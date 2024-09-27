Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could face the sack after this weekend's game against Tottenham Hotspur - as a loss could potentially push him through the exit door at Old Trafford, according to journalist Shebahn Aherne. Ten Hag's men have not made a great start to the season, winning just two of their five Premier League games so far this season.

Suffering a comprehensive loss to Liverpool in the process, whilst a disappointing draw against FC Twente at home in the Premier League means they've made a winless start to life in the Europa League. Ten Hag was on borrowed time last season and only survived in the job after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final, but another loss in the Premier League could see United slip to as far as 13th in the table by the start of October - which Aherne believes could force Ten Hag out of the door.

Aherne: Ten Hag 'Could Be Sacked' If Utd Lose to Spurs

The Dutchman is already back to being under the microscope

Rumours were prominent at the end of last season that Ten Hag would depart United had they lost to City at Wembley, though goals from Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho saw them lift the trophy and keep their gaffer in the job. With big money spent in the summer, improvement will be needed - but just seven points from their opening five games means that United are in need of inspiration.

Manchester United's next five Premier League fixtures Opponent Venue Opponent ranking Tottenham Hotspur Old Trafford 10th Aston Villa Villa Park 3rd Brentford Old Trafford 12th West Ham United London Stadium 14th Chelsea Old Trafford 5th

And speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, Aherne believes that Marcus Rashford's situation in the form of being benched vs Crystal Palace is just a sign of 'frustration' at United and a loss at Tottenham could push Ten Hag into the abyss of the managerial scrapheap. She said:

"Marcus Rashford found form, and then you put him on the bench against Crystal Palace. Perhaps something's going on there, but then that's sort of killing the momentum. "So there's huge frustration here, and I would say it's pressure this weekend for Erik ten Hag to win against Spurs. "And if he doesn't, I think it [the sack] could be happening pretty quickly."

United Have Tough Fixtures Coming Up

Ten Hag will have to run the gauntlet to survive

Tottenham aren't exactly in the best place themselves, despite their win over Brentford last weekend. They're only ahead of United on goal difference having scored nine this season, but they have had a tough start with Arsenal and Newcastle United to face - and they'll be looking to get back on track away at Old Trafford over the weekend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 69 of his 122 games in charge of Manchester United.

United will need to pick up points sooner rather than later, with a tough run of fixtures coming up. Tottenham are followed by away trips to Porto and Aston Villa in the space of a week, before a home tie against Brentford gives them a chance of a home reprieve before back-to-back away games once again at Fenerbahce and West Ham United.

There aren't many easy games in the Premier League, if any at all, and Ten Hag will know that those coming up will be tough to gain points from. But if he follows up his poor start to the season with more losses against the likes of Tottenham and Porto, it could spell the beginning of the end of his Old Trafford tenure.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-09-24.