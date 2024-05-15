Highlights Premier League titles require consistent performance over the entire season, not just a strong start or finish.

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have been among the most dominant teams in the top-flight in recent years.

Manchester City in the 2017/2018 season won the most games in any single Premier League campaign.

A league season is not a sprint, but rather a marathon. As numerous examples have already shown, succeeding in just one part of the season is very rarely a guarantee of finishing champions. A title, whatever it may be, has to be earned and obtained through a consistent run.

This rule seems even truer when it comes to the Premier League, reputed to be the toughest league in world football. In the latter, only teams capable of demonstrating remarkable consistency are capable of winning. After all, it's important to remember that all victories count, whether they're achieved against rivals, or even direct competitors for a potential title, or against teams with a more modest reputation.

This article lists the 10 teams with the most wins in a single Premier League season, and one team in particular, Manchester City, feature more times than most.

The 10 Teams With the Most Wins in a Premier League Season Rank Team Season Wins 1 Manchester City 2017/18 32 2 Liverpool 2019/20 32 3 Manchester City 2018/19 32 4 Liverpool 2018/19 30 5 Chelsea 2016/17 30 6 Manchester City 2021/22 29 7 Chelsea 2005/06 29 8 Chelsea 2004/05 29 9 Manchester City 2022/23 28 10 Liverpool 2021/22 28

10 Liverpool

Season: 2021/22

If proof were needed that the duel between Manchester City and Liverpool in recent years has taken on an epic dimension, it should be noted that seven of the ten records for the most wins in a Premier League season belong to them. In the 2021/22 season, the Reds won 28 of their 38 games and were held to a draw eight times.

And although they conceded just two defeats (away, to Leeds and West Ham) and established themselves as the best home team (49 points), it wasn't enough to get the better of their rivals, who also had a dizzying season.

9 Manchester City

Season: 2022/23

In contrast to the past few years, Manchester City won the 2022/23 Premier League season without really being chased by Liverpool, who had a complicated campaign. Their main rivals eventually proved to be Arsenal, who led for most of the season but finally fell apart in the final sprint.

And while the Gunners established themselves as the best team away from their home ground (39 points, 12 wins), they were more prone to slip-ups at the Emirates Stadium. The Cityzens made the most of situation situation, winning five more games than their rivals at home (17 to 12).

The top four standings for the 2022/23 Premier League season Rank Team P W D L GF GA Points 1 Manchester City 38 28 5 5 94 33 89 2 Arsenal 38 26 6 6 88 43 84 3 Manchester United 38 23 6 9 58 43 75 4 Newcastle 38 19 14 5 68 33 71

8 Chelsea

Season: 2004/05

Just one year after the legendary season of Arsenal's Invincibles, another London club put in an outstanding performance. Ending the season with 95 points and 29 wins, Chelsea gave Arsene Wenger's men no chance of defending their title. On the evening of matchday 38, the two neighbours were separated by 12 points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea's 2004/05 team holds the record for the fewest goals conceded in a Premier League season (15).

The Blues also came close to ending the season unbeaten. However, a 1-0 defeat at Manchester City proved to be the undoing of their ambitions. No matter, the Stamford Bridge outfit won it all, finishing with the strongest defence in the country. John Terry even won the PFA Player of the Year award at the end of the campaign.

The top four standings for the 2004/05 Premier League season Rank Team P W D L GF GA Points 1 Chelsea 38 29 8 1 72 15 95 2 Arsenal 38 25 8 5 87 36 83 3 Manchester United 38 22 11 5 58 26 77 4 Everton 38 18 7 13 45 46 61

7 Chelsea

Season: 2005/06

While Chelsea's 2005/06 season may have been slightly less brilliant than the previous one, it was nonetheless just as extraordinary. After all, although Jose Mourinho's men conceded more than the previous season (5), they equalled their number of victories (29).

This impressive total is in part down to the London club's impressive start to the season, during which they won their first nine league games - a run that is still a record today. It was a fine way to celebrate the club's centenary, and the opportunity would be taken to win the third English championship in its very rich history.

