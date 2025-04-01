The heavyweight division has long been considered boxing’s most glamorous weight class, and, throughout history, it’s common for the undisputed world heavyweight champion to be one of the most famous and respected athletes in all sports.

It also helps the sport, and the division, that its history goes back more than a century — since the days fighters took up gloves, and abandoned the bare-knuckle era. The transition from bare-knuckle to gloved boxing took place in the late 19th century with the establishment of the Marquess of Queensberry Rules in 1867, making gloves compulsory for the sport.

The last bare-knuckle heavyweight world title fight took place in 1889. And, from that moment on, we saw giants of the sport put a stamp on their place in history, from Jack Johnson in the early 20th century, Joe Louis in the wartime and post-war era, Muhammad Ali in the 1960s and 1970s, as well as other, more recent, legends like Mike Tyson, George Foreman, the Klitschko brothers Wladimir and Vitali, and, of course, more recent kings like Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk.

One of boxing’s most respected analysts and commentators, Teddy Atlas, has given a run-down of who he thinks are the 10 best heavyweights in history, and even ranked them from 10 to one. Atlas once helped coach Tyson during the early days of the fighter’s career, yet does not include him in the list below, which is perhaps no surprise because of how their relationship soured.

10 Sonny Liston

Sonny Liston was one of the most intimidating fighters of his era, and had a 35-1 record before he ran into Muhammad Ali, then-known as Cassius Clay, in 1964. With wins over the likes of Floyd Patterson (twice), and Cleveland Williams (twice), Liston had a solid resume — though fell short of being the best of his era, as he got bested twice by Ali.

"He was that great, he was that damned good," Atlas said of Liston. "Unfortunately, his life was that damned screwed up. But yeah, he was good. He could fight, he could punch."

9 Lennox Lewis

One of the very best fighters Britain ever produced was Lennox Lewis, who made a huge stamp on heavyweight history as the finest fighter of the class of the 1990s.

"He came back from being KO’d and that means a lot."

One of the things Atlas appears to like about Lewis was that, though, he suffered knockout setbacks, he rebounded to win in the rematches, meaning he defeated everyone he ever fought, which is some feat. By the end of his run at the top of the game, Lewis had beaten the likes of Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson, and Vitali Klitschkio.

8 Larry Holmes

Between the golden era of the 1960s and 1970s, and the silver era of the 1990s, existed a fighter known as Larry Holmes, who failed to get the shine of heavyweights from the previous era, despite possessing one of the most legendary tools in the fight game — a jab.

"He perhaps had the best jab in heavyweight history. And he came that close to being the second undefeated heavyweight champ."

7 Jack Dempsey

Atlas acknowledged that his inclusion of Dempsey in a top 10 list of the best in the division may not be the most popular choice, but he was one of the most popular fighters of his time, returning 68 wins, of which 53 were knockouts, from a total of 83 fights. Dempsey's biggest bouts included his title win against Jess Willard in 1919, and the controversial "Long Count" fight against Gene Tunney in 1927. His fight vs Georges Carpentier secured the first-ever million-dollar gate in 1921.

"Dempsey was involved in some of the biggest fights in the biggest times."

6 Gene Tunney

A technical marvel, Tunney — nicknamed The Fighting Marine — operated on a different level to his peers, and beat fellow all-time great boxer Harry Greb three times, knocked out Georges Carpentier, and beat Jack Dempsey twice.

"Who had ever seen a fighter who read books and novels in training camp!" Atlas mused. "He was smart, and he was tough. He moved and boxed. Tunney got dropped by Dempsey, but he showed the heart of a champion [in getting up to win]."

5 George Foreman

One of the hardest hitters in boxing history, few could match 'Big' George Foreman. Having won the Olympic gold medal at the 1968 Games in Mexico City, Foreman transitioned to the pro game with ease and finished his career with 76 wins (68 knockouts) from 81 fights, beating the likes of Joe Frazier (twice), Ken Norton, Ron Lyle, and Dwight Muhammad Qawi. Though he lost the iconic 'Rumble in the Jungle' fight against Muhammad Ali in 1974, Foreman set a remarkable record 21 years later when he became the oldest world heavyweight champion in history.

“He was a man who had two lives, who showed us what reincarnation is actually like without dying! … how special was he!"

4 Rocky Marciano

Rocky Marciano is "underrated," according to Atlas. Marciano was the original Floyd Mayweather before Floyd Mayweather as he retired with a flawless record of 49 wins (43 knockouts) with no defeats. Not one of his opponents ever defeated him, and he went on a tear towards the end of his career, beating Jersey Joe Walcott (twice), Ezzard Charles (twice), and Archie Moore.

"We know he could punch, we know he was tough – but there was a genius to him. Against the great Jersey Joe Walcott, he was behind, he could only win by knockout. Round 13 comes, and time for genius. You start with one hand and you throw the other. Rocky hit him with a shot he didn’t see."