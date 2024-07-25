Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could use Lisandro Martinez in two surprise roles this season.

New Manchester United signing Leny Yoro might well form a little and large central partnership in a re-booted defence this season after the French star’s recent £52 million arrival.

But United insiders at the club’s Carrington training ground believe there could be surprise new roles for Argentinian Martinez at times next season - as a midfield enforcer AND an emergency left-back.

Despite signing highly-rated 18-year-old Yoro from Lille, United are still pursuing a deal for Bayern Munich’s Dutch international star Matthijs de Ligt.

And they also retain an interest in Everton’s Jarred Branthwaite after having two bids turned down by the cash-strapped Toffees who are looking to bank at least £70 million if they sell the 22-year-old.

With Swedish international Victor Lindelof likely to leave during the window and youngster Willy Kambwala already sold in a £10 million deal with La Liga side Villarreal, United are dramatically re-shaping their defence.

United's Defence Set for Fresh New Look

It could see Lisandro Martinez take up 'surprise' new roles

With only Harry Maguire likely to survive at Old Trafford as one of the pre-Erik ten Hag ‘old guard’ United’s back-line is certain to have a fresh new look.

But it’s the role of World Cup winner Martinez that could give ten Hag a myriad of different options once the new campaign starts.

If United can push a deal over the line for de Ligt a youthful partnership of the 24-year-old Dutchman and Yoro would be an enticing prospect.

Yoro isn’t expected to play every game with Ten Hag keen not to over-expose the teenager in his first season in the Premier League.

But when he does play, potentially alongside de Ligt, it would enable Martinez to move into a defensive midfield role alongside Kobbie Mainoo who could occupy a more advanced position than the gritty South American.

Martinez is speedy and adept in the tackle as well as having an eye for a forward pass.

Lisandro Martinez vs Leny Yoro last season 2023/24 league stats (per 90) Martinez Yoro Appearances 11 32 Minutes 649 2672 Tackles 1.1 1.1 Interceptions 0.5 1.1 Clearances 2.1 3 Pass success 93% 92.2% Key passes 0.3 0.1

The key to all that, of course, is the future of Casemiro who is still coveted by teams in the Saudi Pro League and may yet leave Old Trafford just two seasons into a four year contract on £350,000-a-week.

Highly decorated Brazilian Casemiro had a major impact in his first season after his £60 million move from Real Madrid helping United win the Caribao Cup and qualify for Champions League.

But last season, like many at Old Trafford, his performances dipped badly.

He was often exposed for a lack of pace, especially in lost possession on the transition, and former Arsenal star Lee Dixon brutally criticised the Brazilian for looking like he was “towing a caravan” in the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry as he toiled physically.

United can only fund a deal for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte if they off-load Casemiro although club sources say Ten Hag is happy for the Brazilian to stay next season.

Ten Hag’s admiration for Casemiro was reinforced last week when he referred to a pre-season training session before the weekend win over Rangers.

Speaking to a Dutch interviewer ten Hag said: “Casemiro gave a ball this morning to Hannibal Mejbri and it was incredible.

“That pass from Casemiro was so tight, so technically beautiful, so perfect at speed. That is pure enjoyment, you know.''

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro earns £50,000-a-week more than Manchester United's next highest-paid player, Marcus Rashford.

A new ‘value for money’ ethos and a fresh scouting and recruitment policy means ageing, high-earning players like 32-year-old Casemiro are more vulnerable.

And with Ten Hag admitting he’s no longer in control of such decisions Casemiro’s time may be up at United despite the manager’s wishes.

If they can’t sell the Brazilian and bring in Ugarte though, the silver-lining could be new possibilities for Martinez in a midfield that might boast more bite, fluidity and flexibility.

Maguire Has New Man Utd Future Dilemma

He could be on fringes again with new England manager in charge

While Harry Maguire is happy to hang in at Manchester United despite the prospect of being third or even fourth-choice centre-back next season, he has a big decision to make.

With England boss Gareth Southgate leaving his role after eight years, Maguire is unlikely to be afforded the same level of loyalty by an incoming manager.

Southgate stuck by Maguire, 31, even when he wasn’t getting a regular game at United last season.

Although injury ruled him out of the Euro’s in Germany this summer, Maguire still played five England games during a season when he was only a stand-in centre back at United.

With the emergence of Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa at international level, Maguire’s England days are under threat if he remains on the fringe at Old Trafford.

And even if he moves and is playing regular first team football there’s still no guarantee of a place in the new post-Southgate England era.

Amrabat 'Desperate' to Return to Old Trafford

United are so far unwilling to meet Fiorentina's price tag

Sofyan Amrabat desperately wants to stay at Manchester United despite privately admitting the pace of the Premier League was “too fast” when he first arrived at Old Trafford.

Amrabat was taken by surprise at the sheer speed and intensity of English football after his loan move from Italian Serie A side Fiorentina last season.

As a result he made just nine starts in 30 appearances taking most of the season to adjust to the physical demands of the Premier League.

But the 27-year-old Moroccan international now believes he has adapted to the required levels.

He ended the season strongly with three starts in the League wins over Newcastle and Brighton as well as the impressive FA Cup Final victory over Manchester City.

United are unwilling to meet the £16.8 million fee wanted by Fiorentina for a permanent deal.

But Amrabat is hopeful of remaining at Old Trafford - possibly on loan - and has continued to keep his rental house on in Cheshire even though he’s pre-season training with Fiorentina.

All statistics according to WhoScored, Capology and Transfermarkt - correct as of 25-07-24.