Highlights Only eight clubs have managed to retain the Champions League/European Cup in the competition's history.

Real Madrid are the only club to have done it on two separate occasions, doing so in the 1950s and then in the 2010s.

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest are the two English teams to have won the Champions League in back-to-back seasons.

Manchester City's penalty shootout exit to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals means that they will not win the competition back-to-back. Since the first season of the Champions League, or European Cup as it used to be known, in 1955, only nine teams have retained their title.

Ahead of City's group opener in the 2023/2024 campaign, Pep Guardiola revealed how difficult it is to win the competition consecutively. He said (via ESPN), "It'll be easier. The most difficult to win is the first one. It is incredible for us but it is just one." This didn't quite work out for Guardiola, but it has for managers and iconic teams in the past. As a result, this article lists all the teams that have won Europe's most prestigious trophy twice in a row - including one team who did it on two separate occasions.

Teams to win the Champions League/European Cup back-to-back Team Years Competition Real Madrid 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 UEFA Champions League AC Milan 1988/89, 1989/90 European Cup Nottingham Forest 1978/79, 1979/80 European Cup Liverpool 1976/77, 1977/78 European Cup Bayern Munich 1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76 European Cup Ajax 1970/71, 1971/72, 1972/73 European Cup Inter Milan 1963/64, 1964/65 European Cup Benfica 1960/61, 1961/62 European Cup Real Madrid 1955/56, 1956/57, 1958/59, 1959/60 European Cup

Real Madrid - 1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60

The first edition of the European Cup was in the 1955/56 season, and in the following five campaigns, Real Madrid won the competition every time. This remains one of the most memorable Madrid dynasties, with the likes of Ferenc Puskas and Alfredo Di Stefano dominating European defences in the late 1950s.

In this period, Real Madrid beat Reims, Fiorentina, AC Milan, and Eintracht Frankfurt. One of the most notable final victories was the victory against Milan in the 1957/58 final, which saw Madrid win the match in extra-time. Paco Gento's 107th minute goal secured the Spanish club's third consecutive European Cup title. Finally, in the 1959/60 campaign, Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3, thanks to a hat-trick from Di Stefano and four goals from Puskas at Hampden Park in front of over 120,000 spectators.

Related 20 Greatest Players in Real Madrid History [Ranked] Los Blancos have had some incredible stars in their history including Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Zinedine Zidane and Alfredo Di Stefano.

Benfica - 1960/61, 1961/62

Next up is the Portuguese giants, Benfica. Consecutive final victories over Barcelona and Real Madrid earned the club praise for their swashbuckling style of football that had ended the Madrid dynasty. They faced Madrid in the 1961/62 final, and after 23 minutes, they found themselves 2-0 down to the then five-time European champions. Benfica managed to get back on level terms at half-time before running away to a 5-3 victory, thanks to a brace from legendary striker Eusebio.

However, since 1962, Benfica have not tasted European success again. The Benfica manager who led them to consecutive European Cups, Bela Guttmann, was refused a pay rise by the club's board following the successes of the early 1960s. As a result, Guttmann placed a curse on the club, as he said (via Diario AS): "Not in a hundred years from now will Benfica ever be European champion.” Since Guttmann's curse on Benfica, they have lost eight European finals on the trot, including both the UEFA Europa League and European Cup.

Benfica's European Final Curse Season Competition Opponent Score 1962/63 European Cup AC Milan 1-2 1964/65 European Cup Inter Milan 0-1 1967/68 European Cup Manchester United 1-4 (a.e.t.) 1982/83 UEFA Cup RSC Anderlecht 0-1, 1-1 (1-2 on aggregate) 1987/88 European Cup PSV Eindhoven 0-0 (5-6 on penalties) 1989/90 European Cup AC Milan 0-1 2012/13 UEFA Europa League Chelsea 1-2 2013/14 UEFA Europa League Sevilla 0-0 (2-4 on penalties)

Inter Milan - 1963/64, 1964/65

Following AC Milan's 2-1 win against two-time winners Benfica in the 1962/63 final, it was Inter Milan's turn to dominate European football. Wins against Real Madrid and Benfica in 1964 and 1965 secured back-to-back titles for the Italian club.

Goals from Sandro Mazzola and Aurelio Milani saw off Los Blancos in the 1964 final, before they repeated the trick against Benfica a year later with a 1-0 victory at their home stadium, the San Siro. Helenio Herrera led Inter to both European trophies with revolutionary tactics. Former Inter midfielder Sandro Mazzola described Herrera as follows (via UEFA): "He was light years ahead. He used to train our brains before our legs. When he came to Italy, nobody really knew the names of the coaches – they didn't really appear in the press, they only worked in the dressing room and on the pitch. He turned things around."

Related Why Inter and AC Milan Share the San Siro An explanation of why Inter and AC Milan share the San Siro with historical context and financial reasons.

Ajax - 1970/71, 1971/72, 1972/73

Ajax's 'Total Football' revolutionised football around the world, and it saw its greatest success in the early 1970s when the Dutch club won three European Cups in a row. Ajax beat Panathinaikos, Inter Milan, and Juventus without conceding a single goal.

