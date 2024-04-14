Highlights Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins said he "anticipates" playing for the Bengals in 2024.

Despite posting career-low numbers in 2023, the Bengals franchise-tagged Higgins in February.

Cincinnati is primed to return to the playoffs this year after just missing out on them a season ago if Higgins ends up staying.

The rocky tides between Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals appear to have calmed for the time being.

When speaking at his youth football camp on Sunday afternoon, Higgins told reporters he "anticipates" playing the 2024 campaign in Bengals' colors.

The fifth-year wideout, slapped with the franchise tag in late February, officially requested a trade two hours before the opening of the legal tampering period on March 11. Higgins is one of many receivers who could be moved prior to the start of the regular season.

Higgins Posted Career-Lows in 2023

His and Joe Burrow's injuries dampened his output

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati wasted little time in tagging Higgins this offseason despite him having an underwhelming 2023 season. He was held without a catch in Week 1, played the fewest games of his career and recorded his worst statistical output across the board, per-game totals included. The lone exception is yards per reception, where he notched a career-best mark.

Tee Higgins' 2023 Production Full-Year Stats Total Career-Low? Games Played 12 Yes Targets 76 Yes Receptions 42 Yes Yards 656 Yes Touchdowns 5 Yes First Downs 33 Yes Catch Rate 55.3% Yes Yards Per Reception 15.6 No Per-Game Stats Total Career-Low? Targets Per Game 6.3 Yes Receptions Per Game 3.5 Yes Yards Per Game 54.7 Yes

The Bengals acted quickly to make sure Higgins would be on their roster in 2024, barring trade, because those figures are primed to be his career-lows for a while. He hauled in 74 receptions as the No. 2 to Ja'Marr Chase in 2021 and 2022, surpassing 1,000 yards each year as well. His perceived ability to function as the No. 1 weapon in another offense makes him tremendously valuable league-wide.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Higgins' 3,684 career receiving yards ranks 20th since he entered the NFL in 2020, and his five 100+ receiving yard games in December rank 14th over the same time frame.

In 2023, Cincinnati failed to make the playoffs for the first time since Joe Burrow was a rookie. However, they are well-positioned for a return this year. They face a last-place schedule despite going 9-8 a season ago, overhauled their safety room in free agency and should have Burrow fully healthy heading into training camp.

If Higgins can return to form, the Bengals could find themselves right back in the Super Bowl come Feb. 2025.

