Highlights Reed Sheppard could be a top draft pick due to his shooting and defensive skills.

Kevin McCullar's injury may affect his draft position despite his strong defensive play.

Zach Edey's dominant season and unique skills may push him higher in the draft despite concerns.

One of the greatest tournaments in sports is nearly underway in NCAA March Madness. Although team upsets are a major point of interest in the tournament, over the years, players have used the moment to either solidify their names with the NBA Draft looming or fail to capitalize on the opportunity.

There have been many instances where players ballooned their draft stock from their exceptional play in the tournament. Before Stephen Curry was the greatest three-point shooter of all time, he made his name in March Madness as he led the tenth-seeded Davidson Wildcats to the Elite 8.

Donte DiVincenzo wasn't projected in any mock drafts ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft, but due to a sensational 31-point performance in the national championship game, he played his way into being a first-round draft pick.

In recent memory, Jabari Smith Jr. was considered the sure-fire top-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He had a poor outing in Auburn's final tournament game against Miami, going 3-16 for 10 points.

While Smith struggled, Paolo Banchero had an amazing tournament, leading Duke to a Final Four appearance and subsequently stealing the top overall selection from Smith. Although Smith remained a top-three pick, his case is an example of the effect the tournament can have on a player's draft stock.

This will be an analysis of the players in this tournament that could see their draft stock either rise or fall due to their play.

1 Rise: Reed Sheppard (G) - Kentucky

Projected Draft Pick: 17

There haven't been many players in college basketball who are heading into the tournament hotter than Reed Sheppard. The Kentucky guard was named the U.S. Basketball Writer's Association's National Freshman Player of the Year and is arguably the most important player on the Wildcats, despite coming off the bench.

Reed Sheppard 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 12.8 REB 4.3 AST 4.5 FG% 54.3% 3P% 52.5%

Sheppard is one of the best shooters in the draft and can hit the three-point shot at an incredible clip of 52.5 percent on 4.4 attempts per game. He's displayed that he can carry an entire offense with multiple high-scoring affairs including a 32-point performance against Mississippi State. He has a great feel for shooting off the catch at deep range, which will serve him well at the NBA level.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Sheppard is one of the draft's best two-way prospects. He is excellent as a point-of-attack defender and has great defensive awareness to make timely rotations to create stops. He makes up for his size with great anticipation and instincts that are aspects of a true defender.

Sheppard is one of the biggest draft risers from the start of the season and is coming into the tournament with great momentum. There are very few things more dangerous than a player with a great feel for the game in a single-elimination contest, and Sheppard is just that.

2 Fall: Kevin McCullar Jr. (F) - Kansas

Projected Draft Pick: 20

Unfortunately for Kevin McCullar Jr., the only reason his stock may fall is due to a bone bruise injury. The Kansas forward was ruled out by head coach Bill Self for the entire tournament. The injury may derail his efforts at being a lottery pick, but in the time that McCullar played, he was great for the Jayhawks.

Kevin McCullar Jr. 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 18.3 REB 6.0 AST 4.1 FG% 45.4% 3P% 33.3%

McCullar is in his fifth year and took an impressive jump from his fourth year, averaging 18.3 points compared to 10.7 points the season before. This improvement proved to be enticing for many NBA organizations since McCullar is already a great defender. He has the physical tools to guard one through four, and can make the right reads due to his great hand-eye coordination and quickness.

McCullar is 23 years old and rebuilding teams in the lottery tend to stray away from older players. However, Jaime Jacquez was drafted as a senior at 22 years old at 18th overall by the Miami Heat and has been one of the best rookies in the 2023 NBA Draft class.

McCullar won't get the opportunity to showcase his skills on the biggest stage and that may be enough to slide him down a few spots come time for the draft.

3 Rise: Zach Edey (C) - Purdue

Projected Draft Pick: 25

Zach Edey is one of the most talked about players in college basketball, whether in a positive or negative light. The reigning National Player of the Year had undisputedly one of the most dominant collegiate seasons in recent memory.

