Highlights Sheffield United are the first to concede five goals in four straight home games in EFL history, and look on track to concede the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

Swindon Town conceded 100 goals in 42 games in the 93/94 season, which remains the most for a single term.

Derby County's 2007/08 side, widely regarded as the worst team in Premier League history, currently holds the record for most goals conceded in 38 games.

Goals encapsulate everything joyous about football. The late drama, the raw jubilation among fans and the chaotic scenes in the technical area. That is, of course, if it’s not your goalkeeper having to pick the ball out of his own net. That has become commonplace for some shot stoppers over the years – especially in a division of the Premier League’s ilk, where goals are particularly rife. Derby County’s disastrous season springs to mind, as does Norwich City’s one-season stop-by in 2021/22.

In terms of 2023/24, Sheffield United are seemingly on their way back down the Championship after an insipid return to the Premier League for the 2023/24 campaign – and to compound their misery, they have conceded 72 goals in 27 Premier League contests so far and have 11 left to add to their miserable tally. Their 6-0 loss to Arsenal marked an interesting milestone in the beautiful game, with the Blades becoming the first team in English Football League History to concede five goals in four home games on the trot across all competitions.

But, how does Chris Wilder’s side’s goals conceded tally compare to some of the worst in Premier League history since its inception in 1992? With some help from Opta, GIVEMESPORT have taken a deep dive into the archives and have listed the top eight teams – since the 1992/93 season, of course – that have conceded the most goals in a single Premier League campaign.

A quick caveat: the two sides in first and second place endured seasons comprised of 42 games – whereas the other six teams’ goals conceded tally were accumulated over 38 top tier outings.

8 Teams That Conceded the Most Goals in a Premier League Season Rank Team Season Goals conceded Goals per game conceded 1. Swindon Town 1993/94 100 2.38 2. Ipswich Town 1994/95 93 2.21 3. Derby County 2007/08 89 2.34 4. Fulham 2013/14 85 2.24 5. Norwich City 2021/22 84 2.21 6. Barnsley 1997/98 82 2.16 7. Burnley 2009/10 82 2.16 8. Wolves 2011/12 82 2.16

1 Swindon Town – 1993/94

Goals conceded: 100

In the second season of the Premier League era, Swindon Town set unprecedented ground – and it’s a record that still stands today as they hit the century mark for goals conceded. While John Gorman’s side did notch 30 points, keeping the ball out of their net was their primary issue. In 42 outings, they kept just four clean sheets - and within their first four games of the record-setting season, they had conceded 10 - five apiece against Liverpool and Southampton.

Conceding two or more goals in 26 games and shipping five on four different occasions, their 6–2 loss to Everton and 7–1 drubbing to Newcastle became expected. The 1993/94 campaign for the Robins was not all doom and gloom, however, as they secured wins over the likes of Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, while they also won both games against Queens Park Rangers too.

2 Ipswich Town – 1994/95

Goals conceded: 93

Ipswich Town gave it their best shot at following the trend set by Swindon the season before – but narrowly missed out by seven strikes. The Tractor Boys kept just three clean sheets over their 42-game campaign, one in which was so disastrous that they conceded 93 goals.

Losing 9–0 to Manchester United didn’t help their case given they only conceded in excess of four goals on that occasion. Unsurprisingly, much like what happened to Swindon the season prior, Ipswich finished rock-bottom. What fans will remember most about this season is the arrival of George Burley – a man who, after three unsuccessful attempts, fired them back into the top flight.

Related Ranking the 11 biggest wins in Premier League history Newcastle United's 8-0 demolition of Sheffield United is one of the biggest wins in Premier League history.

3 Derby County – 2007/08

Goals conceded: 89

Derby County, currently plying their trade in League One, hold the record for most goals conceded in a 38-game Premier League season with 89. In that same term, the Rams won just one game all season and finished with 11 points, the fewest in a single season. As a result, they are widely regarded as the worst Premier League side of all time.

