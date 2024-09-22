Manchester United were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (September 21) in a game Erik ten Hag's men will feel they should have won. The Red Devils were the dominant side but couldn't take their chances, with Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes both hitting the bar in the first half.

Andre Onana perhaps made an even more spectacular double save than Arsenal's David Raya's double stop midweek in the second half to keep Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr at bay. Former United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was also reliable at the other end, and the goalkeeping duo ensured that their respective clubs came away with a point.

That said, the biggest talking point of the game came in the 63rd minute when Lisandro Martinez made a ridiculous attempt to win the ball back as his side looked to break the deadlock. The Argentine defender dived in with a two-footed challenge on Palace's Daichi Kamada, but he was fortunate not to connect with the Japanese midfielder.

Referee David Coote brandished a yellow card, but fans inside Selhurst Park felt the former Ajax man, who earns £120,000 per week at Old Trafford, should have seen red. It was the sort of tackle that has often resulted in a sending-off in the past.

Erik ten Hag has Depth to Replace Under-Fire Lisandro Martinez

The World Cup winner is living dangerously

Martinez has been heralded as one of Manchester United's most important players throughout his two-year spell at Old Trafford. He's known as 'the Butcher' for his aggressive style of play, but that sometimes goes a step too far, as displayed in today's draw against Palace.

The fiery Argentine's short temper puts him at risk of suspension, and he was lucky not to receive a red card for his two-footed challenge on Kamada – and now has two yellow cards in five league games this term. The Eagles' manager, Oliver Glasner, said after the game that his midfielder was fortunate not to have broken his leg, telling of just how dangerous the tackle was.

If Martinez isn't careful, he might soon find himself down the pecking order at United. Ten Hag boasts plenty of other options after INEOS overhauled his squad in the summer. The exciting French centre-back Leny Yoro will likely return from injury by the end of the year, while Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans' experience could also be turned to, with Matthijs de Ligt now looking like a main-stay in defence too.

Arsenal Legend Condemned Martinez's Tackle

Alan Smith branded the United star's challenge 'ridiculous'

Alan Smith covered the game for Sky Sports and the former Arsenal striker was in dismay over Martinez's challenge. He said while speaking on commentary:

"I just don't know why you'd make this kind of challenge, it's just ridiculous."

Martinez's challenge also drew the ire of fans on social media, who were stunned by his actions. Some questioned how Declan Rice was sent off in Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton weeks ago compared to the Red Devils man's two-footed tackle.

Another fan questioned Martinez's mentality:

Martinez vs Manchester United's Other Centre-Backs

How does the Argentine fare up against his teammates?

Martinez has arguably been an undisputed starter since joining Manchester United from Ajax two years ago to reunite with Ten Hag. He's performed heroically for the Red Devils, key in their Carabao Cup triumph in the 2023-24 campaign. The only sticking point with the 25-cap Argentina international is his temperament.

This is why Ten Hag could turn to a potential alternative if he continues to make rash tackles and silly decisions like the one made against Palace. De Ligt is a proven winner with Bayern and Ajax, and he looks like he's earned his place as a starter with the Red Devils.

Maguire didn't put a foot wrong in Manchester United's 7-0 win against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup and could return to a left centre-back role. His longtime teammate Victor Lindelof is returning from injury and might be eyeing a spot next to De Ligt if Martinez isn't careful.

However, the main candidate to replace Martinez is Yoro, who arrived from LOSC Lille in the summer. The young French defender's stock was sky-high in the summer amid talk of a potential dream move to Real Madrid. United won the race for his signature, and thus, many expect the 18-year-old will get a prominent run in the team when he returns.

Martinez and Manchester United defenders - 2023-24 season stats Statistics Martinez De Ligt Yoro Maguire Evans Lindelof Matches 14 30 44 31 30 28 Clean Sheets 3 9 20 5 8 9 Wins 8 20 17 16 17 17 Goals 0 2 3 4 0 1 Assists 1 1 0 3 1 1 Trophies 1 0 0 1 1 1

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 22-09-24.