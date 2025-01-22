A teenager has been arrested after sending abusive messages to Arsenal striker Kai Havertz in the wake of the German's performance in the FA Cup third round against Manchester United. The 17-year-old was apprehended on suspicion of 'malicious communications,' which were also directed at the player's wife.

Havertz struggled in front of goal against the Red Devils earlier this month, missing several chances that could have sent the Gunners through to the fourth round of the competition. He also missed the only penalty in the shootout, seeing his effort denied by Altay Bayindir, which led to a wave of hateful comments online.

Police Confirm Arrest in Relation to Havertz Abuse

Havertz's wife had revealed some of the message she received on her social media

In a statement released by a Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson, it was confirmed that a "17-year-old boy from St Albans has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications. He has been bailed while enquiries continue."

The club was said to be investigating the situation internally prior to the arrest, as Havertz's wife, Sophia, had taken to social media to share some of the messages she had received following her husband's performance, some of which included threats to the pair's unborn child.

Following the abuse directed towards Havertz, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta promised 'terrible consequences' for those responsible and demanded that behaviour such as this be eradicated from the game as quickly as possible.

"That is a really serious matter. It affects him, it affects me, and it affects everybody in the industry. And we can accept it and say it's a part of our job, but there are certain limits and the line has to be drawn."

Abuse of footballers online continues to be a major problem that authorities are struggling to contain. It was revealed last summer that more than 600 referrals were made to the UK Footballing Policing Unit regarding abuse aimed towards England players after the three Euro 2024 group stage games alone.

The issue is widespread across the continent too, as three fans were arrest in Spain in connection to abuse targeted at Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.