Barcelona chief Joan Laporta has revealed the European Super League project could begin as soon as next season and claims that he doesn't care whether or not Premier League clubs join. In 2021, twelve of Europe's top football clubs announced they had agreed to establish the competition, governed by its 'Founding Clubs'.

The proposal involved the clubs forming their own competition to rival the UEFA Champions League. At the time, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham were all set to be involved. Following the proposal, there seemed to be a huge uproar among fans. After notable protests, the European Super League was stopped from getting off the ground by both UEFA and FIFA. However, in the years since, debate about the competition has lingered on with those in favour of it, taking the issue to court.

Following previous news that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has determined that both UEFA and FIFA acted 'illegally' when blocking the European Super League, A22 management co-founder, Anas Laghrari, has revealed 20 clubs have agreed to join the competition. A22 are the main force behind this and believed that UEFA and FIFA were abusing their superiority, arguing that neither should be able to run a “monopoly” over the sport. They got the verdict they wanted as it was ruled that it did indeed act against competition law.

Speaking to RAC1 radio station, per Yahoo!, Laporta has named 15 European sides that are ready to join the Super League either next season or in 2025/26, a move in which will no doubt cause a real divide in the world of football.

"Teams ready to join Super League right now? Inter Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, AC Milan, Marseille, Benfica, Sporting CP, Porto, Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV, Anderlecht, Club Brugge and any team in La Liga except Atlético."

In the same interview, Laporta revealed he is not bothered about English teams joining. Six Premier League clubs were part of the initial proposal; however, they pulled out and have shown no intention of returning. The Spaniard said: "I don't care if the English teams join. They already have their Super League -- the Premier League."

The 15 teams who are ready to compete in the Super League, according to Joan Laporta Team Country Inter Milan Italy Napoli Italy AS Roma Italy AC Milan Italy Marseille France Benfica Portugal Sporting CP Portugal Porto Portugal Ajax Holland Feyenoord Holland PSV Holland Anderlecht Belgium Club Brugge Belgium Barcelona Spain Real Madrid Spain

Spanish clubs

Barcelona, Real Madrid (and Every La Liga club other than Atletico Madrid)

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid were one of the founding members of the proposal to form the Super League and were big advocates of the competition. As mentioned, Laporta was quick to reveal that most clubs in Spain were keen on the new league. However, Real's bitter rivals Atletico have refused to take part. Los Colchoneros became the first club to officially reject the European Super League after plans to relaunch it emerged last year.

Real president Florentino Perez Laporta have continued to push for its creation despite the various legal issues faced. Atletico have remained firm on their stance and were quick to release a statement immediately after talks of relaunching the league came to light.

''The European football family does not want the European Super League. Germany, France, England, Italy, Spain (except for Real Madrid and Barcelona), etc. do not want the Super League. '''We are in favor of protecting the European football family, safeguarding domestic leagues, and ensuring that qualification for European competitions is achieved through on-field performance every season.''

French clubs

Marseille

Several big names in Europe, like Atletico, were quick to brush aside any talks of relaunching the Super League. However, Marseille are the only club in Ligue 1 who have supported the idea of the new tournament. After the idea was proposed in 2021, Paris Saint-Germain were quick to reject joining the league. PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi said then that the move was “driven by self-interest” of those dozen clubs who were keen on the move.

Al-Khelaifi made it clear in a statement back in December that the club backs UEFA. He said: “Paris Saint-Germain totally and utterly rejects any plans for a so-called Super League, which has been the case from day one and will always remain the case.

“As a proud European institution, PSG supports the principles of the European sporting model, the values of open competition and inclusion, and works with all recognised stakeholders in European football - above all with the fans and players, who are at the heart of the game."

Italian clubs

Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Napoli

Juventus, Inter and AC Milan were among the founding members of the Super League back in 2021, but Nerazzurri and Rossoneri were quick to withdraw following fans’ protests around Europe. However, this time around, both Milan clubs, as well as Roma and Napoli, seem to be all for the proposition of the new Super League.

As per ANSA (via Giovanni Capuano), Serie A champions Napoli are in full support of the league being formed. The Partenopei and their president Aurelio de Laurentiis welcome the decision to bring the Super League back into the fold. Reports claim that De Laurentiis is keen on taking part in the dialogue which involves the foundation of the league. The Italian is eager to build the project together with other clubs are are interested.

Dutch clubs

Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV

There were no teams from the Netherlands who were originally selected in the proposed Super League clubs back in 2021. However, Laporta revealed that Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV will be included this time around and have stated their intention to compete and will be ready to feature either next season or the following campaign.

Ajax, who have won the Champions League four times in their history, are regarded as one of the biggest teams in European football history. Despite enduring a tough start to the current campaign, the club appear to be keen on going toe-to-toe with some of the biggest clubs in the continent along with Feyenoord and PSV.

Belgian clubs

Anderlecht, Club Brugge

The surprising inclusions of Laporta's list are unquestionably Anderlecht and Club Brugge. Like all of the Eredivise teams mentioned above, no team from Belgium was included in the founding members of the Super League proposal back in 2021. Anderlecht released the following statement back in December: ''RSC Anderlecht underlines that it has made no commitments to those behind the possible Super League. Through the ECA, the club will continue to work for future improvements within European football and strengthening the position of Belgian football in general.'' With that being said, the Barcelona president was adamant that the Belgian giants were ready to participate, should the Super League come to light.

Founded in 1891, Club Brugge have found themselves competing in the Champions League over the last few years. The club, who have won 18 domestic league titles, appear to be all for the new proposal as they look to go head-to-head with some of the biggest names in Europe once again and prove that they are capable of beating the best teams in the continent.

Portuguese clubs

Benfica, Sporting CP, Porto

Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Porto are undoubtedly the three biggest teams that Portugal has to offer. Both Porto and Benfica have proved over the years that they are able to compete with the biggest, with the pair winning the Champions League twice. Despite being named by Laporta, Benfica have revealed that they are against the idea of a Super League.

''Sport Lisboa e Benfica clarifies, in light of the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union, that the European Super League is still not a priority or an alternative and that a growing understanding and strong cooperation between UEFA and the ECA is the model that best defends the values, tradition and legacy of European football. ''Even if today's decision were to put an end to UEFA's monopoly on the organization of competitions - and open up new horizons and challenges for the future - it would still be a good thing –, there is a precondition to safeguard: the permanence and defence of the domestic leagues and national competitions.''

Like Benfica, Porto have claimed that they too are completely against the idea of the Super League, despite recently being publicly named by Laporta. Following the new proposal back in December, the Portuguese giants were quick to refuse to play a role in the formation of the league.