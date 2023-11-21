Highlights Marcus Rashford's inconsistent form is a major problem for Manchester United, and his lack of goals is causing concern for Erik ten Hag.

Rashford's struggling performances reflect a wider problem taking hold of Old Trafford this season.

The England international must rediscover his form quickly, to avoid it becoming a big problem for ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United now have a 'major problem' with Marcus Rashford, amid claims that Erik ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will need a 'big fix' to resolve the current issue, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT. The England international has struggled for consistent performances so far this season, with Rashford's form mirroring a wider problem at Old Trafford itself.

Rashford was the go-to man for ten Hag last season, but with the goals having dried up, there are some questions surrounding his worthiness of a place in the side. And with just a matter of months until the European Championships kick off in Germany, the Manchester-born star faces a race against time to prove his worth not only to ten Hag, but to England manager Gareth Southgate as well.

Rashford woes continue as Man United situation worsens

To call Rashford's start to the season a bad one would be an understatement. As the Man United circus continues off the pitch, clown shows on the field from the likes of Rashford and some of his United teammates have made for a concerning start to the season.

On the brink of being eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage, United have already been knocked out of the League Cup at the hands of Newcastle United and face an uphill battle to finish inside the top four positions in the Premier League too. Their final outing before the international break highlighted the unsustainability of their performances, with the Red Devils relying on a second-half Victor Lindelof goal to give them the three points against relegation candidate Luton Town.

And it's the fact Rashford - who registered just two shots during the Luton game - isn't finding the net himself which is providing worries for the United faithful.

Rashford's numbers simply not good enough so far this season

Coming off the back of one of his most productive seasons ever, Rashford netted 30 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions for United during the 2022/23 campaign and was rightly rewarded for his contributions. The academy product was handed a new bumper contract, which is reportedly worth a whopping £300,000 per week.

Yet so far this season that hasn't proved value for money, with Rashford having netted just one goal in the Premier League this term. Averaging a league goal once every 450 minutes - or in other words once every five matches - it's clear there is a problem developing for ten Hag and Co.

Marcus Rashford 2023/24 Stats (via Transfermarkt) Matches 16 Minutes Played 1,252 Goals 1 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1

Recognising attention is currently on the fixes INEOS CEO Ratcliffe will bring to Old Trafford, transfer insider Jones admitted United's biggest issue could be resolving the Rashford problem. Hinting that Rashford is currently far from the devastating attacker he can at times be, the reliable reporter criticised his performance level so far this season:

"I think he seems as far away as ever from top form to be honest with you. I mean, there are a couple of flashes of good moments but you'd like to think Rashford is still going to be capable of that no matter what. This is an elite level footballer we're talking about, so that shouldn't really come as any surprise. “I think we're still seeing body language that isn't particularly encouraging. We're still not seeing any goals and it's a huge concern that Rashford has fallen this far away from where he was across the season because he was the guy that had been relying on for goals as Rasmus Hojlund was finding his feet, and that just hasn't happened at all. So Erik ten Hag in terms of big fixes, I know everybody's going to be looking at Ratcliffe after the International break, but this Rashford issue continues to become a major problem.”

Weekend clash represents perfect opportunity for Rashford to fight back

Despite his woes, Rashford is still getting picked for the England side, with the forward having featured in both of England's final two qualifiers this week. And Rashford will return from that international break hoping to end his scoring drought in the Premier League, with a clash away to strugglers Everton offering up the perfect opportunity.

Wounded by the recent decision to deduct Everton 10 points following financial breaches, the Greater Manchester outfit will travel to Goodison Park hoping to compound the misery on Sean Dyche's side. Expected to start for United, this fixture represents the ideal contest for Rashford to rediscover his form and get his name on the scoresheet.

And the pressure to do so is certainly on, as Rashford won't be involved for United during their midweek outing against Galatasaray in their do or die Champions League clash, following his red card in the previous fixture against FC Copenhagen.

