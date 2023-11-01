Highlights Halfway through the season, some teams are where they expected to be, and some have surprised themselves in either a good or a bad way.

How teams finish the season will depend on how they come together and play as a team, but the remaining strength of schedule for each team will also be a major factor as well.

Based on the remaining schedules for every team in the NFL, there are a few that could be in for a rude awakening based on their upcoming opponents, while other teams could get hot with a much easier schedule coming up.

We have seen this year after year. Every season is filled with pretenders who struggle for form when it matters. There are also those who start poorly and end up stringing together wins down the stretch and subsequently into the playoffs.

After all, the New England Patriots went 1-2 in 2018 before winning Super Bowl LIII. They went 10-1 to begin the following season but lost three of their last five and went on to lose in the Wild Card Round. The Cincinnati Bengals lost four of their first nine games in 2021 and ended up representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVI.

You just never know when a team is going to get hot or cold. You can make an educated guess based on form, yes, but another important factor to consider is remaining strength of schedule. Here is a breakdown of which teams could climb or free fall in the latter stages of the 2023 season based on their upcoming opponents.

3 teams that could climb

Houston Texans

In the Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs in January 2020, the Houston Texans led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. When Ka'imi Fairbairn converted a field goal with just under 11 minutes remaining of the second quarter, the Texans led 24-0. However, when that quarter was over, they were down 28-24. They would eventually lose 51-31, and the franchise has not recovered since.

Despite quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the league in passing yards (4,823), tying for seventh for passing touchdowns (33), and finishing with single-digit interceptions (7) during the 2020 season, the team still finished 4-12 and he forced his way out of town the next year. Houston followed this up with a 4-13 record in 2021 and went 3-13-1 in 2022. So far in 2023, they are 3-4, and seem to have found the new face of their franchise in rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

This year’s second overall pick, it took Stroud until his seventh career start to throw an interception, which remains his only one to date in the NFL. Stroud even managed to break the all-time record set by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for most consecutive rookie passing attempts without an interception. Their defense has also improved, ranking 15th and 11th in passing yards and rushing yards allowed, respectively.

They may have slightly declined when it comes to passing yards allowed (11th in 2022), but they were rock bottom of the league in 2022 for rushing yards allowed. They currently rank as the 10th seed in the AFC, but are only one game behind the 4-3 Cleveland Browns, who occupy the seventh seed. A division title is likely out of the question, already being three wins behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South, but a playoff berth is certainty not out of the realm of possibility.

According to Tankathon, they have the eighth-easiest remaining schedule, based on the strength of their opponents. While they have to face playoff contenders like the Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, they also get to face bottom-feeders like the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and Indianapolis Colts. Do not rule the Texans out of the playoff picture just yet.

New York Jets

When Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury just four snaps into his Week 1 debut, it would have been hard to find anyone that would have predicted the New York Jets be 4-3 after Week 8. The season appeared over. And yet, despite Zach Wilson only throwing for five touchdowns and five interceptions, the Jets have still managed to win games.

In fact, the Jets have the fourth-fewest total passing yards in 2023 (1,150), with the 13th-lowest total of rushing yards (763). Just as they did in 2022, a season that convinced them to go out and get Rodgers this past offseason, they are being saved by their excellent defense. Only the Browns (1,143) and Cowboys (1,250) have allowed fewer passing yards than the Jets (1,291).

They may have allowed for the fifth-most rushing yards (1,014) in 2023, but they have only given up more than 20 points in three of their first seven games. It is this defense alone that can help the Jets sneak into a playoff spot. With Rodgers seen warming up and dropping back to pass just eight weeks after his Achilles injury, the four-time MVP could defy science and be back in time for the playoffs.

Should the Jets sneak in, even if Rodgers is half his usual self, this is an upgrade on any other quarterback they have had over the past few years. They still have to play the Miami Dolphins twice, as well as the Browns and the Buffalo Bills, but they also get to face the Las Vegas Raiders, the underachieving Los Angeles Chargers, the Atlanta Falcons, the Washington Commanders, and the New England Patriots.

There are at least four to five wins on paper there, and you never know against an erratic division team like the Bills. With just one win separating the 15th seed and sixth seed in the AFC, this is a wide-open conference and nine wins may be enough to get a team into the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Speaking of the sixth seed, that is currently occupied by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who stand at 4-3. With the seventh-easiest remaining strength of schedule according to Tankathon, head coach Mike Tomlin has a great chance to continue his perfect record of never having had a losing season in 16 years on the Pittsburgh sidelines.

