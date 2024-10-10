Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was not spoken to once by manager Erik ten Hag in the two weeks after joining the club last summer, according to Football Insider.

Bayindir made a solitary appearance for the Red Devils in his debut campaign in the north-west, in a fourth-round FA Cup tie away at Newport County. He's matched this time on the pitch this season, starting United's 7-0 win over Barnsley in the EFL Cup third round in September.

Managing just these two appearances in 12 months has sparked rumours of discontent from the deputy shot-stopper, who has been disappointed that he's not been granted further opportunities in cup competitions.

Football Insider have revealed that the Turkey international wasn't greeted by Ten Hag when arriving at Carrington in September 2023, with the Dutchman not even engaging in a conversation with Bayindir in his first fortnight at the club.

Ten Hag Didn't Speak to Bayindir for Two Weeks

Rumours of discontent in United's dressing room are growing

Starting his career at Turkish side Ankaragucu, Bayindir secured a switch to Fenerbahçe in 2019, quickly establishing himself as the club's first choice in between the sticks. Four seasons dominating this position with the Turkish giants earned him a £4.3 million move to United last summer, acquired to deputise number one Andre Onana.

Expected to be gifted regular game time in cup competitions, Bayindir, who has been described as "world-class", has made just two appearances for the Premier League side. It's understood that the goalkeeper is beginning to feel increasingly alienated within the United dressing room, and this has been exacerbated by the lack of direct contact from Ten Hag.

Football Insider claim that the number two had no communication from the maligned manager at any point in his opening two weeks at Carrington, left largely to his own devices and to the support of the goalkeeping coaches. This lack of one-to-one relations with his players has added to growing concerns surrounding Ten Hag's general treatment of his squad, with fans claiming the club's stars have lost faith in him.

In the case of an injury to Onana, the former Ajax boss will be forced to call upon Bayindir, and estranging the Turkey international is unlikely to maximise his performance levels on the pitch.

The pressure on the Eredivisie winner is growing every day, with reports like this not helping his rapidly declining cause.

Bayindir's Super Lig Statistics 2022/23 Appearances 26 Goals Conceded 31 Clean Sheets 9 Saves Per 90 2.08 Save Percentage 66.7%

