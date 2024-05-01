Highlights France aims to beat Team USA with generational talent Victor Wembanyama.

Canada is looking to ride the momentum from World Cup success with a strong roster including Gilgeous-Alexander and Brooks.

Serbia, led by Nikola Jokić and Bogdan Bogdanović, seeks to become a basketball powerhouse by aiming for gold in Paris Olympics.

Has the gap closed on Team USA, or have the Americans just been too conservative with sending their best talent?

This is the question that will be answered during the 2024 Paris Olympics, as Team USA looks to redeem themselves after their shakiest stretch of international play in over a decade. After years of dominating teams in the World Cup and the Olympics, the American National Team were sucker-punched to a seventh place finish in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, had to face stiff competition before coming out with a gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and failed to have a podium finish in the 2023 World Cup.

In hopes of proving themselves once more, Team USA is sending an Avengers Endgame-worthy roster led by USA Basketball icon Kevin Durant, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James, and first-time Olympian Stephen Curry. Dominance is the expectation but there are teams across the globe who are looking not to miss as they aim at the king.

Here are the six teams with the best shot at leaving Team USA with more than just a drop of blood in the Paris Olympics.

France

Key Players: Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum

The French will almost certainly be hospitable towards its visitors, but its basketball team is certainly out for blood after coming close to beating Team USA in the Gold Medal Game in the previous Olympics.

They are coming at the king once more and they have the generational talent leading the way as they hope not to miss.

French National Team FIBA Ranking 2020 Olympics Finish 9th 2nd

Victor Wembanyana said so himself.

"If I am at the Olympics, if I have the chance to go to the Olympics, and we don't win gold, it will be a failure.”

At the forefront of their charge will be the French phenom, who already gave a taste of how he can dominate international play during the FIBA World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers, where he put up 19 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks in four games.

You also can’t forget about Rudy Gobert, who will form a menacing twin tower combination with Wemby. Their size in the interior together with the length of the Les Bleus will cause plenty of problems versus the perimeter-dependent Americans.

An added ingredient to all this is how these Olympics are primed to be Nicolas Batum’s last ride with the French Team. What better way to cap off a storied career than a gold medal versus the previous superpower of international basketball?

Canada

Key Players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Dillon Brooks

North American Basketball has long been dominated by the Americans, and Team Canada has long been working to change that. They took a big step into making that happen after they beat Team USA in the 2023 World Cup to secure a bronze medal in dramatic fashion.

Momentum is there for the Canadians; they are looking to build on it as they hope to make a splash in Olympic Basketball.

Canadian National Team FIBA Ranking 2020 Olympics Finish 7th Did Not Qualify

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a revelation for The Road Warriors during the 2023 World Cup. Even though international basketball is played with less minutes and a slower pace compared to the NBA, that did not prevent Gilgeous-Alexander from producing at a high level. He averaged 24.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 6.4 APG during the World Cup. It would not surprise anyone if the MVP-candidate averaged similar numbers.

He won’t be alone. Jamal Murray is slated to join the roster for the Paris Olympics; his style of play is perfect for international basketball defenses. Dillon Brooks will also be a threat on both of the ends of the floor; he maximized the shorter international basketball three-point line during the World Cup last year.

Serbia

Key Players: Nikola Jokić, Bogdan Bogdanović, Nikola Jovic

The Serbian Basketball Team has been tagged as a rising superpower ever since the 2019 World Cup. They had a disappointing finish during that run and even failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

They are looking for their breakthrough moment in international basketball. Beating Team USA and securing a gold medal would be a great way to get that to happen.

Serbian National Team FIBA Ranking 2020 Olympics Finish 4th Did Not Qualify

The very fact that the Bell Orlovi have Nikola Jokić — the best player in the NBA right now — is enough reason to consider the Serbians as legitimate contenders to beat the Americans. Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis will give him trouble, but it’s unlikely they completely shut down The Joker at all. He is just that good.

Serbia also has a supporting cast that is built to maximize Jokic’s strength as an all-time playmaking hub. Bogdan Bogdanović is considered a flamethrower in international play; being paired beside Jokic during this run will only allow him more scoring opportunities.

Germany

Key Players: Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner

In a weird way, the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics will also serve as a battleground between superteam culture and continuity in team building. USA, with the way they are constructed and organized, are clearly pro-superteam culture. A number of foreign national basketball teams subscribe more to a culture of continuity with programs that start as early as a player’s youth career.

Among the teams in the field, Germany is the one that has enjoyed the most success with this model of continuity.

German National Team FIBA Ranking 2020 Olympics Finish 3rd 8th

The reigning FIBA World Cup champions achieved their success through trusting in a core group that had built great chemistry with one another after years of playing together. Dennis Schröder is credited for most of this success; he was crowned Tissot MVP during their championship run last summer. But there’s more to their winning than just their star guard.

Franz and Mo Wagner provide great support to Schroder; they’re two forwards who will cause plenty of problems against Team USA’s aging frontcourt. More than the individuals, the Germans are powered by their familiarity with one another.

This allows the team to have a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. It helped them beat Team USA during the previous World Cup and it is something to watch out for as they look for gold once again in the Olympics.

Slovenia

Key Players: Luka Dončić, Mike Tobey, Klemen Prepelic

If you read back in the section regarding the Serbian Basketball Team, I called Nikola Jokić the best player in the NBA. This distinction is important, because for the first time in over 20 years, the king of the American league is no longer automatically crowned as international basketball’s crown jewel.

That title right now belongs to Slovenia’s Luka Dončić.

French National Team FIBA Ranking 2020 Olympics Finish 11th 4th

Just like how it is in other leagues, any time you have the best player, you have a shot at toppling the best team. That is how good Luka is in international play. During the 2023 World Cup, he was the top scorer, averaging 27 points, and he topped that off with 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is a one-man offense in himself. It can be argued as an unsustainable model, but in international basketball’s knockout-style system, it can be overwhelming to deal with.

Luka isn’t the only player Team USA will have to think about. The key between the Slovenians winning or losing lies in their role players making their shots. Mike Tobey has emerged as the perfect partner for Dončić and Klemen Prepelic is hoping to continue elevating his play on the international basketball stage. Team USA will undoubtedly try and blitz Luka into passing the ball and it is up to Prepelic, Tobey, and the rest of the Slovenians to make their shots to make defenses pay.

Lithuania

Key Players: Domantas Sabonis, Jonas Valanciunas, Rokas Jokubaitis,

Team USA’s first taste of defeat during the 2023 World Cup did not come during the knockout round; it actually came during the qualification round. It was the first whiff at a vulnerable American side. This team was a problem then and they will continue to be a problem if they do qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

Watch out for Lithuania; they are a monster that is built to give Team USA problems.

Lithuanian National Team FIBA Ranking 2020 Olympics Finish 10th Did Not Qualify

What made Lithuania such a problem during the 2023 World Cup was their sheer size. Simply put, they bullied the Americans into submission, out-rebounding them by a whopping 16 boards. Even with Davis and Embiid in the roster, it is likely still going to be a problem the Americans will have to contend with, especially if the game slows down to a halt. The Lithuanians have the roster to make that happen.

Jonas Valanciunas is the most familiar name on the roster, but Team USA will also need to watch out for Rokas Jokubaitis and Tadas Sederkerskis. Tadas by his lonesome grabbed four offensive rebounds during that game versus Team USA, leading Lithuania with a total of 11 boards.

For the longest time, height has been might in basketball. Lithuania has a chance at proving that once more should they beat the stacked USA Basketball roster, this time in Paris.