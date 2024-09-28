Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would be under "huge pressure" if he fails to win the three games left before the October international break, The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell has said.

The Dutch tactician now faces a string of fixtures that may be crucial for his Old Trafford future, starting on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur at home, followed by trips to Porto and Aston Villa.

United’s 1-1 draw at home to Twente on Wednesday continued Ten Hag's mixed start to his third season at the club, extending the Red Devils' unwanted record in European competitions, with just one victory in their last nine continental fixtures.

The domestic start has not gone quite as well as expected, with Man United dropping points in three of their five games so far, amassing just seven and sitting 11th in the table going into Sunday’s clash.

Reports have claimed that United are already looking at other managerial options, despite handing Ten Hag a one-year contract extension following a post-season review by minority owners INEOS, who put their faith in the Dutch tactician after his impressive FA Cup victory over Manchester City last season.

Ten Hag Faces ‘Huge Pressure’

If he fails to win before the international break

Whitwell, writing for The Athletic, suggested that Ten Hag would likely be under increased pressure if United’s poor run of form continues in the next string of fixtures:

“I think Ten Hag would be under huge pressure if United fail to win those games, but given what’s been said publicly – and what I hear privately regarding no appetite for change – I would be surprised if he loses his job at that juncture. “Clearly, though, results need to improve. I haven’t heard any rumblings about a successor.”

Although unbeaten in their last three matches, United left fans disappointed with two consecutive draws against Crystal Palace and Twente in the past seven days, scoring just one goal across 180 minutes of action.

It feels like very little has changed at Old Trafford this campaign despite the club spending heavily in the summer transfer window to sign five new players, following what was the worst finish in the Premier League in the club's history.

The next few tough tests may provide a clearer insight into what the new season holds, with top-four rivals Tottenham and Aston Villa up next in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag Man United Record (2024/25) Games 8 Wins 3 Draws 2 Losses 3 Goals scored / conceded 20 / 14 Points per game 1.38

Ashworth ‘Fully Focused’ on Branthwaite

Ready to reignite interest in Everton star

Manchester United could soon reignite their chase for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, with reports from HITC claiming sporting director Dan Ashworth is ‘fully focused’ on signing the Toffees star in 2025.

The Red Devils saw two bids rejected for the 22-year-old centre-back during the summer transfer window, as their proposals fell short of Everton’s £70m valuation.

Branthwaite is yet to feature for Everton in the 2024/25 season after undergoing minor groin surgery in the summer, but is set to return to contention for Sean Dyche for their clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-09-24.