 1-0 Champions League 29th April 2014 Bayern Munich 4-0 Champions League 4th May 2022 Man City 3-1 Champions League 17th April 2024 Man City 1-1 (4-3 pens)

5 Arsenal

Six wins

Arsene Wenger was never slow to reveal the long list of great players that he nearly signed for Arsenal. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all came and went, but the French coach also turned down the chance to sign an ageing Guardiola at the end of his career. After an interview at his family home, Wenger politely declined.

If there is any lingering sense of spite, Guardiola has channelled it into a compelling record against the Gunners. The Catalan coach may have lost six matches against Arsenal, but he has also racked up 20 wins - the most of any opponent in his managerial career.

Competition Date Pep Guardiola Team Result Champions League 16th February 2011 Barcelona 2-1 Champions League 20th October 2015 Bayern Munich 2-0 FA Cup 23rd April 2017 Man City 2-1 FA Cup 18th July 2020 Man City 2-0 Community Shield 6th August 2023 Man City 1-1 (4-1 pens) Premier League 8th October 2023 Man City 1-0

4 Manchester United

Seven wins

Guardiola won two Champions League finals at Manchester United's expense before suffering his first defeat against the Red Devils. A heavily rotated Manchester City side with Willy Caballero in goal and Kelechi Iheanacho up front narrowly lost 1-0 in the 2016 Carabao Cup fourth round.

United have sporadically been able to land a punch on their city rivals since Guardiola's arrival, but the blows rarely cause any lasting damage. Mourinho's side mounted a miraculous comeback to prevail 3-2 against City in April 2018, preventing a Premier League title celebration in the derby. United promptly lost 1-0 at home to West Bromwich Albion to hand City the top-flight crown eight days later.

Competition Date Pep Guardiola Team Result Carabao Cup 26th October 2016 Man City 1-0 Premier League 7th April 2018 Man City 3-2 Premier League 7th December 2019 Man City 2-1 Carabao Cup 29th January 2020 Man City 1-0 Premier League 8th March 2020 Man City 2-0 Premier League 7th March 2021 Man City 2-0 Premier League 14th January 2023 Man City 2-1

3 Tottenham

Seven wins

Guardiola infamously dubbed Tottenham Hotspur the "Harry Kane team" in 2017, but Spurs haven't always needed the club's all-time top scorer to inflict damage. Kane didn't score in either leg of the 2019 Champions League quarter-final against City, as Tottenham prevailed by scoring more away goals - a tiebreaker which has since been scrapped by UEFA.

Son Heung-min has routinely been the architect of Guardiola's downfall, embodying the unerring efficiency Tottenham have demonstrated in this fixture while City squander chance after chance. Guardiola's side lost and failed to score in their first five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite racking up 84 shots.

Competition Date Pep Guardiola Team Result Premier League 2nd October 2016 Man City 2-0 Champions League 9th April 2019 Man City 1-0 Premier League 2nd February 2020 Man City 2-0 Premier League 21st November 2020 Man City 2-0 Premier League 15th August 2021 Man City 1-0 Premier League 19th February 2022 Man City 3-2 Premier League 5th February 2023 Man City 1-0

2 Chelsea

Eight wins

Stamford Bridge has not been a happy hunting ground for Guardiola. His Barcelona side lost the first leg of the 2012 Champions League semi-final at Chelsea's home before stumbling out of the competition with a draw in Catalonia. City's quest for two Premier League titles in 2017 and 2020 both effectively ended with defeat in west London.

Chelsea have also enjoyed success against Guardiola outside SW6. Thomas Tuchel masterminded three consecutive victories in three different venues in 2021. After knocking City out of the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley, Chelsea picked up three points at the Etihad before facing off in the Champions League final. Guardiola conjured another unconventional lineup, leaving out Rodri and Fernandinho as Kai Havertz scythed through City's soft centre to score the game's only goal.

Competition Date Pep Guardiola Team Result Champions League 18th April 2012 Barcelona 1-0 Premier League 3rd December 2016 Man City 3-1 Premier League 5th April 2017 Man City 2-1 Premier League 8th December 2018 Man City 2-0 Premier League 25th June 2020 Man City 2-1 FA Cup 17th April 2021 Man City 1-0 Premier League 8th May 2021 Man City 2-1 Champions League 29th May 2021 Man City 1-0

1 Liverpool

Eight wins

Liverpool's legendary manager Jurgen Klopp issued a blanket warning to any team facing Guardiola. "Different ideas for different games and you always have to get used to it during the game. You never know exactly what will happen." No other coach has been able to adapt as seamlessly as Klopp to the ever-changing torrent of tactics espoused by City's imperious boss.

The Reds defeated City three times in 2018 alone. Employing a front-foot strategy which Klopp proudly hailed as "pressing from another planet", Liverpool ended City's 284-day unbeaten Premier League run in January before defeating the Sky Blues in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final.

Competition Date Pep Guardiola Team Result Premier League 31st December 2016 Man City 1-0 Premier League 14th January 2018 Man City 4-3 Champions League 4th April 2018 Man City 3-0 Champions League 10th April 2018 Man City 2-1 Premier League 10th November 2019 Man City 3-1 FA Cup 16th April 2022 Man City 3-2 Community Shield 30th July 2022 Man City 3-1 Premier League 16th October 2022 Man City 1-0

Data via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 23 April 2024.