Following the team’s decision to trade Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, the Buffalo Bills are reeling offensively after losing both of their top receivers this offseason in Diggs and Gabe Davis, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As the offseason progresses and 2024 NFL Draft inches closer, the Bills will be in the running for a number of top receivers in both the trade market and draft.

In the trade market, Buffalo could be in the running for several receivers who are reportedly available. Among these options at receiver are Cincinnati Bengals' receiver, Tee Higgins. How would Higgins fit in with Buffalo's offense, and what would the Bills have to give up for him?

How Tee Higgins Would Fit With the Buffalo Bills

The Bengals' star WR2 could make a great fit in the Bills' offense

In terms of a trade with the Bengals, Buffalo could use the 2025 second-round pick they received from Houston in exchange for Diggs to land Higgins, but would likely need some reinforcements with a middle-to-late round pick or two to entice Cincinnati. Though the cost of a trade for Higgins could be relatively cheap for the Bills, the team’s cap situation could make it hard to retain the star receiver.

Following the Diggs trade, the Bills had to take on about $31 million in dead cap in 2024, freeing up nearly $28 million in cap space due to his moving prior to the June 1st deadline. After Diggs’ cap hit, Buffalo will come in almost $5 million over the salary cap going into next season.

Despite the tight cap situation, Buffalo would surely look to do what they could to clear up some cap space to extend Higgins and keep a star receiver on their offense alongside Josh Allen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis accounted for roughly 44.8% of the Bill's offense through the air in 2023.

Higgins stepping into Buffalo’s offense could be a huge boost to a receiving core that is in desperate need of a top option, with Allen’s top targets now being Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, and Khalil Shakur after the Diggs trade.

Adding Higgins could give the Bills similar output in the passing game following the loss of Diggs, with Higgins notching back-to-back 1000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

Tee Higgins' Stats With Bengals Year Receptions Receiving Yards TDs ADOT Drop Rate 2020 67 908 6 11.5 7.4% 2021 74 1,091 6 12.1 4.5% 2022 74 1,029 7 10.1 7.3% 2023 42 656 5 12.8 9.2%

Being the top option with a quarterback of Allen’s caliber would also allow Higgins to reach a higher ceiling, similar to Diggs' rise in play after leaving the Minnesota Vikings. This isn’t to say Joe Burrow isn’t a top quarterback, but playing behind a top receiver like Ja’Marr Chase in Cincinnati hinders Higgins’ ceiling as a potential number one option.

With the Bills' sudden need of star receiver help, a move for Higgins could be the best option for Buffalo. Maintaining a star receiver partnered with Allen gives the Bills their best chance at continued success in their chase for a Super Bowl.

