Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham has named the current Premier League number nine that he believes Arsenal should sign to solve their current woes up top. Mikel Arteta's side have been on a remarkable rise towards the top of the table in recent years, but have consistently been a proven goalscorer away from claiming the crown.

The inconsistency and injuries of the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have led to Arteta deploying the likes of defender Riccardo Calafiori up top, with Arsenal fans desperate for the Gunners to make a big move in the market. However, despite being linked with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak, Sheringham believes that there could be a cost-effective option that may be able to produce the goods for the North London giants.

Sheringham Urges Arsenal to Sign Chris Wood

The New Zealander has had the best season of his career with Nottingham Forest