Zach Edey 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 24.4 REB 11.7 BLK 2.2 FG% 61.9%

Edey helped propel Purdue to another top-overall seed in the tournament and a record of 29-4 on the season. There is bad blood regarding Edey due to Purdue being upset by the 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in last year's tournament, but this season poses a different player.

At the height of 7-foot-4, Edey has one of the smoothest touches near the basket in the history of college basketball. He is incredibly efficient at 61.9 percent from the field. In the paint, Edey is an exceptional defender, blocking 2.2 shots per game.

There are concerns regarding his ability to defend the pick-and-roll, but his skill set outweighs the flaws in his game. Although they play different brands of basketball, Nikola Jokić has shown that it's possible to be impactful without carrying the physical gifts that are sought by front offices.

By no means is this a projection that Edey will be as good as Jokic, but there will be teams that will benefit greatly from the skills that the Canadian can provide, which may cause him to rise into the late lottery.

4 Fall: D.J. Wagner (G) - Kentucky

Projected Draft Pick: 23

This isn't the season that many nor D.J. Wagner expected him to have at Kentucky. The son of former NBA player, Dajuan Wagner, the Wildcat was never able to find a rhythm in his freshman season.

D.J. Wagner 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 10.3 REB 1.9 AST 3.3 FG% 41.3%

Wagner was the sixth-ranked player in the nation, according to 247sports. Coming out of high school, he was a versatile scorer who could get a basket in a variety of different ways.

At the start of the season, Wagner was projected to be an early lottery pick, but his play quickly resulted in him falling for mock drafts. Although he gave glimpses of his scoring ability at the collegiate level with a 28-point performance against Marshall, his game hasn't translated in his freshman season.

Wagner needs the ball in his hands to be effective and when he isn't able to score in bunches like in his high school days, he's limited in the value he provides on the court. This has allowed the aforementioned Reed Sheppard to take the spotlight away from Wagner in Kentucky.

Out of all the players in the draft, Wagner may rank among the top in terms of potential. However, the stellar play of teammate guard Rob Dillingham along with Sheppard may cause Wagner to be left in the dust. His ability to score is undeniable, but the inconsistencies in that facet along with the lack of production in the other areas of his game will cause NBA teams to look elsewhere once it's their turn to make a selection.

5 Rise: Jared McCain (G) - Duke

Projected Draft Pick: 16

The viral internet sensation is coming into the tournament playing his best basketball. Jared McCain was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team and has confidently stepped into the lead guard role for the Duke Blue Devils.

Jared McCain 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 13.4 REB 4.9 STL 1.1 FG% 45.6% 3P% 39.9%

McCain started the season very slowly, averaging just 7.6 points per game on 36 percent shooting from the field in his first eight games. However, in the remaining games following, he averaged 15.4 points on 47 percent shooting.

One of McCain's most enticing traits in his skill set that had scouts enamored was his three-point shooting ability. He quickly displayed this trait for the entire basketball world in an ACC matchup against Florida State, in which he finished with 35 points on 8-11 shooting from three.

McCain plays with great passion and is very open to playing any role that is needed for him, which will allow him to thrive in any NBA setting. During the last stretch of the season, McCain finally came into his own and has evolved into the steady guard that the Blue Devils need for a deep run in the tournament.

Players with McCain's skillset are highly coveted and a good tournament performance can result in him rising on draft boards.

6 Fall: Isaiah Collier (G) - USC

Projected Draft Pick: 15

Isaiah Collier had a solid year at USC but didn't have the season he was expected to. He was the top-ranked player in his class according to 247sports and was a projected top-five pick before the start of the season.

Isaiah Collier 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 16.3 AST 4.3 REB 2.9 FG% 49.0% 3P% 33.8%

USC had a disappointing season, finishing with a record of 15-18 and falling short of making March Madness. Although the team didn't succeed, Collier showcased glimpses of the caliber player that he could be. He has a great frame to compete against NBA competition and a knack for playmaking for others. However, defensively, there are still questions regarding whether Collier can hold his own at the next level.

