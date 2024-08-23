Key Takeaways The team now known as the Washington Commanders own the NFL record for the most points scored in a regular-season game, dropping 72 on the New York Giants in 1966.

Back in 1966, the team now known as the Washington Commanders became the first NFL team to score more than 70 points in a single regular-season game, dropping 72 on the New York Giants , a record that still stands to this day.

Two other teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins , have also hit the 70-point mark, with the Dolphins doing it most recently in a 50-point win over the Denver Broncos in 2023.

While Washington's 72-point total is the highest ever in the regular season, it's the Chicago Bears who own the record for the most points scored in any game after they defeated Washington by a score of 73-0 in the 1940 NFL Championship Game.

Here is a list of the 10 teams with the most points scored in a regular-season NFL game.

1 Washington Commanders (72)

Sonny Jurgensen threw three TD passes as Washington set a record for most points in a game in 1966

Although they weren't known as the Commanders back on November 27, 1966, Washington had a field day against the rival New York Giants.

Washington quarterback Sonny Jurgensen threw three touchdown passes, and A.D. Whitfield ran for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 72-41 victory. Washington's 72 points set an NFL mark for most points in a game that has stood for nearly six decades.

Washington also had a pair of defensive touchdowns and a 52-yard punt return by Rickie Harris. Coached by the legendary Otto Graham, Washington improved to 6-6, while the Giants saw their record fall to 1-9-1.

2 Los Angeles Rams (70)

The Los Angeles Rams scored 35 points in each half of their lopsided win over the Baltimore Colts in 1950

On October 22, 1950, the Los Angeles Rams scored at will during a 70-27 victory over the original version of the Baltimore Colts, a franchise that folded after the 1950 season. The one now known as the Indianapolis Colts joined the NFL in 1953.

Quarterbacks Bob Waterfield and Norm Van Brocklin each threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Rams, who held a 35-13 halftime lead before putting up 35 additional points in the second half. Four different Rams backs, including Waterfield, rushed for touchdowns as the Rams improved to 4-2, while the Colts remained winless at 0-5.

Vitamin Smith also had a 95-yard kickoff return in the first quarter for the Rams.

3 Miami Dolphins (70)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 23 of 26 passes and had four TD passes in a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos

The Miami Dolphins made scoring look easy against the Denver Broncos on September 24, 2023.

Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes, and running back Raheem Mostert finished with four touchdowns as the Dolphins put up 35 points in each half in a 70-20 victory. Tagovailoa made it look easy, completing 23 of 26 passes for 309 yards, while Mostert rushed 13 times for 82 yards with three scores and caught seven passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins also got a touchdown pass from Mike White, who connected with Robbie Chosen on a 68-yarder in the fourth quarter. The 70 points were the most scored in an NFL game since Washington's record-setting 72.

4 Chicago Cardinals (65)

The Chicago Cardinals scored 31 straight points in the second quarter in a 65-20 win over the New York Bulldogs in 1949

Paul Christman and Jim Hardy each threw three touchdown passes as the Chicago Cardinals cruised to a 65-20 victory over the New York Bulldogs on November 13, 1949.

The teams headed into the second quarter tied at 7-7 before the Cards scored 31 unanswered points to hold a 38-7 halftime lead. Chicago didn't stop there, adding 14 points in the third quarter and chalking up 13 more in the fourth.

Pat Harder led the Cardinals' ground attack with 117 yards on 13 carries, scoring twice. The Cardinals improved to 4-4, while the Bulldogs fell to 1-6-1.

5 Los Angeles Rams (65)

The LA Rams put up 65 points a week after scoring 70

Just one week after scoring 70 points in a lopsided win over the Colts, the Los Angeles Rams offense was in high gear again. LA nearly reached the 70-point mark again but fell just shy in a 65-24 victory over the Detroit Lions .

It was somewhat of a game in the first half as the Rams held a 24-10 lead at the break, but Norm Van Brocklin threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second half that saw the Rams outscore the Lions 41-14.

Van Brocklin finished with 293 passing yards, completing 13 of his 17 passes. Bob Waterfield also completed seven of his 10 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.

6 Philadelphia Eagles (64)

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a 64-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds in 1934

Way back on November 6, 1934, the Philadelphia Eagles put up 64 points in a 64-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds,

While the passing game was not nearly what it is today, the Reds failed to complete a pass in the game. Three Cincinnati quarterbacks combined to go 0-for-7 and threw three interceptions as the Reds fell to 0-8.

Meanwhile, the Eagles rolled. Ed Matesic completed three of his five passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, while Reds Weiner went 2-for-4 for 40 yards and a pair of scoring strikes. Sweded Hanson ran 18 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles improved to 2-5.

7 Chicago Cardinals (63)

Ray Mallouf threw for touchdown passes for the Chicago Cardinals in a 63-35 win over the New York Giants in 1948

Quarterback Ray Mallouf threw four touchdown passes as the Chicago Cardinals made quick work of the New York Giants on October 17, 1948, completing 14 of 18 passes for 256 yards in a 63-35 victory.

Mal Kutner caught three touchdown passes, one of them coming from Charlie Eikenberg, and finished with six catches for 128 yards.

The Cardinals exploded for 28 second-quarter points to take a 42-14 lead at the half. Chicago improved to 3-1 with the victory, while the Giants dropped to 1-3.

8 Pittsburgh Steelers (63)

The Pittsburgh Steelers rode Jim Finks' four TD passes in a 63-7 win over the New York Giants in 1952

Jim Finks threw four touchdown passes, and the Pittsburgh Steelers scored a pair of special teams touchdowns in a 63-7 victory over the New York Giants on November 30, 1952.

The Steelers also intercepted Giants quarterback Tom Landry (yes, that Tom Landry) four times in the game. Pittsburgh raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked back, emphatically putting the game away with 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Despite the lopsided victory, the Steelers' leading rusher in the game was Ed Modzelewski, who had 35 yards on six carries.

The victory was a bit of a shocker, as Pittsburgh improved to 4-6, while the Giants fell to 6-4.

9 Las Vegas Raiders (63)

The Las Vegas Raiders scored 49 unanswered points to start the game against the LA Chargers in 2023

In a game where two teams weren't going anywhere, the Las Vegas Raiders put up 21 points in each of the first two quarters against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, 2023, and took a 42-0 lead into halftime.

The Raiders held a 49-0 lead before the Chargers even got on the board. Backup quarterback Easton Stick threw three second-half touchdown passes to account for LA's points in the 63-21 loss.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw four touchdown passes and completed 20 of 34 passes. Zamir White controlled the ground game for the Raiders, gaining 69 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown.

Davante Adams had eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders, who improved to 6-8, while the Chargers fell to 5-9.

10 Seven Tied With 62

Seven teams, including the Akron Pros, finished with 62 points in a single game

There have been seven instances where a team scored 62 points in an NFL game, including one way back on October 29, 1922, as the Akron Pros shut out the Oorang Indians by a score of 62-0.

The most recent time 62 points were scored by one team in an NFL game came in 2011, when the New Orleans Saints crushed the Indianapolis Colts 62-7. In that one, quarterback Drew Brees completed 31 of 35 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns.

The New York Jets defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 62-28 in 1985. In 1973, the Atlanta Falcons crushed the Saints 62-7. The Giants posted a 62-10 win over the Eagles in 1972. In 1954, the Cleveland Browns topped Washington 62-3, and the Browns also scored 62 in a 62-14 win over the Giants in 1953.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.