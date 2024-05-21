Highlights The NFL schedule release is celebrated in America. Every matchup, whether in September or December, is crucial to each team's playoff aspirations.

A handful of teams are predicted to struggle at the start of the 2024 season due to tough September schedules.

The strength of schedule, team talent, and quarterback performance are key factors affecting teams' chances at a successful start to the season.

The NFL has done something amazing over the years.

In no other sport in any part of the world is the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming season seen as a day to celebrate. But in America, the release of the schedule is a day that many circle on their proverbial calendars (at least for those who still use the physical kind) and that teams spend massive amounts of time and money on to try and come up with the most clever schedule release video.

It's always nice to go through the schedule and find some of the must-see matchups, and there is no shortage of those in 2024, including a whopping nine 2023 playoff rematches sprinkled throughout the 2024 NFL schedule.

Though games at the end of the season seem more important, every matchup on the schedule counts. Whether played in September or December, with only 17 games per team, every win is special, and every loss is heartbreaking.

There have been 107 teams to start 0-4 in NFL history, and of those, only one made the playoffs (1992 Chargers), with all four 0-4 teams from 2023 missing out on the dance to keep the trend going. With that in mind, let's take a look at the teams most likely to see their seasons end in September before they even start.

Related Ranking The 2024 NFL Schedule's 5 International Games International fans will see some intriguing matchups during the 2024 NFL season.

1 New England Patriots

One of the league's worst in 2023 will have a rough start to the new season

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 4-13 | 2024 strength of schedule: T-6th

Jerod Mayo knew that taking over the New England Patriots from legendary head coach Bill Belichick would be a daunting task; he also realized that he inherited a team without much talent (in comparison to the rest of the NFL). Throw in the fact that they will probably be playing with a rookie quarterback (for at least some of the season), and 2024 has the makings of a disaster in Foxboro.

PATRIOTS 2024 SCHEDULE WEEK OPPONENT 1 @CIN 2 SEA 3 @NYJ 4 @SF 5 MIA 6 HOU 7 JAX 8 NYJ 9 @TEN 10 @CHI 11 LAR 12 @MIA 13 IND 14 BYE 15 @ARI 16 @BUF 17 LAC 18 BUF

The third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Drake Maye, will battle with journeyman Jacoby Brissett for the starting quarterback job. Mayo has said that the competition will be open, though he doesn't seem to be in a rush to throw in a rookie before he's ready:

I don't think many rookies are ready to just jump in and play. At the end of the day, our philosophy is the best players will play.

Though the roster has some pieces for the future, there just aren't enough to be competitive in 2024. Add to that the sixth-toughest strength of schedule heading into the season and being in one of the strongest divisions in the NFL, and a top three pick in the 2025 draft seems like a lock.

The Pats will start the season on the road against a Cincinnati Bengals team that is loaded on offense with one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Joe Burrow. The home game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 seems like the only game in the first four weeks that resembles a winnable game.

New England will then travel to Jersey to take on Aaron Rodgers' offense and the dangerous defense of the New York Jets. Though heading cross-country is always tough enough, facing the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers makes things that much more bleak in Week 4. A 1-3 start is within the realm of possibility, but betting sharps should be taking New England to start 0-4 this year.

2 Tennessee Titans

Music City needs a miracle with a first year head coach and a gauntlet to start the season

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 6-11 | 2024 strength of schedule: T-21st

The Tennessee Titans will not be a pushover in 2024. There is some talent on this roster, especially at the wide receiver position, and by the end of the campaign, new head coach Brian Callahan could have his team trending in the right direction. To start the season, however, the Titans could very well find themselves 0-4.

TITANS 2024 SCHEDULE WEEK OPPONENT 1 @CHI 2 NYJ 3 GB 4 @MIA 5 BYE 6 IND 7 @BUF 8 @DET 9 NE 10 @LAC 11 MIN 12 @HOU 13 @WAS 14 JAX 15 CIN 16 @IND 17 @JAX 18 HOU

Like any NFL franchise, their failure or success starts with the quarterback. Will Levis started nine games in 2023 and had eight touchdowns, four interceptions, and 1,808 yards. Those are very respectable numbers for a rookie quarterback, and there's no reason to think that Levis won't progress as planned.

A large part of the young quarterback's growth will be due to their talented receiving corps, which is made up of a host of veterans including Deandre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd. They also added Tony Pollard to the backfield, so their offense should be good as long as Levis continues to grow. Defensively, Tennessee added a few pieces, but no one that will make a big enough difference to truly elevate the unit.

The Titans schedule early on in the season is what may set them back the rest of the way. They open up on the road against #1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the seemingly suddenly potent Chicago Bears offense, which now boasts D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the history of the NFL, 107 have started 0-4, but the only one to make the playoffs was the 1992 San Diego Chargers, who finished the season 11-5 and lost to the Dolphins in the AFC divisional round.

They will then come home for Rodgers and the Jets, followed by one of the best young teams in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers. Their Week 4 contest puts them in Miami on Monday Night Football.

There may be no team in football that plays four offenses like those of the Titans' opponents from Weeks 1-4. The bye week after the game with the Miami Dolphins may be the perfect time for coach Callahan to hit the reset button on his team's season—especially if they can't find a way to get a W across those first four games.

3 New York Giants

Daniel Jones is back to lead his team against one of the toughest schedules in the NFL

© Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 record: 6-11 | 2024 strength of schedule: T-6th

The New York Giants overachieved in 2022 only to come back down to Earth last season. In 2023, they scored the third-fewest points while giving up the seventh-most. They were not a good football team and lost 8 of their 11 games by more than seven points.

