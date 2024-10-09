Erik ten Hag is expected to keep his job as Manchester United manager for the time being, with the Dutchman said to be adamant that he's capable of turning things around at Old Trafford, according to Old Trafford insider Sam C.

United have endured a dismal start to the new season, accumulating just eight points and scoring just five goals in their opening seven Premier League games. This dire return sees the Red Devils sat in 14th, a mere five points above the relegation zone.

Inevitably, this poor form has sparked calls for Ten Hag to lose his job, and reports have circulated suggesting the maligned manager has until December to reverse the team's fortunes. After internal discussions took place over his future this week, Sam C has revealed that the former Ajax head coach will remain in the Old Trafford dugout heading into the next set of fixtures after this international break.

Ten Hag to Remain United Boss

He is aware that he's not currently delivering

Having deliberated whether to part ways with Ten Hag in the summer, INEOS ultimately opted to stick by the tactician after he secured silverware in May's FA Cup Final against Manchester City. However, leading United to their worst league finish since 1990 last season, the margin for error this time around is slim.

With few signs of improvement thus far this campaign, many believed the international break would represent an opportune moment for the Manchester club's hierarchy to make a managerial change. However, Sam C has revealed that no such change will occur, and that Ten Hag will be granted more time to enact progress.

Writing on X, the reporter said:

With fixtures to come after the break in which you'd expect United to pick up points, with the likes of Brentford and Leicester to visit Old Trafford and a trip to West Ham awaiting, the pressure is on Ten Hag to attain positive results imminently. Otherwise, it would appear the north-west club's board will not tolerate below-par performances for much longer, and his time at Carrington could be up.

Ten Hag's Record as Manchester United Manager Matches Managed 125 Wins 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Win Percentage 56.8%

Yoro Close to United Return

The young defender is yet to play for his new club

Ten Hag may be set to receive a significant boost, with young defender Leny Yoro posting a fresh update on his Instagram story regarding his fitness. The 18-year-old provided his followers with a video of him running on a treadmill, labelled with the caption, 'on the way back'.

While his expected return date is still said to be in November, it would appear that the Frenchman is making encouraging progress in his recovery. Joining from Lille in the summer, Yoro is yet to feature for his new club, after sustaining a severe ankle injury during a pre-season game against Arsenal in Los Angeles.

