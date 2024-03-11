Highlights Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade.

Higgins' recent stats and misfortune may impact his trade stock.

The Bengals could be reluctant to trade Higgins; the situation remains uncertain.

Weeks after Tee Higgins signed a one-year franchise tag deal to remain with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024, the wide receiver has now requested a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's no secret Higgins was looking for a long-term deal with the team to secure his financial stability for years to come, but according to Schefter's report, the Bengals' front office never began contract discussions with their WR2 after agreeing on the franchise tag deal. Alas, Higgins is frustrated with the situation and will test his luck in the trade market.

The Bengals Are Set To Receive an Abundance of Offers for Higgins

On the bright side, Cincinnati could at least receive something in return

Albeit this isn't exactly ideal for the Bengals to lose their incredibly productive secondary wide receiver, seeing him walk for nothing in free agency would have been a nightmare. With Higgins secured on the franchise tag deal, the Bengals are guaranteed to at least obtain low-end draft picks in exchange for the receiver if they decide to honor his request.

Higgins' trade stock likely isn't as high as it was following the 2022 season, where he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight year, but a bevy of teams will be interested in acquiring the 6'4", 220-pound wideout.

The 2023 campaign saw Higgins record a career-low in receiving yards, touchdowns, and receptions while posting a career-high drop rate (9.2%). A lot of his misfortune can be attributed to a lingering hamstring issue that began in week 10, sidelining him for three consecutive games. Not to forget, although Jake Browning was exceptional in Joe Burrow's absence, Higgins was catching passes from a relatively unfamiliar signal caller for the latter half of the season.

Tee Higgins' Stats With Bengals Year Receptions Receiving Yards TDs ADOT Drop Rate 2020 67 908 6 11.5 7.4% 2021 74 1,091 6 12.1 4.5% 2022 74 1,029 7 10.1 7.3% 2023 42 656 5 12.8 9.2%

The 25-year-old has a market value of $18.6 million average annual value (AAV), according to Spotrac. Considering receivers like Christian Kirk, Diontae Johnson, and Chris Godwin are earning anywhere between $18 million and $20 million annually, Higgins likely believes he can receive WR1 payment from another suitor.

There have been rumors surrounding a potential trade for Higgins over the last two seasons. As Higgins continued to perform at a high level, it became evident Cincinnati would struggle to please both Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase financially while managing Burrow's absurdly large contract.

Furthermore, losing Higgins would completely shift the dynamic of the Bengals wide receiver room. Considering Tyler Boyd is one of GIVEMESPORT's top free agent receivers available in the market, two-thirds of the Bengals' dominant WR trio could be playing elsewhere in 2024.

Although a trade at this stage would make sense for both parties, there is a chance the Bengals refute any offer that comes in considering Higgins is under team control through the 2024 season. With that being said, Bengals' director of player personnel Duke Tobin didn't shut down the possibility when speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The message is: We really like Tee, and we’re a better team with Tee. In terms of our intentions going forward, and answering hypotheticals of what could and couldn’t come about, I won’t get into that. But we feel like we’re a better team with him.

This will certainly be an interesting situation to monitor. At this point in time, Higgins could be suiting up for quite literally any team in the league when the 2024 season kicks off. As things stand, however, he will remain a Bengal unless the front office receives an enticing offer to ship off the former Clemson Tiger.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.