GIANTS 2024 SCHEDULE WEEK OPPONENT 1 MIN 2 @WAS 3 @CLE 4 DAL 5 @SEA 6 CIN 7 PHI 8 @PIT 9 WAS 10 CAR 11 BYE 12 TB 13 @DAL 14 NO 15 BAL 16 @ATL 17 IND 18 @PHI

Daniel Jones is back after playing in only six games in 2023, missing most of the season due to neck and knee injuries. When he did play, he threw only two touchdowns and six interceptions with 909 yards. He is seemingly playing for his future—and that of his HC—in New York this year. If he doesn't have a fantastic campaign, the Giants are sure to move on after giving him what will be six years as their starter.

The Giants drafted a freak-of-nature at wide receiver in Malik Nabers. He should instantly step in as a dominant force on their anemic offense. Devin Singletary was also signed to take over for the oft-injured Saquon Barkley at RB after the latter made the trip down I-95 and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensively, the only notable addition is Brian Burns, an elite pass rusher who was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. He gives them immediate help with the pass rush, which should in turn help the secondary. The bad news for the G-Men is that the Eagles and Washington Commanders got a whole lot better while the Dallas Cowboys remain formidable, even after an uneventful offseason.

The first four games for head coach Brian Daboll's squad are all challenging. The most winnable of those games comes in the opening week at home versus the Minnesota Vikings. They then travel to Washington and Cleveland before coming back to New Jersey to play the Cowboys.

For a team that didn't do much to get better, it seems like if they don't win one of those first four games, they could very well go into their Week 11 bye winless.

4 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars need "potential" to turn into "kinetic" at a key position

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 9-8 | 2024 strength of schedule: t-21st

The potential of Trevor Lawrence saved the Jacksonville Jaguars from being higher on this list. As much as one player can be, he will be the reason this team either goes 0-4 or wins one of those games.

JAGUARS 2024 SCHEDULE WEEK OPPONENT 1 @MIA 2 CLE 3 @BUF 4 @HOU 5 IND 6 CHI 7 NE 8 GB 9 @PHI 10 MIN 11 @DET 12 BYE 13 HOU 14 @TEN 15 NYJ 16 @LV 17 TEN 18 @IND

Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, and Brian Thomas Jr. give him a solid receiving corps with Evan Engram at tight end and Travis Etienne in the backfield. The weapons are there, now Lawrence has to make the jump from good, young quarterback to star signal caller.

In 2022, Lawrence was great; in 2023, he took a step back with 14 interceptions and seven fumbles lost. While his interceptions went up, his touchdowns, yards, and completion percentage went down. He was also sacked 35 times, most in his career, and just didn't make a lot of plays when they needed him to.

Defensively, Travon Walker broke out with 10 sacks and looks to be one of the premiere edge rushers in the game, and Devin Lloyd and Josh Allen are both well-known problems for opposing offenses.

The schedule makers didn't do the Jags any favors, though. All four of their first four games are against AFC playoff teams, and three of them are on the road. After starting the season in Miami, they go home to take on the Browns in the most winnable game of the four, which is saying something about their opening gauntlet.

Head coach Doug Pederson's team will then hit the road for a Monday night game in Buffalo against Josh Allen before finishing the four-game stretch against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. Currently, the Bills are the third-highest favorites to win the AFC, while the Texans are fifth.

While all four games could be closely contested, one thing that you can bet on, is that if the Jaguars don't get great quarterback play, they will start the season on a four-game losing streak.

5 Denver Broncos

With a rookie QB and a lack of talent around him, expectations at Mile High are low

2023 record: 8-9 | 2024 strength of schedule: 20th

The rebuild that Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton wanted is underway, as he drove Russell Wilson out and drafted his own quarterback. Rookie Bo Nix is the odds-on favorite to win the starting job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, though Payton is keeping his cards close to his vest at the moment.

Hopefully, for the sake of the Broncos and their fans, Nix is the answer, because they passed on drafting a lot of talented players who many had rated more highly than the Oregon standout.

BRONCOS 2024 SCHEDULE WEEK OPPONENT 1 @SEA 2 PIT 3 @TB 4 @NYJ 5 LV 6 LAC 7 @NO 8 CAR 9 @BAL 10 @KC 11 ATL 12 @LV 13 CLE 14 BYE 15 IND 16 @LAC 17 @CIN 18 KC

When it comes to offseason moves, the Broncos didn't make many of real consequence. They traded Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland, who was second on the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards last year. They replaced him with Josh Reynolds, signed from the Detroit Lions, though his acquisition isn't seen as something that moves the needle for Denver.

The only other pieces on the offense are wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who had a so-so year in 2023, running back Javonte Williams, who had over 1,000 scrimmage yards last year, and burgeoning big-play threat Marvin Mims, who could have a real breakout in 2024. There just aren't many players that can help them win games in 2024.

Compared to other teams on this list, the Broncos don't have the toughest opponents for the first four weeks of the season; they are, however, probably one of the worst teams in the NFL. Three of their first four games are on the road, starting in one of the toughest venues in the league versus Seattle and their 12th man.

They then take on three straight 2023 playoff squads.

After going back to Mile High to face a returning and highly-motivated Wilson, now the QB1 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, they hit the road again to face the 2023 NFC South-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They finish their opening four-game slate on the road against one of the top defenses in the league in the New York Jets, who also employ a pretty good quarterback. While they could be competitive in some of these contests, there just isn't much to make you think they'll win any of their opening quartet of matchups.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.