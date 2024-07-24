Highlights Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on signing Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

There is a belief Mazraoui’s presence could improve Antony’s performances.

The duo formed an impressive partnership during Ten Hag's time at Ajax.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on signing Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui to help revive Antony’s career at Old Trafford.

After spending almost £90m this summer and finalising deals for striker Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, the Red Devils show no signs of stopping in the transfer market as they look to bring in further reinforcements across the pitch.

With talks over signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte ongoing, Man United are also keeping a close eye on their full-back options ahead of the new campaign.

Amid Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury-hit seasons, the Red Devils are expected to bring in another left-back before the window shuts on 30 August.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka reportedly on the transfer list, the Premier League giants could soon be short of options at right-back too, as West Ham are keen to sign the Englishman this summer.

After Ben Johnson’s departure on a free transfer, the Hammers are looking for a new right-back alongside Vladimir Coufal and could soon step up their interest in Wan-Bissaka.

United ‘Hold Talks’ for Mazraoui

Could reunite with Ten Hag

In search of a new right-back, Man United have reportedly held ‘concrete talks’ over the signing of Mazraoui, another of Ten Hag’s former Ajax players.

The Morocco international was a key piece in Ten Hag’s tactics, winning three Eredivisie titles under the Dutchman before heading to Bayern in 2022.

According to The Times, Ten Hag is convinced Mazraoui, who has been described as 'special' by The Next Wave scout, can help unlock the potential of his former teammate Antony, who has struggled in England since his arrival two seasons ago.

The pair have enjoyed impressive seasons playing on the right-hand side for Ajax in the past and could be soon reuniting at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag reportedly believing Mazraoui’s arrival can improve Antony’s performances.

Antony Man United Stats (2022-24) Games 82 Goals 11 Assists 5 Yellow cards 14 Minutes played 5,028

Despite a promising start to life in Manchester, the 24-year-old, who earns £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, netted just 11 goals and registered five assists in 82 appearances for the Red Devils.

Bayern, meanwhile, are open to Mazraoui’s exit this summer as he is among six players reportedly placed on the transfer list, including Man United target Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt ‘Waiting’ for Man Utd Move

The Red Devils refuse to pay £42m

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is still open to a summer switch to Manchester United, despite the Red Devils’ reluctance to meet the Bundesliga giants’ demands, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests Man United are unwilling to pay a fixed fee of £42m for De Ligt as they want to include add-ons to strike the deal with the Bavarians.

According to Romano, the situation still ‘remains open’ as the Red Devils are hopeful of changing the structure of the deal and bringing another centre-back on board after Leny Yoro’s arrival.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-07-24.