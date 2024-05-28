Highlights Antony faces an uncertain future at Manchester United after an underwhelming season.

Erik ten Hag's future is set to be decided after the FA Cup final win against Manchester City.

Man United are considering a move for Michael Olise as the club looks for reinforcements on the wing.

Erik ten Hag’s potential sacking and the appointment of a new Manchester United manager could ‘change’ Antony’s future at the club, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

After two underwhelming seasons at Old Trafford, the 24-year-old’s future in Manchester is uncertain ahead of the new season, with recent reports suggesting Antony has been put up for sale.

United’s second most expensive signing since 2016, the Brazilian has only racked up 16 goal contributions in 82 appearances so far and has failed to justify his £86million price tag.

In the same number of games for his former club, Ajax, Antony was nearly three times as productive, with 48 goal contributions in two seasons.

Along with Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana, Antony was one of the three players that Ten Hag worked with before joining Man United. With the Dutch manager’s future in doubt, one of his favoured signings could also follow him out the door.

Antony Faces Uncertain Man United Future

His plan could change if Ten Hag does leave

A managerial change at Old Trafford could be key to Antony’s future in Manchester, Romano has told GIVEMESPORT:

He said:

“I think the manager situation would be really important for him, to understand if Erik ten Hag will still be there. "Obviously, that could be important for the player or if a new manager is coming in, that could also change the plan for Antony. "But at the moment I can guarantee the situation is completely quiet and they're not discussing anything specific yet.”

Recent reports suggested Ten Hag’s future could be decided after United play Man City in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Romano suggested before the final that it was a ‘50/50 situation’ for the Dutch manager, as the club’s performance in the final match of the season could make or break whether INEOS decided to keep Ten Hag or not.

After winning twice in 11 matches in the league, Man United closed out their campaign with three victories over Newcastle, Brighton and City in the cup final.

The latter was enough to secure a European spot for next season despite the Red Devils finishing eighth in the table, their worst Premier League finish in history.

Man United Consider a Move For Olise

He delivers more in the final third than Antony

Both Antony and Marcus Rashford’s underwhelming campaigns have led Manchester United to search for reinforcements on the wing, and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is among the targets in the upcoming transfer window.

In just 19 Premier League appearances, the Frenchman had 16 goal contributions despite struggling with injuries since autumn.

Antony vs Michael Olise stats comparison per 90 minutes this season Antony Michael Olise Shots on target percentage 34.9 35.7 Goals 0.07 0.70 Shots 2.93 3.94 Shots on target 1.02 1.41 Expected goals 0.23 0.39 Assists 0.07 0.42

Olise, who was labelled as a "superstar" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher this month, signed a new deal with Palace less than 12 months ago as he rejected a move to Chelsea.

This summer, the Eagles’ chances of keeping the talented winger are very slim, as many Premier League clubs show interest, including Man United, Newcastle, and Arsenal.

