Erik ten Hag would like to keep Sofyan Amrabat, complicating a deal for Ugarte.

Amrabat's performances last season have been criticised, but his outings at the 2022 World Cup were praised.

Manchester United's transfer window is about to burst into life after the Red Devils announced the arrival of sporting director Dan Ashworth to oversee their transfers ahead of a busy Premier League season - but the club may veto the potential signing of Manuel Ugarte, with Erik ten Hag reportedly wanting to keep Sofyan Amrabat instead, which would rule a move out for the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Ugarte only moved to the French champions last season from Sporting Lisbon, and despite somewhat impressing, he failed to fully nail down a starting spot at the Parc des Princes. United have seemingly registered their interest in the Uruguayan talent, and the Theatre of Dreams looked set to be his next destination at one point. But according to journalist Christopher Michel, Ten Hag wishes to keep Amrabat at the club, which has plunged a deal for Ugarte into uncertainty.

Erik Ten Hag Wants to Sign Amrabat Permanently

The Moroccan wasn't a great addition last season

The report from Michel suggests that United are optimistic about the transfer of Ugarte - with the transfer fee potentially being pushed down to €50million (£43million).

However, the report further states that Ten Hag wants to keep Amrabat despite a poor first campaign at the club after joining on loan from Fiorentina, with the midfielder boasting a clause that would make his loan switch permanent. As a result, keeping Amrabat would make it difficult to sign another defensive midfielder with other areas in need of strengthening first - and that would lead to any deal for Ugarte falling through.

Amrabat Could Improve if He Can Find His Level

The star endured a strong World Cup

Amrabat massively struggled at Old Trafford for most of the season, only really finding form in the final few games of the campaign when the season was all but over for the Red Devils - and as a result, that led to him being criticised by former pros, with Chris Sutton labelling the Moroccan as 'uncomfortable' and a 'fish out of water', whilst Peter Schmeichel said that he was 'off the pace' in the 3-0 derby day defeat to Manchester City back in October 2023.

Amrabat's performances in the 2022 World Cup rightly drew praise as his nation unexpectedly got to the semi-finals of the tournament, with Amrabat being their battling gladiator in the middle of the park as Spain and Portugal were downed in the knockout rounds before a 2-0 loss to France ended their memorable journey in the competition.

Sofyan Amrabat's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 16th Fouls 1.1 5th Pass Percentage Per Game 88.1 6th Tackles Per Game 1.3 10th Interceptions Per Game 0.4 17th Match rating 6.24 26th

However, he was slightly out of his depth for the Red Devils last season with some poor performances - including Sofascore rating his performance in the 3-1 away loss against City in March as a mere 3.7 out of 10, despite only being on the pitch for around 10 minutes - and as a result, fans will be sceptical as to whether he can avoid producing the same next season.

Casemiro could depart as a caveat to the report, with the Brazilian also suffering a less-than-desirable campaign on the pitch for the Red Devils, and if he does leave then perhaps Ugarte could be brought in to replace him and set United up for the future given that he is only 23 years of age.