Starting the campaign strong would have been at the top of Paul Jewell’s priority list – but given 4–0, 5–0 and 6–0 losses came against Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool, respectively, all in their first seven games, all expectations vanished early on. Things continued to go from weakness to weakness, with Derby keeping the solitary clean sheet in their last 28 league outings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Derby County's return of 11 points in the 2007/08 season is the worst of any team in Premier League history. Sunderland, who are second, mustered 15 points during 2005/06,

4 Fulham – 2013/14

Goals conceded: 85

Despite Fulham conceding an eye-catching 85 goals, the fourth-worst in the division’s history, the Craven Cottage outfit are the first team listed not to finish bottom of the league. Relegation still beckoned, however, as they did finish 19th with a -45 goal difference.

Martin Jol, René Meulensteen and Felix Magath all occupied the hotseat at points during the season but, despite their respective expertise, were not able to make Fulham’s defence watertight. Their glut of goals conceded came steadily throughout the 13/14, with their heaviest defeat being a 6-0 loss at Hull City. Both West Ham United and Cardiff City faced more shots across the 38 games but were much more solid from a defensive standpoint, it seems.

5 Norwich City – 2021/22

Goals conceded: 84

A regular feature in the Premier League over the years, Norwich City are the most recent club to secure a place on this list, with their 2021/22 top flight season seeing them ship a grand total of 84 goals. The Carrow Road-based side secured Premier League football after a solid Championship-winning season in 20/21 with 97 points, conceding just 36 goals in their 46 games.

Any sign of resolute defending was lost when plying their trade in the top tier, however. Starting off on the wrong foot, Norwich shipped three goals to Liverpool in the opening gameweek and the following week, lost 5-0 to Manchester City. Seven goals, courtesy of Chelsea, ended up in the back of their net in late October.

6 Barnsley – 1997/98

Goals conceded: 82

Barnsley conceded 82 goals across a Premier League campaign back in 1997/98, finishing the season with a goal difference of -45. They did remarkably manage to avoid finishing at the bottom, with Crystal Palace earning fewer points than the Tykes – though, relegation was still the end result.

Defeating the Eagles 1-0 away in their second game gave them hope that avoiding relegation could come true, though it only took a 6-0 home defeat to Chelsea the next weekend to understand the difference in quality between the first and second tier. Defeats by five plus goals to Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United came, with the latter a chastening 7-0 loss at Old Trafford which encapsulated their season.

Related Ranking the 10 biggest teams to suffer relegation Some say that no club is too big for relegation. These examples have proven that theory to be correct.

7 Burnley – 2009/10

Goals conceded: 82

Spirits were high among the Turf Moor faithful when they beat Manchester United 1-0 on home turf – but that – combined with their 1-0 victory against Everton the next game - was the peak of their first ever season in the top division. Not even Brian Laws' appointment in January 2010 could help them steer the ship to safety.

Any sort of form turned into a barrage of goals conceded and Burnley managed to match Barnsley’s record of 82 goals conceded over a decade later. Away visits to Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham saw them ship a combined 12 goals, while West Ham and Aston Villa found no issues with putting five past them. With an inexperienced backline, the Clarets finished the season in 18th place with a goal difference of -40.

8 Wolverhampton Wanderers – 2011/12

Goals conceded: 82

Wolverhampton Wanderers, too, finished the 2011/12 Premier League season having conceded 82 goals - just two seasons after Burnley did so. The Old Gold, under Mick McCarthy’s guidance, ended the season dead bottom of the Premier League with a -42 goal difference after just about managing to stay afloat the term before.

Amazingly, Wolves conceded just one goal in their first three outings – but just as things were starting to look up, they failed to keep a clean sheet between the end of August 2011 and April 2012. McCarthy’s tenure came to a sharp end after overseeing a 5–1 home defeat to none other than West Bromwich Albion. His replacement, Terry Connor, had similar issues and managed two 5–0 defeats to Fulham and Manchester United, finishing the season 12 points adrift of safety.