Arsenal had practically booked themselves a spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League after winning 7-1 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie against PSV Eindhoven – but allowed Mikel Arteta to play with the underrated power of rotation.

Mikel Merino continued in the solitary centre-forward role; an out-of-sorts Raheem Sterling was stationed on the right-hand side of the attack, while Kieran Tierney – a left-back by trade – acted as a makeshift winger, on the opposite flank to that of the Englishman.

Oleskandr Zinchenko, too, was put in an unusual position – but was it that atypical for the versatile Ukrainian? As Arsenal drew 2-2, he was deployed in the No 8 role, which is typically fulfilled by captain Martin Odegaard, and it piqued the interest of fans.

Zinehcnko, a four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City, moved to north London in the summer of 2022 in order to change his employers’ fortunes – but that has not been the case so far. But how did he perform in the centre of the park?

A Look at Zinchenko’s Engine Room Shift

Arteta and Co. given food for thought over Odegaard's role

As alluded to, Arteta and his entourage dipped their hands into Manchester City’s periphery – and in the same window when Gabriel Jesus arrived, Zinchenko was also picked up as a means of ending their 20+-year drought of Premier League glory.

Minutes are typically hard to come by at the Emirates Stadium, what with the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly and the addition of Riccardo Calafiori, but the 28-year-old’s versatility could be an attractive prospect for his manager moving forward.

Before being replaced by Odegaard – who is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League – in the 79th minute and the tie still up for grabs, Zinchenko perfected his role and responsibilities to perfection on home soil.

The obvious talking point is his goal. Notching the opener within six minutes before refusing to celebrate, given he spent the entirety of the 2016/17 season on loan at PSV, the sight of his attacking space and wrapping the ball around his left boot was an optic to excite the home contingent.

But, of course, there was much more substance to his display. PSV, by virtue of aimlessly searching for a way back in, enjoyed more of the possession – hence Zinchenko’s mere 27 touches of the ball – but he was forever tracking runners and covering space.

Amid his 27 touches, he completed 17 of his 24 attempted passes – one of which could be considered key by Sofascore – as he looked to be the difference-maker in a game that could concern Odegaard, who has come under scrutiny of his own of late.

Manchester United midfielder-turned-pundit Paul Scholes recently claimed: “Martin Odegaard’s a brilliant footballer, I love to watch him, [he’s] technically gifted. But, at some point, he’s got to come and win these games for his club.”

On whether he enjoys playing in the centre, the Shakhtar Donetsk academy graduate spoke after their 2-2 draw. “Well, I wouldn’t say it’s a completely new position for me because all my life, I was playing there, especially for the national team.

“But obviously, at this high level at Arsenal, the demands are different. I just said to Martin and Declan, ‘It’s unbelievable, now I realise how much you guys run every three days!’. So, this is the demand, this is the level.”

Fans Wax Poetic About Zinchenko’s 79-Minute Display

