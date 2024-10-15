Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham named an ex-Liverpool star as the worst player he played with at international level. The legendary centre-forward was one of the finest England number nines of his generation, capable of being both the main goal threat and a provider for players like Alan Shearer.

Sheringham made 51 appearances for the Three Lions, scoring eleven goals, and featured in three major tournaments. Although he had the opportunity to line up alongside some of the country's greatest talents, including David Beckham and Paul Gascoigne, the 58-year-old didn't hesitate when asked to name the worst England player he ever played alongside.

Related David Beckham’s Response to Sheringham Trying to Take Free-Kick vs Greece David Beckham's famous free-kick goal vs Greece would have never happened if Teddy Sheringham talked him into giving the ball up.

Stan Collymore Named as Sheringham's Worst England Teammate

The controversial centre-forward was handed three senior caps

Appearing as a guest alongside former Nottingham Forest teammate Stuart Pearce for a live interview in 2017, Sheringham was asked who he felt was the worst player he had played alongside in the famous white of his country by host and presenter of The Chase, Bradley Walsh.

While Pearce deliberated before answering with Carlton Palmer, Sheringham wasted no time in providing his response. Elaborating on his reasoning, the former West Ham United man explained:

"I've got a good one. There's a fella on the radio at the moment. He talks for fun and he makes out he was the best player in the world. Good player in his time, but he played for England and I saw his debut. I was in the squad, but I wasn't playing at the time. I watched the game. Absolutely shocking - and he gives out so much stick: Stan Collymore."

The reveal of Collymore prompted rapturous cheers from the audience, who clearly enjoyed Sheringham's emphatic response. The former Bradford City and Aston Villa forward received three England caps, two of which came in friendlies. He played a total of 90 minutes across his appearances and failed to register a single goal contribution.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Collymore scored 62 goals and provided 31 assists in 162 Premier League games for six clubs.

Related England’s 25 Greatest Players of All Time Ranked by Fans Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney all feature as the controversial top 25 is revealed.

Collymore on His International Career

The striker retired from the game in 2001

There's a feeling among certain fans of Collymore's era that the attacker was talented enough to receive more than the three caps he did. However, the man himself, who recently claimed that Eddie Howe is not the right manager for Newcastle, is of a different opinion. Speaking to The Guardian after his retirement in 2001, Collymore stated:

"As a kid I set myself three targets. To be a professional footballer, which I was for 10-12 years. To play for Aston Villa, the club I supported as a kid, and I did. How many kids who support a team actually get out and play for them? And I wanted to play for England. Again, I didn't get 50 caps, but I got three and one was against Brazil. How can you call that a failure? "I always find people who do criticise are middle-aged, pot-bellied, really scruffy hacks, and I think to myself: how on earth have you got the nerve?"

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 15/10/2024.