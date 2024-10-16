Manchester United could sack Erik ten Hag this weekend if the Dutchman's team are defeated by Brentford at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the new season, accumulating just eight points from their opening seven Premier League games. Scoring fewer goals than every side in the division barring Southampton, and sitting in 14th, the pressure is growing on Ten Hag to reverse the English giants' fortunes.

The club's hierarchy held internal talks over the future of the maligned head coach last week, and ultimately decided to grant him more time to turn things around, due to the lack of a consensus on dismissing him during the international break.

The Daily Mail believe that losing at home to Brentford could be the final straw, with the ramifications of such a defeat in relation to the atmosphere around Old Trafford likely too significant to keep persisting with the former Ajax manager.

Ten Hag Could Be Sacked This Weekend

Brentford could be his last chance saloon

After finishing eighth last season, the north-west club's lowest finish since 1990, many thought Ten Hag would lose his position in the Old Trafford dugout. However, beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May meant new ownership group INEOS placed their faith in the coach to lead the team for the foreseeable future.

Significant investment in the playing squad ensued over the summer, as the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte all arrived at Carrington. Despite this substantial bolstering to his ensemble, Ten Hag's team have shown few tangible signs of improvement at the start of this campaign.

Emphatic defeats at home to Liverpool and Tottenham have been compounded by two dire draws in the Europa League, with United now sat just five points above the relegation zone. The international break would've represented a natural time to part ways with the United boss, but ultimately, disagreements in the well-documented executive meeting last week mean he will oversee the clash with Brentford this weekend.

Thomas Frank's side travel to the north-west off the back of an impressive 5-3 win over Wolves prior to the international break, and having scored eight more goals than their opponents after seven games. Thus, it'll certainly be tricky encounter for an out-of-sorts Red Devils, and the Daily Mail believe a failure to gain at least a point could well result in Ten Hag's termination.

Ten Hag's Record as Manchester United Manager Matches Managed 125 Wins 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Win Percentage 56.8%

United Facing Full-Back Crisis

Shaw, Malacia and Mazraoui have been ruled out

The task at hand for Ten Hag has not been made any easier by the depleted nature of his squad. Five players have been ruled out for the game against the Bees, with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Mazaroui among those expected to be absent.

Shaw continues to suffer with a calf issue, Malacia has a knee problem that has seen him sidelined for over a year, while Mazraoui underwent a minor heart procedure last week. As a result of this full-back shortage, one of Lisandro Martinez or Jonny Evans is likely to be shifted out wide and played in an unnatural position.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 16/10/2024