They have to face the Bengals twice, as well as the Seattle Seahawks, but games against the Cardinals, Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Colts, and Titans represent a lot of real chances to earn some wins.

They also have to face the Baltimore Ravens, arguably the most in-form team in the AFC right now. However, they beat them earlier this season and gave Baltimore arguably their hardest game of the year so far. Ravens-Steelers is always a tight matchup that could go either way.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett’s injury may cause some concern for Steelers fans, but any team with George Pickens and T.J. Watt should be considered a playoff contender. Watt has managed to stay healthy this season and will be the key cog if they are to make the playoffs. Since the beginning of the 2021 campaign, Watt has a record of 21-10-1 in games he has played.

3 teams that could fall

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are out of sorts right now. After a Week 4 win against the Dolphins, they were the toast of the AFC. They had won three of their first four games and had done so by a margin of 28 points or more. However, since then they have gone to London and not come back the same team. They followed up their 25-20 loss to the Jaguars with a 14-9 win over the New York Giants, a game they would have lost had their opponents had better clock management.

They lost to the Patriots, who have won only two games all season and almost blew a lead to the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Bills Mafia are getting more and more frustrated with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, and there has been an animosity in the air at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo in recent weeks.

The Bills are battling with the Dolphins in the AFC East, and this could be a division that goes down to the final day when they meet in Week 18. This is the most unrest the fanbase has had in the Josh Allen-Sean McDermott era, and they have yet to go down to the final day to win the AFC East during this period. Their record in the postseason suggests that they could struggle under the pressure.

Tankathon ranks the Bills as having the third-hardest remaining strength of schedule, including matchups with the two Super Bowl teams from last season, in the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs. They also have that aforementioned matchup in Miami, as well as games against the Dallas Cowboys and Bengals. The Bills are making it tough for themselves and with the division as competitive as it has ever been in the 21st century, it could be hard for them to finish with a double-digit win record, something they have done in each of the past four seasons.

Dallas Cowboys

Tankathon has the Dallas Cowboys having the fourth-toughest remaining strength of schedule, with the Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Dolphins, and Bills all to come. They also have to face both the Eagles and Commanders twice in NFC East rivalry games. The Eagles currently have the best record in the NFL (7-1) and look complete in every department, whilst the Cowboys have been extremely inconsistent.

Despite their 5-2 record so far, which includes a 40-0 win over the Giants, a 30-10 demolition of the Jets, and a 38-3 shelling of the Patriots, they also had a shock loss to the Cardinals and a heavy 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. In similar fashion to the team below, they are putting up good wins against the bad teams, but when they play other top outfits, they wilt.

Their remaining schedule is tough, and with seeding such a crucial component to the playoffs, they may struggle to win the NFC East and be forced to resort to one of the three Wild Card spots. Games on the road in Philadelphia, Detroit, and San Francisco may prove a tall order for the Cowboys. Just like last year, when they lost two of their last four, they may go into the postseason off the back of a difficult stretch run.

Miami Dolphins

This is the most explosive offense we have seen since the St. Louis Rams’ ‘Greatest Show On Turf’. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2,416) leads the league in passing yards as well as passing touchdowns (18). Only five running backs have more rushing yards than Raheem Mostert (520), who also leads the league in rushing touchdowns (10). Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is pacing the league in both receiving yards (1,014) and touchdown receptions (8).

They have the most total yards per game (453.3), most passing yards per game (301.5), most rushing yards per game (151.8), and most total points per game (33.9). They put 70 points past the Broncos, 31 past the Giants, and another 42 past the Carolina Panthers. However, they have only played against two teams with winning records (Eagles and Bills), and lost to them both.

Their defense has failed to show up when it matters throughout the entire burgeoning Mike McDaniel era as well. The arrival of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio appears not to have changed things. Only six teams have allowed more total points per game than Miami. Tankathon also has their remaining schedule ranked as the fifth-toughest.

With games against the Cowboys, Chiefs (in Germany), Jets, and Bengals, they will want to address the media narrative. Otherwise, you might be shocked to see the Dolphins falling further and further down the AFC hierarchy. A playoff appearance should still be achieved, but just like last year, they could move from the top two seeds to the sixth or seventh seed with just a couple of losses.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