Perhaps the sweetest victory was in 1972 against Inter, when Ajax brushed the Italian giants aside by two goals to nil. Johan Cruyff scored both goals for the Amsterdam-based outfit in front of 61,354 at De Kuip in Feyenoord. This stadium remains the home stadium of one of Ajax's most bitter rivals, Feyenoord, making the 1972 triumph extra special for Ștefan Kovacs's side.

Related Top 5 Ajax goalscorers of all time Ajax are one of the most admired and impressive sides in European football. Here are the Dutch giants top five scorers of all time.

Bayern Munich - 1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76

The great Bayern Munich team of the 1970s won three European Cups in a row, thanks to legendary players such as Franz Beckenbauer, Sepp Maier, and Gerd Muller. In 1974, a draw against Atletico Madrid at Heysel Stadium led to a replay at the same venue two days later. Goals from Ulrich Hoeness and Muller helped secure a comfortable 4-0 win for the Bavarians to kickstart the dynasty.

A year later, they faced Leeds United in a game that was fraught with controversy. Beckenbauer was unpunished for a handball in the box, and Billy Bremner was judged to be offside after his teammate Peter Lorimer had scored. Amid all the refereeing controversy, Bayern lifted the European Cup for the second time in a row, becoming the fifth side to achieve this feat. In 1976, Dettmar Cramer's side secured their third consecutive European triumph, defeating French team Saint-Etienne by a goal to nil in the final.

Club Champions League Titles Season(s) Bayern Munich 6 1973/74, 1974/75, 1976/77, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20 Hamburger SV 1 1982/83 Borussia Dortmund 1 1997

Liverpool - 1976/77, 1977/78

Liverpool's back-to-back European Cup triumphs in the mid-1970s kickstarted a golden era of English football in European football. Bob Paisley's team won the European Cup in 1977, following a 3-1 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach. The goals came from Terence McDermott, Thomas Smith, and Phillip Neal.

A year later, Liverpool faced Club Brugge in front of over 92,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. Kenny Dalglish's 64th minute was enough to secure Liverpool's second European Cup title and become the first English club to win the competition back-to-back. The Merseyside club also won the competition in 1984, making them the seventh English winner of the European Cup in eight years.

English Clubs Dominate the European Cup Season Champions League Winner 1976/77 Liverpool 1977/78 Liverpool 1978/79 Nottingham Forest 1979/80 Nottingham Forest 1980/81 Liverpool 1981/82 Aston Villa 1982/83 Hamburger SV 1983/84 Liverpool

Nottingham Forest - 1978/79, 1979/80

A year after gaining promotion, Nottingham Forest won the Division One title in 1977/78. This qualified them for the European Cup, where they pulled off one of the most incredible underdog stories in football history under Brian Clough and Peter Taylor.

British football's first £1 million player, Trevor Francis, scored the winning goal in Munich in the 1979 final against Malmo to win the competition. A year later, the Tricky Trees reached the final again, where they played Hamburg, who had the likes of Kevin Keegan in their team. John Robertson's 20th minute strike secured another 1-0 win for the Reds to win back-to-back European Cups, only three years after they were in the second tier of English football. A film titled "I Believe in Miracles" was released in 2015 about Clough's European conquerors.

Related Roy Keane’s story about Brian Clough punching him is gold Roy Keane was one punched by Brian Clough - and the Manchester United legend's account of the story had everyone laughing

AC Milan - 1988/89, 1989/90

The next side to achieve back-to-back wins on Europe's biggest stage was the legendary AC Milan team of the late 1980s. Managed by the revolutionary Arrigo Sacchi, Milan played an aggressive high-line with a co-ordinated press that had not been seen before.

In 1989, Milan dispatched Steaua Bucharest thanks to braces from Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten at Camp Nou. It was a much closer final a year later, as Milan faced Benfica at the Praterstadion in Vienna. Frank Rijkaard's 68th minute strike was the only goal of the game as Saachi's secured another European Cup. In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport in 2023, Pep Guardiola described Sacchi as follows:

“Until Sacchi arrived in football, the general idea was everyone in defence and God up front. This is why Arrigo was counter-cultural. His football was attractive and winning. I wish he could coach for a longer time because many coaches, including myself have studied his methods. When this happens, it means you have left something special. Think about the defensive organisation, the offside and a team oriented 40 meters ahead of all others. It was an innovative system.”

Real Madrid - 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Close

The most recent team to achieve consecutive Champions League wins is Real Madrid. In fact, they are the only team to win the Champions League back-to-back since its rebranding in 1992. All three wins were under Zinedine Zidane. The first of these was a penalty shootout victory against city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2016. A year later, they beat Juventus 4-1 at the Millennium Stadium to secure back-to-back titles.

Perhaps the most action-packed final, though, was the 2018 edition against Liverpool. This match saw Loris Karius make two glaring mistakes and Gareth Bale score an overhead kick goal, which is now regarded as one of the best goals in Champions League final history. Madrid won the title again in 2022, meaning they have now won the competition 14 times, more than any other team.

Clubs With Most European Cup/Champions League Wins Club Champions League Wins Year(s) Real Madrid 14 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 AC Milan 7 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007 Liverpool 6 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019 Bayern Munich 6 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020 Barcelona 5 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015 Ajax 4 1971, 1972, 1973, 1995 Manchester United 3 1968, 1999, 2008

Information gathered from Transfermarkt.