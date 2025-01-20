The Premier League is a ruthless league - certainly one of the hardest to win in the world. And if you can't adapt to it, you'll pay a high price. It's a fact that many teams have been able to observe for themselves, and some have even experienced first-hand. And sometimes brutally so.

Because to simply hope to stay in the top flight of English football, being ambitious is not enough. Results are the main yardstick. And for teams unable to raise their game, the outcome is rarely in doubt. Southampton's performances in the 2024/2025 Premier League season has left a lot to be desired, and they will be desperately hoping that come May time, they will not be one of the teams featuring on this list of the most losses in a single top-flight season.

The 10 Teams With the Most Losses in a Premier League Season Rank Team Season Losses 1. Derby County 2007/08 29 2. Sunderland 2005/06 29 3. Sheffield United 2020/21 29 4. Ipswich Town 1994/95 29 5. Sheffield United 2023/24 28 6. Huddersfield Town 2018/19 28 7. Aston Villa 2015/16 27 8. Sunderland 2002/03 27 9. Norwich City 2019/20 27 10. Watford 2021/22 27

10 Watford

27 defeats - 2021/22

Ranking: 19th

19th Points: 23

Returning to the Premier League in 2021 just one year after leaving it, Watford were hoping to finally make it permanent. In that sense, building on the foundations laid in the Championship the previous season seemed a good place to start. But in England, it is not a gulf but a world that separates theory from practice. And the Hornets learned that the hard way.

Beaten in 27 of the 38 games played during the season, Watford never managed to win two in a row, their best run coming in a 1-3 win at Norwich followed by a 1-1 draw with Newcastle. It was the only bright spot in a season with an inevitable outcome.

9 Norwich City

27 defeats - 2019/20

Ranking: 20th

20th Points: 21

Certainly, there are some statistics that are more flattering than others. And to say that those inherent in Norwich City's 2019/20 campaign are only a few is in no way an understatement.

Indeed, by finishing at the bottom of the league, the Canaries ended the worst Premier League season in their history (21 points), while at the same time becoming the first team to be relegated by finishing 18th, 19th and 20th - the Yellows' fifth relegation since 1992. Sad records that a run of 10 consecutive defeats (one goal scored, 24 conceded) between matchdays 29 and 38 goes some way to justifying.

8 Sunderland

27 defeats - 2002/03

Ranking: 20th

20th Points: 19

Every team - or almost every team - experiences a tipping point in a season. The match against Charlton Athletic on matchday 26 proved to be Sunderland's turning point during the 2002/03 season. Though conceding an own goal might be considered bad luck, giving away three in the same game certainly seems like a bad omen.

And even the determination shown by Black Cats manager Howard Wilkinson did nothing to change that. It has to be said that the mere two points they picked up in the last 20 league games did little to tip the balance in their favour.

7 Aston Villa

27 defeats - 2015/16

Ranking: 20th

20th Points: 17

If Aston Villa's 2015/16 season may not have been THE worst in the club's history, it must very likely have been close to it. 17 points, a succession of coaches (Tim Sherwood, Kevin MacDonald, Remi Garde), a noxious atmosphere and a managerial finger-pointing: the Villans and their supporters experienced what could easily be described as a nightmare.

In the end, it came as no surprise when the Birmingham club were relegated - for the first time since 1986/97 - to the Championship after a defeat, their 24th in 34 games, at Manchester United with four games remaining. Of these, three were further defeats.

6 Huddersfield Town

28 defeats - 2018/19