Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins signed his franchise tag worth $21.8 million on Saturday, but remains in limbo for a long-term deal.

The Bengals may face a tough choice between keeping Higgins or Ja'Marr Chase due to financial constraints.

NFL wide receiver contracts are trending upwards, with Justin Jefferson's $140 million deal setting the benchmark for other receivers to aim for.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has signed his franchise tag, and is expected to report for training camp, per Kelsey Conway of the Enquirer.

Higgins has been absent for the Bengals' OTAs and minicamp, as he seeks a long-term contract. His franchise tag will pay him $21.8 million for the 2024 season, as he and the Bengals now have until July 15 to reach a contract extension.

Last month, Higgins said that he wanted to remain in Cincinnati for the long haul, crediting his individual success along with the team's high ceiling for his partiality to the Bengals. However, just hours later, Higgins took to social media to make a cryptic post, which seemingly called out the Bengals for their frugality in contract talks.

Now, he'll be in the Queen City for at least one more season, though a long-term extension remains unlikely given the Bengals' tight cap sheet.

Bengals Must Choose Between Chase, Higgins Long-term

Cincinnati can only afford one of its elite tandem of receivers

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals have the luxury of having multiple star receivers on their roster, though it's likely that's about to change soon.

Ja'Marr Chase is entering his fourth season, and he's due for a market-setting extension in the coming months (though the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option, which could delay those negotiations). Higgins, meanwhile, is still due for an extension even after signing his franchise tag.

After posting two 1,000-yard seasons in his first four seasons in the league, Higgins will get a lucrative deal from someone, though the Bengals do have Chase's impending deal and quarterback Joe Burrow's five-year, $275 million contract on the books already. Paying Higgins, their nominal WR2, the going rate for a top receiver might be beyond the team's financial means.

Highest Paid NFL Wide Receivers Player AAV Justin Jefferson $35 million A.J. Brown $32 million Amon-Ra St. Brown $30 million Tyreek Hill $30 million Jaylen Waddle $28.25 million Davante Adams $28 million Cooper Kupp $26.7 million Devonta Smith $25 million

Just a few weeks ago, Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract worth $35 million per year, and he's also receiving $88.743 million guaranteed at signing, which is the highest such number ever for a non-QB.

Before that, the biggest receiver contract by total value was Davante Adams' five-year, $140 million deal, and by average annual value and total guarantee, it was A.J. Brown's three-year, $96 million contract ($84 million guaranteed).

Higgins isn't going to sniff Jefferson's deal, but something like the four-year, $120 million deal that Amon-Ra St. Brown signed could be within reach, even if Higgins ultimately ends up falling short of the $30 million AAV threshold that has been crossed three times this offseason by other receivers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There have only been six instances over the last three seasons in which a team has employed three wideouts with 650+ yards in the same year. Three of those came courtesy of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Ja'Marr Chase.

As for Chase, the top wideout finally reported to minicamp this week, though he and the team remain in a holding pattern on his contract extension as well.

These kinds of decisions are never easy - and the Bengals have done a good job keeping the band together for another year - but at some point, the team will have to choose between paying Chase or Higgins. That choice could prove to be franchise-altering if they get it wrong.

Source: Kelsey Conway

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.