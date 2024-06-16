Highlights Erik ten Hag pushing for a "big pay off" on his new Manchester United contract.

Looking to extend stay by two to three years, while seeking protection for future.

Budget concerns for the summer transfer window, focus on personal cash and long-term plans.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants a ‘big pay off’ written into any potential new deal, journalist Alan Nixon has written in his Patreon, after news has broke that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co are keen to retain the 54-year-old chief’s services beyond his contract expiration date.

In a crazy turn of events, the 20-time English champions went from sounding out an array of potential successors to entering discussions with the Dutchman over extending his stay in Greater Manchester.

Related Ten Hag New Deal Now 'Really Close' at Man Utd Manchester United are pushing to secure a new contract for Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ten Hag’s second season at the Old Trafford helm was nothing short of tumultuous and was perhaps saved by him winning his second piece of silverware for the club after a memorable 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag Wants ‘Big Pay Off’ In New Contract

Looking to add two to three years onto his stay

Close

Writing in his Patreon, Nixon suggested that, in any new deal rolled out in front of him, the former Ajax man wants a ‘big pay off’ written into it as a means of offering himself protection for when Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team next cast doubt over his future.

As such, he will seek at least a one-year settlement, which could cost the club just short of £10 million given he earns £9 million-per yer, according to ESPN. Ten Hag is now in the final year of his contract, which he signed in April 2022, but is chasing fresh terms. Preferably, he would like to extend his stay by two to three years - but the final outcome of the negotiations remains to be seen.

For Ten Hag, much of the new contract talks will revolve around the figure he’ll earn should the Manchester United boardroom bosses decide he is not the man for the job in the coming years. There is every possibility that, even though Ten Hag’s job is secure at the moment, other managers could be contacted in the event that they become increasingly frustrated over the lack of progression in M16.

Erik ten Hag - Manchester United Stats Appointed July 1, 2022 Contract Expiration Date June 30, 2025 Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per Match 1.92 Win Percentage 59.65%

Keen to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the Manchester-based club, Nixon suggested that the Dutchman is eager to emphasise the need for a long-term plan, which will include all possibilities around his future.

As things stand, Manchester United’s budget for the summer transfer window is believed to be ‘less than needed’, though Ten Hag remains firm that he is more concerned about his own cash and what the future holds for him on a personal level.

Man Utd Face Stumbling Block in Suzuki Pursuit

Last summer's interest has been revitalised

Last summer, Manchester United were interested in signing a new goalkeeper. Both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir arrived at the club, with the former becoming a replacement for David de Gea. The latter, however, has been reduced to the solitary outing in the FA Cup.

Japan international Zion Suzuki was also of interest, but the 21-year-old snubbed the chance of moving to the Premier League behemoths with them only being able to offer a back-up role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, Suzuki kept six clean sheets and conceded 50 goals in 32 outings.

Keen to add more senior minutes to his belt, he joined Belgium club Sint-Truiden in the mid-season trading period - but now, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils remain interested in his signature.

Stating they ‘never lost interest’ in the young glovesman, Jones suggested the fact that Manchester United are unable to guarantee minutes between the posts could prevent a move for the determined youngster coming to fruition.