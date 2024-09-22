After a relatively good run of form for Manchester United in recent weeks, Erik ten Hag’s side dropped points once again as they were held to a 0-0 draw away at Crystal Palace on Saturday night – so it’s arguably time the manager makes some difficult selection calls.

Prior to the international break, fans were left deflated by a 3-0 home loss at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool. The Red Devils appeared to have turned a new leaf with big wins against Southampton in the league and Barnsley in the EFL Cup.

However, if Saturday’s blunt performance is anything to go by, there is still significant work to do if United are to push back into the top four this season. United dominated possession and registered more shots on target compared to their opposition, but one player’s performance in particular has frustrated supporters.

Ten Hag Must Make Fernandes Decision

The captain struggled to make an impact at Selhurst Park

Bruno Fernandes has struggled for form this season, despite penning a new long-term contract with the club earlier this summer. Saturday night’s performance against Palace summed up the midfielder’s lacklustre displays in recent times, and it’s time Ten Hag looks to freshen things up.

According to Sofascore in the 94 minutes played at Selhurst Park, Fernandes lost possession 34 times, which could have proved costly for the team. To put that into context, Amad Diallo gave the ball away 19 times, and he was the second highest in turnovers among the starters.

Fernandes had an opportunity to make amends with the final kick of the game, as United were awarded a late free-kick, but his ball into the box was comfortably dealt with and cleared by the Palace defence. The midfielder had a passing accuracy of just 72% which, again, was the worst of all the starters.

Bruno Fernandes stats for Man Utd against Crystal Palace Stat: Minutes played 90' Expected goals 0.40 Accurate passes 60/83 (72%) Key passes 2 Crosses (accurate) 6 (0) Shots off target 3 Big chances missed 1 Possession lost 34

Three of Fernandes’ shots were off target and he missed one big chance. He provided two key passes and won an aerial duel, but that was about as good as things got for the Portuguese international.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Fernandes somehow lasted the full 90 minutes. It was clear at half-time he wasn’t at the races, but Ten Hag instead opted to take off Christian Eriksen with 15 minutes left to play.

Mount deserves chance to stake a claim

The 25-year-old had his injury problems last season

Ten Hag no longer has the excuse of injuries and limited squad availability when continuing to pick out of form players. After a busy summer and key names returning to fitness, the manager has the options on the bench to switch things up.

Mason Mount, who joined the club from Chelsea last summer, suffered with injury problems last term, and is yet to really establish himself as a regular starter in the team. But, it’s unclear why he was an unused substitute against Palace, especially because the initial approach wasn’t working.

Ten Hag has options in the attacking midfield role. Mount can play there, or if Manuel Ugarte becomes the expected partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the double pivot, Eriksen can be pushed forward into his more favoured position.

Dropping your captain is a statement decision, but it is one Ten Hag needs to make. Continuing to play Fernandes when he’s out of form isn’t good for the team, and it isn’t good for the player.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.