The top four standings for the 2022/23 Premier League season Rank Team P W D L GF GA Points 1 Chelsea 38 29 4 5 72 22 91 2 Manchester United 38 25 8 5 72 34 83 3 Liverpool 38 25 7 6 57 25 82 4 Arsenal 38 20 7 11 68 31 67

6 Manchester City

Season: 2021/22

As mentioned previously, Manchester City's 2021/22 season was one for the record books. Pushed to the limit by a Liverpool side that never gave up, the Skyblues won 29 games during the campaign - one more than the Reds.

This impressive record was helped by a fiery attack that scored 99 goals over the course of the season - the best in England - and an ironclad defence - the joint best in the league, on a par with Liverpool (26 goals conceded). It was a triumph that saw the blue entity crowned champions of England for the eighth time in its history, and the fourth time in five years.

5 Chelsea

Season: 2016/17

After a very complicated 2015/16 campaign, during which the famous ‘Battle of the Bridge’ took place, which ended with Chelsea in tenth place in the table, the Blues were determined to regain some credit in the eyes of their supporters. And it would be an understatement to say that they succeeded.

After a brilliant campaign, the Londoners, led by Antonio Conte - appointed at the start of the season - claimed a new league title at the end of a campaign marked by their impressive total of 30 wins to just three draws and five defeats. Having taken the lead on Matchday 12, they never relinquished it for the rest of the competition.

The top four standings for the 2016/17 Premier League season Rank Team P W D L GF GA Points 1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 85 33 93 2 Tottenham 38 26 8 4 86 26 86 3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 80 39 78 4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 78 42 76

4 Liverpool

Season: 2018/19

Among the great clashes between Manchester City and Liverpool, that of the 2018/19 campaign will undoubtedly go down in the annals of history. Neck-and-neck throughout the season, the two teams were separated by just a single point on matchday 38 - 98 for City, 97 for Liverpool. The Reds may have lost out in the end, but their season was nonetheless remarkable.

Co-top of the table with Manchester City away from home (44 points), Jurgen Klopp's side were just one point short of matching their opponents in home matches (54 against 53). It was a small difference with big implications for one of the fiercest battles in history.

3 Manchester City

Season: 2018/19

One of the reasons Manchester City's triumph was so highly acclaimed was that they were up against a formidable opponent. Winners in 32 of their 38 league games, Pep Guardiola's men had a better record than their opponents in this category (30 wins). But where they came close to losing out is in the number of points they dropped.

Over the course of the season, Liverpool suffered just one defeat (2-1 at the Etihad Stadium), while the Cityzens were beaten four times. Despite their seven draws, the Reds never managed to match, and therefore overtake, the Skyblues, who only managed two. A matter of detail.

2 Liverpool

Season: 2019/20

30 years. That's how long Liverpool fans had to wait to see their team crowned champions of England at the end of the 2019/20 season. The wait had been going on since 1990, but the epilogue was certainly worth the wait. Leaders of the Premier League from the second to the last matchday, the Reds showed unparalleled dominance.

The success was the result of an almos perfect home record (18 wins, one draw) and a near flawless away record (14 wins, two draws, three defeats). With 99 points from 38 games, Jurgen Klopp's men even came close to equalling Manchester City's record of 100 points in a single Premier League season, set in 2017/18.

The top four standings for the 2022/23 Premier League season Rank Team P W D L GF GA Points 1 Liverpool 38 32 3 3 85 33 99 2 Manchester City 38 26 3 9 102 35 81 3 Manchester United 38 18 12 8 66 36 66 4 Chelsea 38 20 6 12 69 54 66

1 Manchester City

Season: 2017/18

If Liverpool took so long to return to the English top flight, it is partly because of the challenge imposed by Pep Guardiola's team. A frantic competition that has occasionally been joined by other giants of English football, but one that only Jurgen Klopp's side have managed to take advantage of in recent seasons.

Manchester City have become a veritable steamroller, and that is no mean feat. In the 2017/18 season, the Skyblues amassed a record 100 points in the Premier League (50 home, 50 away). In 38 league games, they won 32 times, coming from behind four times and losing only twice - once to Manchester United (2-3) and once at Anfield (4-3).

The top four standings for the 2022/23 Premier League season Rank Team P W D L GF GA Points 1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 106 27 100 2 Manchester United 38 25 6 7 68 28 81 3 Tottenham 38 23 8 7 74 36 77 4 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 84 38 75

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt