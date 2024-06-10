Highlights Only five teams in NBA history have overcome a 2-0 Finals deficit to win, with the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks as the most recent example.

The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2006 Miami Heat are two other examples of teams that achieved a remarkable comeback from a 2-0 Finals deficit.

In the 1969 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics became the first team ever to overcome a 2-0 series deficit to win the championship against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After their Game 2 loss to the Boston Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks now face a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals. In their two losses, the Mavericks have lost by a combined 25 points. However, although the series has been all Boston so far, there is still a lot of basketball left to be played. As Games 3 and 4 head back to Dallas, the Mavericks are hoping to avoid a 3-0 deficit, and more importantly, a four-game sweep. Unfortunately for the Mavericks, history is not on their side.

Throughout the history of the NBA Finals, there have been 36 instances where a team has taken a 2-0 series lead. Of those 36 times, 31 of those teams held on to win it all. However, despite the high success rate, it is not a guaranteed series victory. There have been five NBA teams who overcame a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals to bring home a championship. With their backs up against the wall, the Mavericks aim to do something that has only been done a handful of times.

1 2021 Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks won four straight games to win in six

The most recent time a team came back from down 2-0 to win in the NBA Finals was just three years ago. Despite losing Games 1 and 2 by a combined 23 points, the Milwaukee Bucks took the next four games to stun the Phoenix Suns. In his NBA Finals debut, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team en route to winning NBA Finals MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 2021 NBA Finals Stats Category Average PPG 35.2 RPG 13.2 APG 5.0 BPG 1.8 SPG 1.2

Additionally, Bucks forward Khris Middleton also showed up big time. In the series, Middleton averaged 24 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 5.3 APG. This includes a monstrous 40-point performance to tie the series in Game 4.

Earlier this year, forward Mikal Bridges, who was with the Suns in 2021, admitted the team overlooked Milwaukee during the NBA Finals after going up 2-0.

“Yeah, and I remember going up 2-0, thought we was good. I was like, ‘We about to win the ‘chip,’ because look, especially in the West, especially then, like the West all had tough teams. The East really like whatever. We go see Milwaukee. We over here like, ‘Man, it’s light. It’s the East. It’s Milwaukee. I know they got (Giannis Antetokounmpo) and obviously they got hoopers, but I’m like, the West is tougher than the East. We’re like we good.’" - Mikal Bridges

2 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the 73-9 Warriors

In one of the greatest NBA Finals series of all-time, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history in 2016. For the second consecutive season, the Cavaliers matched up against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. After losing to the Warriors the season prior, the Cavaliers were looking to even the score. Despite being down 2-0, and eventually 3-1, to the historic Warriors, the Cavaliers won the next three games and came out on top.

LeBron James 2016 NBA Finals Stats Category Average PPG 30.8 RPG 11.2 APG 8.8 BPG 2.5 SPG 2.7

In addition to James' heroic efforts, the Cavaliers were also led by Kevin Love and current Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. After last night's loss, Irving reflected on the 2016 NBA Finals and how his experience then can help his current team.

“They feel very confident here. They’ve been a great team all year… Being in the Finals before, down 0-2, I’ve had a little experience in this… It is gonna be a possession by possession thing. It is gonna be the hardest thing that we’ve ever done.” - Kyrie Irving

3 2006 Miami Heat

Heat star Dwyane Wade took home the 2006 NBA Finals MVP award

The Mavericks have been on both sides of the 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals. In 2006, the 60-win Mavericks matched up against the 52-30 Miami Heat and took the first two games at home. However, the Heat took the next four games, including Games 3-5, which were all at home.

In 2006, the NBA Finals followed a 2-3-2 format, meaning the lower seed would take the middle three games at home while the higher seed took the first and last two. This seemed to help the Heat gain momentum at home and eventually take a 3-2 series lead back to Dallas. The 2006 season marked the first and only time Shaquille O'Neal won a championship without Kobe Bryant and his first since 2002. In the series, O'Neal averaged 13.7 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 2.8 APG. Additionally, the big man shot 60.7% from the field.

Dwyane Wade, who was just 24 at the time, had a sensational Finals run and won the Finals MVP award.

Dwyane Wade 2006 NBA Finals Stats Category Average PPG 34.7 RPG 7.8 APG 3.8 BPG 1.0 SPG 2.7

In 2023, Wade said the run he had in 2006 "was the best version of me."

“One of the reasons I picked this game [to talk about], is because of the era we line in 2023, in the era of social media, you’re going to have people who say, ‘Ah well, he wasn’t that good,’ because they’ve only seen me toward the end. This is the beginning. … This was before the injuries started to set in, before the expectations got high. … This is the real, raw version of me. This was the best version of me.” - Dwyane Wade

4 1977 Portland Trail Blazers

Bill Walton and the Blazers beat the 76ers in six games

In the same year he finished as the runner-up for the MVP award, big man Bill Walton led the Portland Trail Blazers to their first NBA Finals appearance in league history. Despite the Walton and the team's fantastic season, the Trail Blazers had a tall task in front of them.

They were going up against the Philadelphia 76ers, who finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference. Led by Julius Erving and George McGinnis, the 76ers were the only team standing in Portland's way of their first championship in franchise history.

Maurice Lucas 1977 NBA Finals Stats Category Average PPG 19.7 RPG 10.7 APG 3.5 SPG 1.8 FG% 43.9%

The 76ers took Games 1 and 2 at home. However, they went on to lose the next four games to the Trail Blazers. Walton, who would go on to win the MVP award the following year, took home the Finals MVP honor, averaging 18.5 PPG, 19 RPG, and 3.7 BPG. However, big man Maurice Lucas had an incredible Finals run for the team as well, leading Portland in scoring.

5 1969 Boston Celtics

The Celtics beat the Lakers in Bill Russell's final season

Bill Russell and the 1969 Boston Celtics are the first team to ever overcome a 2-0 deficit to win the NBA Finals. This was the 11th NBA title in franchise history, all won with Russell on the team. Despite going down 2-0, the Celtics were competitive in the first two games against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics lost by a combined eight points in the first two games. In fact, the entire series remained competitive throughout its seven games. Only Game 5, which was won by the Lakers, ended in a double-digit margin of victory (13 points). Ultimately, the Celtics would go on to win in Game 7 by just two points.

Despite Russell averaging 21.1 RPG, he did not take home the Finals MVP award. The 1969 NBA Finals was the first time the award was handed out. Despite the Celtics winning the series, nobody on the roster won the honor. Instead, it was given to Lakers star Jerry West, who averaged 37.9 PPG in the series. To this day, no other NBA Finals MVP award was given to a member of the losing team.

Jerry West 1969 NBA Finals Stats Category Average PPG 37.9 RPG 4.7 APG 7.4 FG% 49%

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference and StatMuse.