Collier's biggest hindrance is his inability to compete on the biggest stage. Many players who are within the same projected draft range as Collier are expected to play in the tournament. Due to this fact, Collier can find himself falling due to others increasing their stock while he's unable to improve his.

7 Rise: Terrence Shannon Jr. (F) - Illinois

Projected Draft Pick: Undrafted

Terrence Shannon Jr. has had a very controversial season due to criminal charges that he's been facing. However, there's no denying that there aren't many others that are performing at the level he is heading into the tournament.

Terrence Shannon Jr. 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 23.0 AST 2.1 REB 4.1 FG% 47.0% 3P% 36.2%

Shannon was projected to be a lottery pick before the season started and has seen his stock plummet due to his off-court issues. Projected to go undrafted, Shannon is performing at the level of a top prospect. In the Big 10 Tournament, he averaged 34 points en route to leading Illinois to winning the title and was named Most Outstanding Player.

Throughout this season, Shannon displayed his offensive abilities while being the main source of creation. However, Shannon possesses the skillset to adjust to being a strong contributor off the ball, due to his three-point shooting ability. Illinois is one of the better teams in the tournament and a strong showing from Shannon can sway draft executives to give him a chance earlier than projected.

8 Fall: Ryan Dunn (F) - Virginia

Projected Draft Pick: 19

Ryan Dunn is one of the best defenders in the draft but struggles in the other areas on the court, which may be enough for him to fall on the draft board.

Ryan Dunn 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 23.0 AST 2.1 REB 4.1 FG% 47.0% 3P% 36.2%

In his sophomore season, Dunn emerged as one of the best defenders in college basketball. He has a natural ability to stay in front of his assignment with his great lateral quickness and disruptive length. At his position, he is an excellent shot blocker and can make his presence felt on the defensive end.

Although he is a great defender, Dunn is very far from being adequate offensively. An aspect of his game that intrigued scouts before this season was his ability to be a 3-and-D forward, but Dunn shot just 20 percent from beyond the arc.

Coupled with his weaknesses put on blast in Virginia's embarrassing 67-42 First Four loss to Colorado State, without an offensive game, Dunn may be a liability on the court.

9 Rise: Jamal Shead (G) - Houston

Projected Draft Pick: Undrafted

The Houston Cougars are the best defensive team in college basketball and Jamal Shead is a big reason why.

Jamal Shead 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 13.1 AST 6.2 REB 3.8 FG% 40.8% 3P% 32.1%

In Houston's first season as a member of the Big 12, Shead helped lead the team to a 30-4 record and a top overall seed in the tournament. Shead was the primary facilitator for the Cougars, and at the root of his game is a pass-first player. He has a great feel for the game along with the awareness to make the right play on any given possession.

Shead isn't a great scorer, which is one of the deterrents to his game. However, he is great at finishing at the rim at a 61 percent rate. Another concern surrounding Shead is his physical attributes at the next level. Although he stands at 6-foot-1, Shead is a very capable defender. He has a stocky frame, allowing him to hold his own due to his strength. The way he's able to defend is very similar to Fred VanVleet.

Shead is a leader and that trait will follow no matter which level he's at, very deserving to rise to the second round at least.

10 Fall: Oso Ighodaro (F) - Marquette

Projected Draft Pick: undrafted

Oso Ighodaro helped lead Marquette to a second seed in the tournament, but there are a lot of questions regarding his game on the NBA level.

Oso Ighodaro 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 14.0 AST 2.9 REB 6.9 BLK 1.2 FG% 58.3%

Ighodaro does the majority of his damage within the restricted area. He's a great finisher at the basket, whether it's a dunk or a short floater, he can score. His footwork is above average, and he is great in the role that is given to him.

The problem with Ighodaro's game is his non-existent shooting ability. In his first three years at Marquette, he never attempted a three-pointer. That wouldn't be the same result this season as he took one shot from beyond the arc but missed it. The NBA is predicated on the ability to space the court and although Ighodaro has a high motor, being as limited as he is offensively will derail his value significantly.