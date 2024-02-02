Highlights Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has decided to retire and has reportedly been named the head coach at Miami Northwestern High School.

Bridgewater had a promising NFL career but was held back by injuries that prevented him from reaching his full potential.

He played for several teams during his career, with his best seasons coming as part of the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers.

When the Detroit Lions lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, it wasn't just the season that ended for backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, it was his pro football career. Bridgewater had announced prior to the season that 2023 would be his final year in the NFL.

According to SB Live's Andy Villamarzo (via The Portal 305), Bridgewater wasted no time in transitioning to the next phase of his life, as he was named the head coach of Miami Northwestern High School, his alma mater, on Friday. Bridgewater was a bonafide legend for the Bulls, with the school renaming their football field after him in 2023.

Bridgewater developed into a four-star recruit at Miami Northwestern, throwing for 6,712 yards and 70 touchdowns during his high school career. He went on to play college ball at the University of Louisville, where he blossomed into one of the best QBs in the country, winning the Sugar Bowl in 2013.

Bridgewater had indicated an interest in coaching once his playing days were over, and that opportunity has presented itself earlier than most would have expected, with news of his hiring in Florida coming before his official retirement announcement.

Bridgewater retires from the NFL after 8-year career

Injuries held the QB back from reaching his full NFL potential

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong career at Louisville, the Minnestota Vikings drafted Bridgewater with the 32nd pick in the 2014 draft. He became a starter in his rookie year and led the Vikings to an 11-5 record and the playoffs in his second season in 2015, also earning his lone Pro Bowl nod in the process.

During an August 2016 practice, Bridgewater suffered a gruesome knee injury that would knock him out for two whole seasons, after which the Vikings allowed him to walk. He signed with the New York Jets in 2018 before being traded to the New Orleans Saints. In 2019, he went a perfect 5-0 in limited action for the Saints.

Teddy Bridgewater Career NFL Stats Category Stat Completion % 66.4 Pass Yards 15,210 TDs 75 INTs 47 Passer Rating 90.5

In 2020, the quarterback signed a big three-year, $63 million deal with the Carolina Panthers and responded by throwing for a career-high 3,733 yards. He was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2021, however, and had another good season, notching a career-high 18 touchdown passes.

Bridgewater closed out his career by working as a backup for Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and for Jared Goff in Detroit in 2023. He only appeared in one game for the Lions this year.

