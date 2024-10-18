Erik ten Hag is reportedly ‘desperate’ for Manchester United to sign Frenkie de Jong in the January transfer window, as he aims to reunite with the Barcelona star at Old Trafford, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

The Dutch tactician has not had the best of starts this season, with the Red Devils sitting 14th in the Premier League after seven games, let down by their summer signings.

Joshua Zirkzee last scored in mid-August, Manuel Ugarte has started just once in the Premier League, and Leny Yoro is yet to play after suffering an injury in pre-season.

With the season slipping away, further reinforcements to Ten Hag’s squad are likely to arrive in January, and reports in Spain have once again linked Man United with a move for their long-standing target, De Jong.

According to Sport, the Barcelona ace’s signing has been an ‘old dream’ of Ten Hag since he arrived at Old Trafford – the Dutch tactician sees his compatriot as the missing piece in Man United's midfield.

Frenkie de Jong Eyed by United

Labelled Ten Hag’s ‘old dream’

De Jong, who picked up an ankle injury back in April, has barely featured under new boss Hansi Flick this term, amassing just 24 minutes of action across all competitions.

Shortly after Flick’s appointment at Camp Nou, reports claimed that the German tactician personally requested the club not to sell De Jong, placing his trust in the former Ajax star before his return to full fitness in September.

It remains to be seen whether Barca would entertain a sale in January, given the club’s recent financial struggles and their depleted squad at the start of the season, with multiple first-team players out with injuries.

According to Sport, the 'extraordinary' 27-year-old will now face two crucial months to prove he is still the player Barcelona signed five seasons ago from the Eredivisie giants for £65m, or he may have to explore opportunities away from the club.

Frenkie de Jong Barcelona Stats (2019-2024) Games 215 Goals 17 Assists 21 Major trophies 3 Minutes played 17,067

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-10-24.