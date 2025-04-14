Summary Arsenal head into their second leg against Real Madrid with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Only four teams have ever overturned a three-goal deficit in the Champions League.

Barcelona have been involved in three of the comebacks.

Wednesday cannot come soon enough for Arsenal fans as they await the moment the Gunners take the final step required to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since the 2008/09 season. Mikel Arteta’s men will walk into the Santiago Bernabeu with a 3-0 advantage, thanks to stunning strikes from Declan Rice and Mikel Merino that have left defending champions Real Madrid all but eliminated from the competition.

To say that Carlo Ancelotti and co face an uphill task would be an understatement. Even with the support of the home crowd, the magnitude of what they must achieve makes it an almost impossible feat: win by a margin of four or more goals against one of the best defences in Europe. But the key word in that sentence is almost.

In Champions League history, 47 teams have gone into a second leg three or more goals behind. Of those 47, only four have ended up prevailing against all odds. With a success rate of just 8.5%, everything is still stacked in Arsenal’s favour — but these are the four occasions from history that the Premier League giants will be desperate to avoid replicating in the Spanish capital.