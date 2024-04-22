Highlights Lamine Yamal thought he'd scored during El Clasico, but his effort was judged to have not crossed the line by the referee without the help of goal-line technology.

Xavi's side fell to a 3-2 defeat following a late Jude Bellingham winner.

Technology has now cleared up whether Yamal's effort had crossed the line before Andriy Lunin made his save.

Real Madrid pulled 11 points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga after defeating their fierce rivals 3-2 in a dramatic match at the Bernabeu. The away side were left feeling hard done by during the encounter as they felt Lamine Yamal had scored, but the goal wasn't awarded as it was unclear if the whole ball had crossed the line.

This misunderstanding has now been cleared up after the match as La Liga doesn't use goal-line technology during games. Much to the frustration of Xavi and his players, the referee waved away the appeals and they would go on to lose the game in the final minutes.

Jude Bellingham rifled in a left-footed shot at the back post to secure all three points for his team in stoppage time, sending Los Blancos 11 points ahead of Barcelona in the table. A chaotic match had seen the men in white fall behind on two occasions.

Andreas Christensen headed home from a corner inside the opening 10 minutes before that effort was cancelled out by a Vinicius Junior penalty after Lucas Vazquez was fouled in the area. Fermin Lopez then applied the finishing touch after Andriy Lunin spilt Yamal's cross. Vazquez then played a huge role again as he fired home a volley to equalise before Bellingham's winner.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Statistics Stat Real Madrid Barcelona Goals 3 2 Expected Goals 2.34 1.37 Possession 47% 53% Total Shots 14 15 Shots on Target 8 6 Big Chances 5 2 Big Chances Missed 2 0

Related Real Madrid 3 - 2 Barcelona: El Clásico Player Ratings and Match Highlights Jude Bellingham's stoppage time effort sees Los Blancos go 11 points clear at the top of La Liga with six games remaining.

Yamal's Effort 'Did Not' Cross the Line

The incident has been cleared up

When the scores were level at 1-1 in the first half of El Clasico, Yamal thought he'd given his side the lead once again as the 16-year-old hit an effort goalwards from a Raphinha corner. Lunin made contact with the ball, but it was unclear on first viewing whether the ball had crossed the goal-line before being saved by the Ukrainian.

Even after viewing replays, it was still ambiguous. However, it has now been cleared up as 3D technology has been used to decide if the ball was in or not. Per Marca, this shows the whole ball was not across the line and the officials were right to not award the goal during the game. View the below images from beIN Sports and Canal +.

Even more outrage would have come from the Madrid camp had Yamal been given the goal, just for analysis to show it was an incorrect decision. Nonetheless, Xavi's side have fallen even further behind in the title race and look extremely unlikely to retain their La Liga trophy.

Real Madrid Move Step Closer to Title

Just three wins are needed

Following Bellingham's late winner, Carlo Ancelotti's men are now just three victories from lifting their 36th La Liga trophy. Only six games remain in the domestic season for the men in white to navigate, including home games against Cadiz, Alaves, and Real Betis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid have won more La Liga titles than any other Spanish club, with 35.

In the unlikely event that Real Madrid slip up, Barcelona will need to address their recent inconsistent form to be in with a chance of overtaking their long-term rivals. Los Blancos will also have to navigate a two-legged Champions League tie against Bayern Munich between their league games. They reached the semi-final after a dramatic penalty shootout triumph against Manchester City.

Related Ranking the Greatest El Clasico Matches of the 21st Century Here are our picks for the top 8 El Clasico moments of the 21st century, featuring names such as Messi, Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto'o and Ronaldo.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of FotMob.