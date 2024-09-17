Key Takeaways Miami offers Young a chance to revitalize his career in a QB-friendly offense under head coach Mike McDaniel.

Young could learn and develop under head coach Sean McVay's offense with the Rams as a potential long-term solution.

Joining the 49ers would give Young an opportunity to develop as an insurance policy under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

After 18 NFL starts as the Carolina Panthers ' quarterback, 2023 first-round pick Bryce Young has been relegated to the bench before the end of September. Week 3 will see journeyman Andy Dalton leading the Panthers' offense to a potential turnaround after only scoring 19 combined points in the team's two lopsided defeats.

As for the former 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, it's safe to say that Young's tenure with the franchise is all but over, despite what new head coach Dave Canales has said prior to his recent benching. For his NFL future, where can Young expect to regain his footing and revitalize what's left of his pro potential?

This article will explore where Young could go to not just salvage, but revive his NFL career. One destination would provide him with a seamless pathway to start, while others would allow him to learn reigns as a backup option before reclaiming the top quarterback spot.

1 Miami Dolphins

With Tua Tagovailoa's future in doubt, the Dolphins could take a flier on another Alabama quarterback

While Tua Tagovailoa 's NFL career is currently in jeopardy because of multiple concussions during two of the last three years, his introduction into the NFL was once shrouded by on-field uncertainty.

With his awkward mobility, average arm and injury-riddled history, the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout struggled to eclipse over 3,000 passing yards in a season despite throwing the ball at least 290 times during his first two years. Due to a fallout with former head coach Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins ' management decided to prioritize a head coach who could maxmimize the most out of Tagovailoa's ability as well as build a roster of skill position speedsters around him.

The end result was the 2022 offseason additions of former San Francisco 49ers run game and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the Dolphins' head coach and ex- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as Tagovailoa's number one receiver. From there, Tagovailoa put up these passing numbers in 30 combined starts between 2022 and 2023:

Tua Tagovailoa's Passing Stats Season Completion Percentage Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns 2022 64.8 3548 25 2023 69.3 4624 29

In both seasons, the Dolphins reached the postseason, albeit Tagovailoa didn't play in the 2022 playoffs because of multiple concussions. In the 2023 postseason, he played and folded against the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive rush amist sub-zero degree temperatures.

Bryce Young is a few inches shorter and some pounds lighter than Tagovailoa's 6'1, 225-pound frame, but he possesses the natural mobility and quality arm talent that would do wonders in Mike McDaniel's spread offense. In McDaniel's scheme, he'd have Young on the move and executing passing concepts to intermediate and downfield routes with the game's best separators.

Young was a successful quarterback in high school and college who thrived with the run-pass option. The Dolphins' West Coast run-based offense allows Young to do just that efficiently and productively, even at his current size and frame.

The best chance Young may have to play immediately and still be successful would be with the Miami Dolphins. They have experience building up an undersized quarterback who is strong in accuracy but needs a scheme built on timing and a quick game to be successful.

The potential transaction would depend on Tagovailoa's long-term health and whether the franchise wants to invest in their prized first-round selection's shaky injury history. If the Dolphins want to take a flier on a healthier reclamation project that fits their offensive scheme, Young has the upside and low-risk player tag to take a chance on him.

2 Los Angeles Rams

Learns the ways of quarterbacking behind Matthew Stafford in Sean McVay's offense

Baker Mayfield was once a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers for six games during the 2022 NFL season. He only won one of his six starts, registered his worst completion percentage of his career and even totaled a career-low 6.4 yards per pass attempt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Baker Mayfield registered a career-low 57.8 completion percentage and tossed as many touchdowns (6) as interceptions (6) during his stint with the Panthers.

Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams that same season and only played in five games. He led a game-winning drive in a Thursday night Week 13 game versus the Las Vegas Raiders before claiming the starter position for good during the final four games of the season.

Mayfield's stretch with the Rams as a reserve quarterback allowed him to get another chance as a starting quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following season. From there, Mayfield reaffirmed himself as a starting-caliber NFL quarterback and secured a multiyear deal with the franchise.

Young has the chance to resuscitate his career in a similar fashion if he plays in Sean McVay's quarterback-friendly offense.

McVay is a few seasons removed from salvaging Jared Goff 's NFL career during his first season as an NFL head coach. At the time, Goff was coming off of a winless 2016 rookie season through seven starts that was marred by a lowly yard per pass average (5.3), only 48 first down completions and just five touchdown tosses to seven interceptions.

During Goff's first full season under McVay in 2017, the former number one selection put up a regular season statline that featured

62.1 completion percentage

3804 passing yards

28 passing touchdowns

7 interceptions

253.6 passing yards per game

8.4 yards per attempt (career-high)

Pro Bowl Selection

Throughout the season, McVay created a moving pocket for Goff from playactions and bootlegs. They were made possible from a league-changing running game headlined by All-Pro running back Todd Gurley . The Rams won the NFC West that season and secured a home playoff berth in the wild card round before falling to the Atlanta Falcons .

Young would be McVay's newest reclamation project for the Rams' future as they approach life without both Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald . Using a draft pick to have him in the system and relearn how to be a pro within a competent NFL offense would be the first step.

3 San Francisco 49ers

Young could serve as an insurance policy for the Niners in place of Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shannahan has done wonders within his offensive system when it comes to getting the most out of marginal NFL quarterback talent. Currently, the franchise is quarterbacked by 2022 NFL Draft's Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy who led the team to two NFC title games and a Super Bowl berth during the last two years.

Brock Purdy's 49ers Career Passing Stats Season Completion Percentage Passing Yards TD INT YPG 2022 67.1 1374 13 4 152.7 2023 69.4 4280 31 11 267.5

The Niners offense features quality offensive line play, an effective running game, talented skill position players and an ingenious head coach who can maximize Young's abilities. The former top overall draft selection has skill sets based on his timing and accuracy as an intermediate passer and experience as a run-pass option quarterback.

There's also the looming decision on Purdy's imminent mega-deal quarterback contract that's down the pipeline. Since being the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has collected under $2 million and will be an unrestricted free agent by the 2026 offseason.

With quarterbacks around the league such as one-year wonder Jordan Love , underachieving Trevor Lawrence and playoff dropper Dak Prescott each receiving north of 50-plus million, there's no denying that Purdy will soon be the game's highest-paid signal caller. The question becomes, will San Francisco fold and pay their starting quarterback franchise-level quarterback money?

Enter Bryce Young into the equation. Having him in the system for two seasons would only make him 25 years old by 2026. At that time, he'll be well-versed in Shannahan's system and what the team requires from their quarterback.

Seeing the magic Shanahan has done with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy over the years, Bryce would easily be the most talented quarterback that he's worked with. Why not take a chance on the former Heisman Trophy winner by using a late-round selection to obtain his services and grooming him to be an insurance policy near the back half of the decade if the Purdy contract is too expensive?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise