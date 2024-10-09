Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been given the vote of confidence to continue in his role at Old Trafford - and that has seen the United boss take on the viewpoint that he is expected to be in charge, with reports suggesting that potential candidate Thomas Tuchel has not been contacted for the job.

Ten Hag's recent form at United has seen them fail to win their last three Premier League games, and alongside draws in the Europa League to Twente and Porto, it means that they have yet to win in their last five games in all competitions. Ten Hag's future has been largely deliberated, but he will remain in the job - quelling any reports of Tuchel's arrival.

Tuchel 'Not Approached' by United amid Ten Hag Issues

The German remains without a club despite United's poor form

The report from Sky Sports states that Tuchel has not been approached by United, as Ten Hag stays in the dugout at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics - Record at all clubs in all competitions Club Games managed Wins-Draws-Losses Go Ahead Eagles 39 18-11-10 Bayern Munich II 72 48-10-14 Utrecht 111 56-26-29 Ajax 215 158-28-29 Manchester United 125 69-22-34

The Dutchman has gone on holiday for the international break, but that didn't stop United's executive committee from holding a meeting in London on Tuesday to discuss their next steps when it comes to his future at the club. The former Ajax boss is reportedly of the impression that he 'retains the backing' of the club's hierarchy, and has not been given any indication that that could be any different.

However, Tuchel - who United looked at in the summer before deciding to stick with Ten Hag - could still be in the question, though he is yet to receive any formal communication that he could take over at the Theatre of Dreams. Discussions with the former Chelsea gaffer had reached the stage of discussing financials, such as transfer and wage budgets, before they broke down and Ten Hag remained in the role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel won 60 of his 100 games in charge of Chelsea.

The possibility of current assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy being placed in temporary charge of the Red Devils has been mooted, but there are questions over whether it is too early in the season and who the new permanent boss would be - with United chiefs keen to avoid 'sentimental decisions' and ensure that they have taken a considered approach instead of making knee-jerk reactions.

United Know The Key Areas That They Must Fix

Goals have been in short supply at Old Trafford

It's no secret that United have endured some of their worst Premier League form under Ten Hag, despite his decent first season in charge - and even prior to last season, their worst-ever finish in the Premier League was seventh under David Moyes in 2013/14, for which he was sacked after a season.

Being 14th in the table is nothing short of awful for a club the size of United, and having failed to score in four of their seven top-flight games so far this season, the Red Devils have a huge task on their hands to remedy that and fire up the league table in the coming weeks.

Five goals scored in the Premier League so far means that only Southampton boast a worse tally with four goals to their name, and if United are to reach their ambitions of at least qualifying for European football, that is the main tangible that they must fix in terms of progression.

