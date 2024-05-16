Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been under fire after a disappointing campaign.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is among the names linked as a potential replacement.

Fabrizio Romano says the club are yet to make any decisions with football still to be played.

It has been a turbulent season for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag as speculation surrounding his future at the club intensifies. United crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage and they currently sit eighth in the Premier League standings with two games left to play.

A number of managers have been tipped to take over the job in the event United opt to part ways with the Dutch manager. The most recent link involves Brentford’s Thomas Frank, with The Telegraph claiming the Danish coach is a strong contender and has impressed those at Old Trafford.

Frank initially joined Brentford in 2016 as an assistant but was later promoted in 2018. Since then, he’s gone on to guide the club to promotion in 2021 after they claimed victory in the Championship play-off final. They secured 13th and ninth placed finishes in the following campaigns and, despite a more disappointing season this term, they avoided getting sucked into a serious relegation battle.

Romano: Man Utd Links to Frank 'Too Early'

Despite widespread speculation, it appears no decision has been made with regard to Ten Hag’s future at United. As per Fabrizio Romano in his daily briefing, there is nothing concrete in the Frank links and there won’t be until the club determine whether they want to push on with Ten Hag.

“Still, as I always repeat about Manchester United - no decision has been made about Ten Hag’s position and we have to wait for that in order to understand what they will do with the new manager. There are many links but nothing will be concrete until they decide on Ten Hag. “I like Frank and he’s done an impressive job at Brentford, but it’s too early at the moment to be talking about him or anyone else as a candidate for United. Let’s see how Ten Hag ends the season, with two more league matches and the FA Cup final still to come.”

United will contest two further Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United and Brighton and can still close the gap on sixth and seventh. Not only that, they are still in with a shout of clinching silverware when they take on Manchester City in this year’s FA Cup final later this month.

Bruno Fernandes to Stay at United

Ten Hag isn’t the only United employee to be linked with a move away from the club as rumours surrounding the future of midfielder Bruno Fernandes have gained traction in recent weeks. The Portuguese international has been a mainstay in the United team since his arrival in 2020 and he is the current captain of the club.

However, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill. As per the Independent, Bayern Munich were among the clubs eyeing a move for the 29-year-old. In light of that news, another update from The Athletic’s David Ornstein puts to bed any suggestions he will leave as the journalist cited ‘crunch talks’ that took place between the player’s camp and the club in which all parties were seemingly on the same page about him remaining at Old Trafford.