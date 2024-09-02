Key Takeaways Aston Villa make their Champions League debut under Unai Emery's genius management.

Bologna secured a Champions League spot after an impressive season but they face key player departures.

Slovan Bratislava's remarkable journey from qualifying rounds to their first-ever Champions League appearance.

Champions League qualification brings a sense of achievement and pride for European clubs. Ignoring the financial rewards for a moment, playing in Europe’s biggest competition creates lasting memories for everyone involved, from the players to the fans. But how does it feel to be in the Champions League? For many clubs, the competition is a regular part of their culture, but this season, five teams will hear that iconic anthem for the very first time.

With a new format, this year’s competition brought a fresh and unfamiliar draw, with fixtures determined by a super-computer operated by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. As the tournament approaches, let’s look at the five debuting teams gearing up to face Europe’s elite.

# Club Country of Origin 1 Aston Villa (England) England 2 Bologna (Italy) Italy 3 Brest (France) France 4 Girona (Spain) Spain 5 Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) Slovakia

1 Aston Villa

Unai Emery’s impact on Aston Villa has been nothing short of genius. The Spaniard has turned the club into not just a Premier League mainstay but a Champions League contender. Villa finished in the top four last season for the first time since 1995/96, an incredible achievement for a club that narrowly avoided relegation just a few years ago.

While Aston Villa were crowned European champions in 1982, the Champions League as we know it today is a completely different set-up, and the club is making its debut in the modern format. Just a few seasons ago, after finishing 17th in the Premier League, few Villa fans could have imagined hosting Bayern Munich and Juventus at Villa Park. Emery’s tactical brilliance has reawakened the Holte End and the club is now relishing the chance to take on the best teams around Europe.

Aston Villa Fixtures

Gameweek Team Venue 1 Bayern Munich (H) Villa Park 2 RB Leipzig (A) Red Bull Arena 3 Juventus (H) Villa Park 4 Club Brugge (A) Jan Breydel Stadium 5 Celtic (H) Villa Park 6 BSC Young Boys (A) Wankdorf Stadium 7 Bologna (H) Villa Park 8 AS Monaco (A) Stade Louis II

2 Bologna

From one managerial masterclass to another, Bologna have reached the Champions League for the first time in their history. You’d have to go back to 1964 to find their last appearance in Europe’s top competition. Thiago Motta, who has since moved on to Juventus, led Bologna to an impressive fifth-place finish and even secured their spot with two games to spare.

Despite finishing just three points behind third place, Bologna face a difficult journey ahead after losing their manager to Juventus, their star striker to Manchester United, and key defender Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal. But rather than viewing these exits as setbacks, Bologna can see them as proof of the quality they’ve developed. The club will aim to make a strong impression on the Champions League, even without some of their standout performers from last season.

Bologna Fixtures

Gameweek Team Venue 1 Borussia Dortmund (H) Stadio Renato Dall'Ara 2 Liverpool (A) Anfield 3 Shakhtar Donetsk (H) Stadio Renato Dall'Ara 4 Benfica (A) Estádio da Luz 5 Lille (H) Stadio Renato Dall'Ara 6 Sporting Lisbon (A) Estádio José Alvalade 7 Monaco (H) Stadio Renato Dall'Ara 8 Aston Villa (A) Villa Park

3 Brest

Brest were the surprise package of Ligue 1 last season, finishing third and beating the likes of Lille, Lyon, and Marseille to secure a Champions League spot. Managed by Eric Roy, Brest’s fairytale season meant their small home stadium was not ready to meet UEFA standards. The club had to enter negotiations with rivals Guingamp to use their ground for midweek Champions League games.

Despite a rocky start to their domestic season, Brest are determined to make a mark in the Champions League. The club hasn’t splashed the cash this summer, choosing to stick with the squad that defied the odds last season. Could they produce another impressive storyline this campaign?

Brest Fixtures

Gameweek Team Venue 1 Real Madrid (H) Stade de Roudourou 2 FC Barcelona (A) Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys OR Camp Nou 3 Bayer Leverkusen (H) Stade de Roudourou 4 Shakhtar Donetsk (A) Veltins-Arena 5 PSV (H) Stade de Roudourou 6 Red Bull Salzburg (A) Red Bull Arena 7 SK Sturm Graz (H) Stade de Roudourou 8 AC Sparta Praha (A) Stadion Letná

4 Girona

Girona’s rise in Spain didn’t go unnoticed last season, as they fiercely competed with Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of La Liga. At the end of the season, Girona finished third, only four points behind Barcelona. Their Champions League spot was secured thanks to Michel’s tactical superiority and a squad that had a mix of experience and youth.

However, their Champions League qualification came with its challenges. As part of the City Football Group, Girona had to navigate UEFA’s multi-ownership rules to secure their place in the competition. As Manchester City also qualified, the Spanish side had to make significant changes behind the scenes in order to showcase their talent in the Champions League this season.

Girona Fixtures

Gameweek Team Venue 1 Liverpool (H) Estadi Montilivi 2 Paris Saint-Germain (A) Parc des Princes 3 Arsenal (H) Estadi Montilivi 4 AC Milan (A) San Siro 5 Feyenoord (H) Estadi Montilivi 6 PSV (A) PSV Stadion 7 Slovan Bratislava (H) Estadi Montilivi 8 SK Sturm Graz (A) Wörthersee Stadion

5 Slovan Bratislava

While all the teams mentioned so far feature in Europe’s top leagues, Slovan Bratislava’s journey is perhaps the most impressive. The Slovakian champions didn’t even gain automatic entry to the group stages, instead having to battle through eight qualifying matches to secure their spot. Victories over FC Midtjylland, APOEL Nicosia, NK Celje, and FK Struga earned them a spot in their first ever Champions League.

Their defining moment came with a dramatic 3-2 win against FC Midtjylland in the second leg of their playoff tie on Wednesday. Manager Vladimir Weiss said:

“Miracles do happen. I believed we could do it. I will never forget the emotion of this night in front of such an incredible crowd. We gave everything we had.”

Slovan Bratislava Fixtures