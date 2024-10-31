Erik ten Hag feels ‘completely devastated and ruined’ after his Manchester United sacking, his former teammate Hans Kraay has revealed.

The Dutch tactician saw his third season in Manchester cut short on Monday, and now his former De Graafschap teammate has provided insights into his current state.

Speaking on Dutch television, Kraay insisted that Ten Hag is not consoled by his substantial £15m Man United pay-off and is feeling down following his departure from Old Trafford:

“I understand that he is getting seventeen million euros and then people say: 'he will go somersaulting through Manchester'. No, he is completely, completely devastated, he is completely ruined. “At the moment you don't think about money. That will come later. I also don't have the impression that I have to call him tomorrow to ask: can you still make ends meet, can you still get the groceries? Not that, but now he's in trouble.”

United dismissed Ten Hag with the club lying 14th in the Premier League, following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham, which proved to be his final game in charge.

The Dutch tactician was called to meet with CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth on Monday morning, and, according to reports, he accepted his fate ‘respectfully and with dignity'.

It is understood that United’s decision to part ways with Ten Hag was collective and unanimous – the Red Devils’ chiefs ran out of patience with the Dutchman amid a poor start to the season.

Despite winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in his first two seasons, Ten Hag was unable to replicate that success in the Premier League, finishing eighth last term with a negative goal difference.

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has now taken charge of the club until Ruben Amorim’s arrival in November, and oversaw Man United’s emphatic 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

According to recent reports, Amorim will start his new role during the November international break, as United have reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over his release clause.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2020-2024) Games 228 Wins 162 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 502 Goals conceded 198 Points per game 2.28

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-10-24.